4 Days Until Training Camp: 10 Biggest Questions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There are a lot of questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers as they embark on the 2022 NFL season. The pursuit of answers will begin on Wednesday with the first practice of training camp.

The biggest question can be spelled out with merely three letters.

A.

C.

L.

Three of the team’s best players, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and tight end Robert Tonyan, are coming off torn ACLs. To state the obvious, the Packers need them to be on the field and playing at a high level for any potential drive to the playoffs.

The Packers haven’t won the Super Bowl since 2010. Might 2020 have been the year had Bakhtiari not suffered his knee injury at practice late in the season?

The Packers wound up losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game. Green Bay gave up five sacks in that game, with all of them coming against either Billy Turner (who moved from right tackle to left tackle) or Rick Wagner (who was inserted at right tackle). It’s impossible to believe the Packers would have given up that many sacks had Bakhtiari been on the field.

And they might have at least beaten the 49ers in last year’s divisional round had it been Bakhtiari at left tackle and Turner at right tackle instead of Turner at left tackle and Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Or, they might have won that game and made a run to the Super Bowl had Bakhtiari’s initial replacement, Jenkins, not suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota in November. Jenkins had solidified his status as one of the NFL’s great offensive linemen. After allowing a total of one sack playing mostly left guard in 2019 and 2020, Jenkins allowed only two sacks in eight starts at left tackle last year.

When healthy, Bakhtiari and Jenkins are two of the best blockers in the NFL. Their availability – especially in January – is infinitely more important than the play of any of the rookie receivers.

Meanwhile, Tonyan needs to show that his 2020 – 52 catches, 11 touchdowns and zero drops – wasn’t a fluke. There were only seven incompletions thrown his way in 2020; last year, before the injury, there were 11. The Packers need Tonyan to return to his playmaking form to help offset the loss of Davante Adams.

Jenkins and Tonyan will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Here are the other questions that demand answers.