Four Packers Selected for PFF50 Team So Far

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Top 10 to be unveiled on Friday, Pro Football Focus has selected four players to its PFF50 teams.

The latest two selections, cornerback Jaire Alexander and left tackle David Bakhtiari, missed most of last season with injuries.

For Alexander, it was a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final 13 games of the regular season.

His place as No. 22 on the PFF50 team stems from his dominance in 2020, when he earned All-Pro honors by ranking fourth in completion percentage (50.7) and passer rating (68.3). While he intercepted only one pass during the regular season, he added two against Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers signed him to a contract extension in May.

“Any time you get one of the premier players at that position, and specifically at corner, locked up for a long time, that always makes you feel good as a coach,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the time. “We’re only as good as our players many of the times.”

Bakhtiari is No. 23 on PFF’s top-50 list even while playing only 27 snaps last season due to a torn ACL. The expectation is he’ll be on the practice field for the start of training camp on July 27.

“Previously, when he's been fully healthy, Bakhtiari was the best pass-blocking tackle in the game, allowing nine pressures across 446 pass-blocking snaps in 2020,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “A healthy Bakhtiari should still be an elite force in 2022.”

The first two segments included safety Adrian Amos and outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

Click here for the full PFF50, which does not yet include quarterback Aaron Rodgers or former Packers receiver Davante Adams.