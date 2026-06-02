‘Business as Usual’ for Packers as Josh Jacobs Returns to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has returned to practice following his arrest last Tuesday.

Jacobs practiced on Monday and again on Tuesday after missing the first week of organized team activities.

“I would say business as usual,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s practice at OTAs.

Jacobs was arrested on May 26 and faced five charges. The next day, though, the Brown County District Attorney’s office “requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued.”

The status of the case has not changed, and Jacobs is back with the team while the investigation continues.

“That’s my guy,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “So, I didn’t really know too much until obviously it came out, but we’re all in support of him, and we understand things happen. Like, I get things happen. But we’re all in support of him regardless of what’s going on.”

McKinney was teammates with Jacobs with the Packers and at Alabama. They were team captains last season.

“It was good” to have him back on the field, McKinney said. “He was back earlier. This wasn’t the first day he was back, but it’s normal. But it’s not something that’s different or, ‘Oh, look, it …’ Nah. We’re just going about our regular day and doing what we got to do.”

In many ways, it was normal. Jacobs warmed up alongside Jordan Love and joked with teammates. Like the rest of the running backs, he had his special handshakes with Love and the other quarterbacks. He was first in line during running back drills and got the No. 1 reps on offense.

“We’ve talked internally,” Love said. “Everyone knows what the situation is there and we’ve talked but, obviously, the details, everybody’s keeping that under wraps right now just out of respect for the situation and, obviously, all the legal stuff that’s going to be playing out. But it’s great to have Josh here with us, being able to work with us and get back to work. Everybody’s just waiting and letting it play out on its own.”

Jacobs’ status for the upcoming season remains in limbo as investigators dig into whatever happened on the morning of Saturday, May 23.

The thought that he could be lining up without his star running back crossed Love’s mind.

“There’s always questions,” Love said. “I was shocked when I saw it and, like I said, it’s one of those things we’re going to let it play out. There’s a lot of uncertainty when you hear something like that of what might happen. But we’ll see. We’ll let it play out and go from there.”

Love said it was not “awkward” being on the field with Jacobs, even with the serious allegations that include strangulation and suffocation.

“I’m just going to leave some of the stuff we talked about and everything internally, but no,” he said. “Knowing who Josh is, no.”

Running back MarShawn Lloyd was drafted in 2024, the same year the Packers signed Jacobs. While Lloyd has fought through one injury after another, Jacobs was there for him through daily car rides to practice and other conversations.

“Honestly, I don’t really know anything,” Lloyd said. “I like to keep that personal side to Josh and whatever he’s got going on. That’s my brother. I don’t want to overstep my boundaries and try to figure things out. Just try to leave that to him and everything that goes on. That’s my guy. That’s my brother, for sure, for life.”

The Packers have not had to deal with many off-the-field issues over the years, making this an unusual offseason. Love, though, likes the energy of the team and how the players have worked for the last several weeks.

OTAs continued this week and the mandatory minicamp is scheduled for next week. After that, LaFleur will excuse the veteran players and use the final week of OTAs to focus on the young players.

“Working,” Love said of the vibe. “I think the beginning of OTAs, it’s always nice to get back together with the guys that you probably haven’t seen for a couple months. So, to be able to get everybody back here, get back together and just have your mindset on work and, obviously, the work we’re putting in the weight room and on the field when you start just doing routes and some of the smaller, basic stuff and then building up to now Phase 3 where we’re doing some team stuff.

“It’s just about working and trying to get back to the details and building the foundation of what we’re going to be this year.”

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