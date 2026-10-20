Consensus NFL Power Rankings for Week 7: Packers’ Astounding Rise Continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a blowout loss to the Falcons and uninspiring victory over the Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers fell all the way to 24th in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

What a difference two weeks make.

First, what are our Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one more-powerful-than-a-locomotive power ranking.

After beating the Bears, the Packers rose to 14th . Now, after a convincing win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, they’ve moved up to 12th.

Here’s a closer look, with more extensive analysis and the full rankings available at the links.

Sports Illustrated: 4th

Conor Orr could hardly be more bullish on the Packers as he moved them up eight spots from No. 12.

“With Micah Parsons en route at some point and the defense having posted back-to-back weeks of all-out swarming, the mood has shifted demonstrably in Green Bay,” Orr said. “The Jordan Love MVP conversation will soon round into shape. “

Pro Football Talk: 9th

The Packers are up two spots in Mike Florio’s rankings. As he wrote, “They’re getting Josh Jacobs back at a perfect time.”

ESPN: 11th

The Packers are up three spots in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by its team beat writers.

This week’s theme is the ineffective running game, which is the worst in the league by a wide margin. As noted by Rob Demovsky, “MarShawn Lloyd, who missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries, is finally healthy but has averaged just 1.27 yards after contact -- 42nd among 43 qualified running backs. Kaleb Johnson has Green Bay's longest run of the season at 31 yards, but he has fumbled twice and barely played the past two weeks.”

CBS: 12th

Pete Prisco inched the Packers up two spots in his rankings.

“We knew the offense will get it going with the explosive passing game,” he wrote, “but it's the improved defense that has turned their season around. That unit will be tested on the road this week against the Lions.”

The Athletic: 13th

The Packers moved up one spot by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall in their rankings.

This week’s theme is fantasy football. They chose receiver Matthew Golden, noting: “Golden has been over 20 points in three of the last four games, and since Week 3, he is seventh in the league in receiving yards (348), just 2 shy of teammate Christian Watson. All three of Golden’s career 100-yard games have come in the last month.”

Fox Sports: 14th

The Packers zoomed up eight spots from No. 22 in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.

He noted how coach Matt LaFleur was perhaps on the hot seat after a 1-2 start. Now, they’ve won three in a row.

“Jordan Love and the offense has clicked in that span, and the defense has been excellent, too,” he wrote. “So, why are they ranked this low? Because they barely beat the Bucs, they beat the Bears without Caleb Williams and then beat the reeling Cowboys. They can’t do anything about the schedule, but let’s see how it goes at Detroit, vs. Carolina, at New England and vs. Minnesota in the month leading into their bye week before I put my cheesehead on.”

Yahoo: 14th

The Packers moved up four spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings. He mentioned the Packers as one of the teams that are “impossible” to rank or figure out based on their performances during the first four games compared to their last two.

“Then the last two weeks, the Packers blew out the Bears and Cowboys, and are suddenly 4-2 and on a roll,” he said. “Had you just watched the last two games and nothing else, you'd think the Packers might be a top-five team at worst. But the first four weeks did happen too. The Packers still struggle mightily to run the ball and to protect Love, though the QB was masterful against pressure on Sunday night. Green Bay, like many other teams this season, is hard to figure out.”

NFL.com: 15th

The Packers gained one spot in Nick Shook’s rankings. The Packers’ defensive success against Chicago wasn’t a fluke, Shook said.

“Green Bay shut down Dallas’ explosive offense, making life miserable for Dak Prescott and Co., while Jordan Love and the offense did enough early to cruise to a victory. There are still kinks to work out offensively (which could be solved quickly if Josh Jacobs can get off to a fast start upon returning), but it’s time to start taking this team seriously.”

This Week’s Opponent: Detroit Lions

The Lions will host the Packers at noon Sunday at Ford Field. They are our 13th ranked team, or just one spot behind Green Bay, with individual rankings ranging from No. 9 at The Athletic to No. 18 at Pro Football Talk.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr has them at No. 11.

“The Packers and Vikings are next on Detroit’s post-bye schedule. We’ll find out immediately if the defense was fixed, has the potential to be fixed, or if Jared Goff is going to continue needing to score 30-plus a week to keep the Lions in the conversation.”

Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano was surprised the Lions didn’t change defensive coordinators during their bye. They are giving up 404.4 yards per game, almost 20 yards worse than any other team. Opponents have eclipsed 440 yards and 30 points in three games.

“It’s a shame, really, because the Lions offense can run up the score on any team in the league, but the defense is going to kill them,” Vacchiano wrote. “Teams rarely last in the NFL when their only hope is to win 41-38 while praying they get the ball last.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings, but they do provide another useful perspective on how teams are viewed. In Packers-related odds at FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers, who were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1, plunged to +6000 after losing to the Falcons and stayed there after beating Tampa Bay and Chicago. Now, they’re +3000, though that still ranks only 15th.

Among NFC North teams, the Bears are +1400 and the Lions and Vikings +2000.

Green Bay opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds at -112, fell to as low as 12th at +250 after the win at Tampa Bay, but are back to -118. They rank seventh in the NFC and last among the NFC North teams (Minnesota is -500, Chicago is -230 and Detroit is -188).

Quarterback Jordan Love opened at +2200 to win NFL MVP. He bottomed out at +10000 but is right back in the thick of the race, with his +3300 ranking ninth. Buffalo’s Josh Allen (+175) and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy (+250) are the clear front-runners.

In the NFC North odds at DraftKings, the Packers are still considered the long shots. Minnesota is +105, followed by Detroit and Chicago at +350 and Green Bay at +530.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, San Francisco 49ers (8 points; all eight first-place votes); 2, Kansas City Chiefs (16 points); 3, Buffalo Bills (25 points); 4, Minnesota Vikings (37 points); 5, Jacksonville Jaguars (54 points); 6, Seattle Seahawks (61 points); 7, Denver Broncos (62 points); 8, New England Patriots (63 points);

9, Chicago Bears (68 points); 10, Baltimore Ravens (77 points); 11, Cincinnati Bengals (85 points); 12, Green Bay Packers (92 points); 13, Detroit Lions (97 points); 14, Carolina Panthers (108 points); 15, Pittsburgh Steelers (128 points); 16, Cleveland Browns (130 points);

17, Houston Texans (131 points); 18, Los Angeles Rams (139 points); 19, Las Vegas Raiders (146 points); 20, New York Giants (167 points); 21, Dallas Cowboys (177 points); 22, Atlanta Falcons (178 points); 23, New Orleans Saints (188 points); 24, Philadelphia Eagles (191 points);

25, Arizona Cardinals (194 points); 26, New York Jets (207 points); 27, Washington Commanders (215 points); 28, Indianapolis Colts (216 points); 29, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (226 points); 30, Tennessee Titans (234 points); 31, Los Angeles Chargers (250 points); 32, Miami Dolphins (253 points).

With Josh Jacobs (No. 8) returning to practice and potentially playing this week, here are eight horrific Packers run-game stats. ⬇️https://t.co/djBSZOtqOd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 20, 2026

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