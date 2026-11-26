GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ blowout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night marked the 164th game of the season. The Packers possessed the ball for 19 minutes and 20 seconds, the fourth-worst mark for any team.

Here’s our weekly analysis of the Packers’ snap counts, with a big change at one position group and perhaps another big change coming next week. Plus, what did the return of Micah Parsons mean?

Packers Snaps on Offense vs. Rams

The Packers played only 46 snaps on offense.

Quarterback: Jordan Love went the distance. He helped the Packers forge a tie with a strong first half but was part of the team-wide debacle in the second half. More on that later.

Running backs: With Josh Jacobs inactive, Kaleb Johnson was the main man with 24 snaps. Chris Brooks was next with 19 and MarShawn Lloyd settled for scraps with three.

Johnson’s first three carries lost 8 yards. He didn’t have a prayer on any of those, with tight ends blowing blocks on the first two carries and nobody blocking on the third. He finished the night with eight carries for 13 yards. His worst play, though, was a false start in the fourth quarter. It doomed the drive, with the Rams turning Green Bay’s three-and-out punt into a field goal to make it a two-score game.

With the potential of Jacobs returning to the lineup next week, Johnson might be back in the doghouse.

“We got what we wanted on the pass and we have a false start,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s unacceptable. We can’t put you in the game if you’re going to go out there and create negative plays. We can’t do it. It’s just tough to win games when you’re beating yourself.”

Receivers: Matthew Golden played a unit-high 38 snaps but was unable to carry the passing game with Christian Watson exiting after 26 snaps with a concussion. Without Watson for the second half, Savion Williams played 35 snaps, Bo Melton played 17 and J. Michael Sturdivant played eight.

Watson caught 4-of-4 targets for 65 yards. The rest of the receivers caught a combined 4-of-12 targets for 62 yards, including just 1-of-5 for Golden.

Tight ends: Tucker Kraft played all but one snap in another forgettable performance. The Packers paid Kraft top dollar and aren’t getting anything resembling a return on investment. He caught three passes for 24 yards with one fumble.

While the Rams bullied the Packers with two- and three-tight-end sets, Mark Redman played eight snaps and Jonnu Smith played six.

Offensive line: Kevin Zeitler made his long-awaited first start but suffered an injured ankle when Savion Williams clipped him on one of the team’s few successful running plays. So, Zeitler played 24 snaps and Aaron Banks played the final 22.

The rest of the line – including center Sean Rhyan in his return to the lineup – played every snap. PFF charged Rhyan, Belton and Banks with a team-high three pressures apiece. Banks provided some thunder as a run blocker, including a pancake on a nice run by MarShawn Lloyd.

Packers Snaps on Defense vs. Rams

The Packers played 78 snaps on defense.

Edges: What would the return of Micah Parsons mean for what had been a four-man rotation? As usual, Lukas Van Ness led the unit with 49 snaps. It was balanced otherwise, with Barryn Sorrell playing 31, followed by Brenton Cox with 30, Parsons with 28 and Dani Dennis-Sutton with 27. So, Parsons’ debut didn’t cost anyone a big share of the playing time.

The Packers had 12 pressures, according to Next Gen Stats. Parsons had four, Cox had two, Sorrell had one and Van Ness and Dennis-Sutton had zero.

As usual, Sorrell’s snaps were supplemented by a large role on special teams (16 snaps). Dennis-Sutton has become a bigger factor in the kicking game with 19 snaps.

Defensive tackles: Chris McClellan saw a huge jump in playing time. Same with Anthony Campbell.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (55) talks to Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Usually, Karl Brooks leads the unit in snaps and everyone else falls behind in a balanced rotation. Against the Rams, the rookie McClellan played 52 snaps. Brooks and Campbell were next with 43, followed by Jordon Riley with 35. Devonte Wyatt, who was shaken up at one point, played a unit-low 30 snaps and was guilty of the Packers’ 10th roughing-the-passer penalty of the season.

McClellan took advantage with eight tackles, including one TFL. His average tackle limited the gain to 1.9 yards. Wyatt and Campbell had the only pressures (one apiece).

Linebackers: With Zaire Franklin out for a fourth consecutive week following an injured shin, Isaiah McDuffie played every snap and Ty’Ron Hopper played all but one. They each had nine tackles, though McDuffie missed a team-high three. Hopper produced the team’s only takeaway with an interception, though the offense wasted it. More on that in a moment.

Kristian Welch and Nick Niemann didn’t play on defense but they did lead the team with 22 snaps on special teams.

Cornerbacks: Brandon Cisse and Keisean Nixon played every snap. With the Rams using so many run-heavy personnel packages, nickel Javon Bullard played only 24 snaps. Kamal Hadden got in for one snap.

According to Next Gen, Nixon allowed 6-of-7 passing for 52 yards. Cisse allowed only one catch but was flagged for pass interference to set up the Rams with their opening field goal.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams played every snap. Williams had eight tackles on defense and a big one on special teams. McKinney’s role was playing the last line of defense on breakaway runs.

Packers Studs vs. Rams

LB Ty’Ron Hopper: Hopper recorded his third interception of the season. That’s the most by a Packers linebacker since Clay Matthews had three in 2011. Only Tampa Bay’s Alex Anzalone has more this season with four. Hopper also has seven passes defensed. Among off-the-ball linebackers, Hopper is tied for first in the league with Minnesota’s Blake Cashman.

Edge Micah Parsons: In his long-awaited return to the lineup, Parsons had one sack and four pressures.

Packers Duds vs. Rams

QB Jordan Love: Love was 12-of-18 passing for 154 yards with one touchdown in the first half, when Green Bay rallied for a 13-13 tie. However, he was 5-of-11 for 44 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the second half, when the Packers were outscored 13-0 and weren’t close to being competitive on offense.

“Especially right now, you know what we’re doing,” Love said. “We’re leaning on the passing game and when the passing game isn’t working and I’m not at my best, as a whole, we’re not going to be able to stay on the field and keep drives going. That’s what happened.”

TE Tucker Kraft: You practice how you play. Every day, the Packers run a ball-security drill in front of reporters. No player puts in less effort than Kraft. So, it should come as no surprise that he had a costly fumble.

The run defense: There’s no sense in pointing out one player or the other. Green Bay’s run defense was embarrassed. The Rams rushed for 241 yards, with almost 200 yards in the second half. There have been six games this season in which a team allowed 240-plus rushing yards. The Packers have been a part of two of those; they gave up 242 against Atlanta.

Teams that have allowed 200-plus rushing yards this season are 1-21.

So, I was thinking, if I do a Packers playoff update, you'd all get back to me with the famous Jim Mora line about "Playoffs?!"



And that, incredibly, was the perfect way to start this story.



Come for the Mora, stay for the latest projections. ⬇️https://t.co/HVUmQyKgPc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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