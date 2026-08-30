‘Dream Come True’: J. Michael Sturdivant Extends Packers’ Incredible Streak
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GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Friday’s preseason game, Green Bay Packers receiver J. Michael Sturdivant brought a souvenir into the locker room.
It was the ball from his touchdown catch.
Sturdivant didn’t drop the ball, and he didn’t drop the opportunity. According to a source, Sturdivant will make the Packers’ 53-man roster. That means they will have either seven receivers on their initial roster or Savion Williams will start on injured reserve.
Regardless, it was a remarkable accomplishment that kept a remarkable streak alive.
For 22 consecutive years, the Packers have had at least one undrafted rookie make the opening roster.
Sturdivant, who received a $15,000 signing bonus and $200,000 of guaranteed base salary, and edge player Nyjalik Kelly were the best hopes of keeping the streak alive; Kelly was released on Sunday.
“It’d be a dream come true” to make the roster, Sturdivant said after the game. “You dream of making it to the NFL your whole life. Honestly, you put all the work in to make it happen, so it would be a great feeling. But it’s not the end goal. My dream wasn’t just to make the team for a day. It’s going to be a good feeling but, at the end of the day, we’re going to have a season to tackle.”
Sturdivant caught nine passes for a team-high 142 yards in the preseason. He was a force against the Cardinals with six catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. All that production came during the second and third quarters. It was the most receiving yards by a Packers player in the preseason since 2011.
“He played a good chunk of the game with most of our guys out, and he took advantage of it,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game.”
For an undrafted rookie to make the 53, LaFleur said, “I think they have to have a certain skill-set, but I think one thing that I really like about J-Mike is he is a really intelligent player. I think he learns and grows every day. There’s some failure in there, and he learns from it, and then he doesn’t make the same mistakes. So, I thought he had a pretty strong camp.”
Good enough to beat the odds, making this a triumphant resolution after going undrafted.
“Yeah, I’m never going to forget that feeling for the rest of my life so, obviously, every time I step in the building, I have that drive,” he said early in camp. “But, at the end of the day, I’m playing football the same way I would have if I came here first overall.
“It’s the same mentality every play. You’re trying to go make a play, and you can’t really think about too much. What happens after the preseason, you have to continue to focus on the next day. So, I’m not really too focused on what happens after the preseason. I focus on making every day better.”
Sturdivant is a high-end physical talent, which no doubt gave him the nod over equally productive Will Sheppard.
After spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Cal and the 2023 and 2024 seasons at UCLA, he finished his career at Florida in 2025. He set career highs with 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. As a senior, he caught 27 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
“I attack every single day the exact same, no matter if I had a million catches the day before or I had no catches the day before,” Sturdivant said. “You’ve got to wash it, you’ve got to be able to move onto the next day, you’ve got to be able to perform when practice comes around the next day.”
Sturdivant is the second member of his family to reach the NFL. His sister is a Cowboys cheerleader.
22 Years and Counting
Here is the list of undrafted rookies to make the roster over the last 22 years. Of note, only Cox will be on the initial roster in 2026.
2026: WR J. Michael Sturdivant
2025: DT Nazir Stackhouse
2024: K Brayden Narveson (waivers)
2023: OLB Brenton Cox, WR Malik Heath, RB Emanuel Wilson
2022: LS Jack Coco
2021: DT Jack Heflin
2020: LB Krys Barnes
2019: WR Darrius Shepherd
2018: QB Tim Boyle, LB James Crawford, S Raven Greene, OL Alex Light
2017: OLB Chris Odom, CB Linzy Pipkens, P Justin Vogel
2016: S Kentrell Brice, QB Joe Callahan, S Marwin Evans, CB Josh Hawkins, RB Jhurell Pressley
2015: CB La’Darius Gunter, RB Alonzo Harris
2014: OLB Jayrone Elliott, DT Mike Pennel
2013: S Chris Banjo, OLB Andy Mulumba, OL Lane Taylor
2012: OL Don Barclay, WR Jarrett Boykin, OLB Dez Moses, S Sean Richardson
2011: S M.D. Jennings, LB Jamari Lattimore, OLB Vic So'oto
2010: OL Nick McDonald, CB Sam Shields, OLB Frank Zombo
2009: OL Evan Dietrch-Smith
2008: RB Kregg Lumpkin
2007: DT Daniel Muir
2006: DE Jason Hunter
2005: LB Roy Manning, OL Chris White
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Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.