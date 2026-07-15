For 20 Years, This Is Last Place You’d Find Packers in NFC North Standings

It’s been too long since the Green Bay Packers finished first.

It’s been a lot longer since they finished last.

Sharp Football posted this on X this week:

4th place division finishes since 2010:



10 - CLE

9

8 - NYJ

7 - TB, WAS, CHI, ARI

6 - JAX, TEN, DET

5 - DEN, CIN, CAR, SF, LV, NYG

4 - BUF, LAC

3 - HOU, PHI, LAR, MIN

2 - ATL, MIA, KC, NE, NO

1 - BAL, SEA, DAL, IND

0 - PIT, GB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 14, 2026

Of course, the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010, so the Packers’ streak of not finishing in last place is longer than those 16 seasons. Instead, they haven’t finished in last place since 2005, the last season of the Mike Sherman era.

So, using Stathead to find fourth-place finishes , here’s a look at how many times every team in the NFL finished last the last 20 seasons.

20 Years of Last-Place Finishes

Cleveland Browns: 14

Washington Commanders: 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9

Arizona Cardinals: 8

Chicago Bears: 8

Detroit Lions: 8

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8

New York Jets: 8

Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders: 7

Buffalo Bills: 6

St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams: 6

Tennessee Titans: 6

Carolina Panthers: 5

Cincinnati Bengals: 5

Denver Broncos: 5

New York Giants: 5

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Houston Texans: 4

Kansas City Chiefs: 4

Miami Dolphins: 4

Philadelphia Eagles: 4

San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers: 4

Atlanta Falcons: 3

Minnesota Vikings: 3

New Orleans Saints: 3

Baltimore Ravens: 2

New England Patriots: 2

Dallas Cowboys: 1

Indianapolis Colts: 1

Seattle Seahawks: 1

Green Bay Packers: 0

Pittsburgh Steelers: 0

Turning the Page

Of course, the Packers have another division streak going. It’s been four years since they won the NFC North. During that span, every other team won the division with the Vikings in 2022, Lions in 2023 and 2024 and the Bears in 2025.

A total of 19 teams won a division over that span.

“I think that’s pressure we put on ourselves every single year,” receiver Christian Watson said. “Obviously, it becomes a lot more real when you’re out there and you’re working and you see it kind of come to life, what kind of team you actually have. It’s definitely our No. 1 goal each and every year.

“It starts with winning the North first, but we’re all chasing after that ring every single year. That’s pressure that’s going to be on us every single year regardless.”

It does all start with winning the North. That’s the ticket to at least one home playoff game rather than having to be road warriors, as has been the case for the Packers the past three seasons.

The last team to win the Super Bowl without winning the division was the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in 2020, who beat the Packers at empty Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game.

Looking at the upcoming season, the Lions are the betting favorites to win the NFC North at FanDuel , followed by the Packers, Bears and Vikings.

The first practice in training camp is set for July 29 – two weeks from the date of the publishing of this story. The break between minicamp and training camp would be critical in building a championship team, coach Matt LaFleur said.

“We’ve got a really solid foundation right now, but it doesn’t matter unless you maximize these next 47 days prior to training camp,” he said. “The work that they put in will show itself in training camp, and so the message is just they got to push it, man, and in every aspect – mentally, physically, psychologically. Every aspect is going to impact their game.

“I think we got a really good group, guys that come in with the right mentality, the right attitude, and we’ll be checking in on them quite a bit this summer to make sure everybody’s still moving the same direction.”

The Packers under LaFleur won NFC North titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021, fell to third in 2022 in the failed final season with Aaron Rodgers, then finished second in 2023, third in 2024 and second in 2025 with Jordan Love.

“Let’s restart this thing, get back to work and keep finding ways,” Love said at the start of OTAs. “It’s going to be a new team, got a lot of new faces, some guys that aren’t here that have been here. So, it’s all about finding ways to improve and building this new unit, building the chemistry and be able to start that foundations from the bottom.”

During LaFleur’s tenure, the Packers are third in winning percentage at .654. That’s the best mark in the NFC, with their 76 wins being four more than the Eagles.

The New York teams combined to win 71 games during that span.

The Packers’ 20-year streak of not finishing last is pretty incredible, though the Steelers would tell them to hold their Yuengling. They haven’t finished last since 1988. Rodgers was 5 at the time.

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