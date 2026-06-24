As Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Kyron Drones gets ready for his first NFL training camp, he’ll have a lot of mentors to help him maximize his talents and the opportunity.

The Packers’ starting quarterback, Jordan Love, is entering his seventh season in the NFL and his fourth season as a starter. Whether it’s asking questions or soaking it all in through osmosis, Love will have plenty to offer.

The backup is Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, who is entering his 16th season in the NFL, and Drones already had a relationship as former Virginia Tech quarterbacks.

One of Drones’ cousins is Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of last year’s draft who threw for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns vs. only seven interceptions as a rookie.

Drones is an undrafted rookie with a tantalizing skill-set because of his obvious arm strength and proven running ability. He threw for 5,566 yards, rushed for 1,798 yards and accumulated 66 total touchdowns as the Hokies’ three-year starter.

Three consecutive plays at the recent minicamp hint at Drones’ potential in his battle against Kyle McCord to be Green Bay’s No. 3 quarterback, which probably would mean a spot on the practice squad. First, he hit J. Michael Sturdivant at the sideline against tight coverage. Next, he hit Isaiah Neyor downfield. Finally, it was a deep completion to Sturdivant.

Drones completed 480 passes at Virginia Tech but even he saw the significance – even if they came during a seven-on-seven period.

“Actually, it felt really good completing those passes, especially ending off [the minicamp] on the right note, going into the next phase when we get back,” he said. “So, it was good finally throwing passes downfield, not just checking the ball down. So, I felt good in that moment.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyron Drones passees the ball at minicamp. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a challenging period for Drones, which is no knock on him. Acclimating to the NFL is difficult for any rookie, but especially so for a quarterback, who not only has to know his job but everybody’s job and is throwing passes to receivers he’s only getting to know.

“It was good,” he said of the three weeks of practices. “Some ups and downs, but that’s always learning the game and learning how the NFL really is. So, I’m excited for the opportunity that I had and that I’m going to have when we get back.”

The key will be mastering at least the basics of the offense.

“Bottom line is, those guys got to be able to function,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “and there’s some things that it’s going to take them a year or two to get.”

The more comfortable Drones becomes in the scheme, the more he’ll be able to play without thinking, which will let his natural abilities shine.

“I’m still thinking things through,” he said. “That stuff is going to come with time. But, at the same time, I’m settling in, processing things as fast as I can. I’m processing things faster than what people usually do, so that’s good on my timeline. But it’s still thinking things through, and then that’s going to come with time.”

During the time between the offseason program, which for the rookies ended last week, and the start of training camp, Drones can reach out to Ward. They both grew up outside of Houston but had no idea about their connection until high school , when they started training with the same quarterbacks coach. Their dads struck up a conversation and figured out their wives were cousins.

The more they trained together and the more competitive things got, the closer their connection.

Drones plans on reconnecting with Ward during the break.

“We’ve both just been really busy but we’re going to link back up soon while we’re on these four- or five-week break, talk heads, train together some more,” he said. “So, we talk here and there. But I try to learn from him as much as I can.”

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Kyron Drones (13) and Tyrod Taylor get warmed up at minicamp. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because Ward was a rookie last year and went through everything Drones has been and will be going through, there will be plenty to learn.

“You can take things from anybody,” he said. “We are two different players but, at the same time, I can take things from what he’s seen, especially his rookie year, just being out there and having to start the full year, being out there as a rookie from what he’s seen, and then he can try to help me from how defenses react to him, how they react to me.

“So, I can take things from anybody, especially him, that he’s been through it for one season. So, it’s a good thing.”

Drones received an unexpected blessing a couple of weeks after signing with the Packers when they signed Taylor to be Love’s backup. Taylor played at Virginia Tech from 2007 through 2010 and was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2024.

“Me and him talked here and there before. I was at Virginia Tech and he helped me,” Drones said. “He’ll text me here and there throughout the season, making sure I’m in my right headspace. So, I appreciated him from that.

“And then now it’s a good feeling to really be in the same QB room as him. A man that’s done it for a long time and is continuing to still do it. So, just learning from him in the meeting room, out there on the field and even outside the locker room, it’s a really good thing.”

The first practice of Packers training camp is set for July 29. Rookies like Drones will have to arrive a couple days early. Even while away from Green Bay, this will be a key time for Drones, who went straight from his final season at Virginia Tech to the predraft process – which included a visit with the Packers – to being thrown into Green Bay’s quarterback room.

The Packers fell in love with Malik Willis’ skill-set and see some of that ability in Drones .

Drones plans on taking “some time to relax with family,” but football will never be far from his mind.

“At the same time,” he said, “it’s time to still grind, go to work, make sure I come back to training camp knowing all what I learned here so far, come back knowing that better than ever, and then going up the ground rolling.”

What does a break look like for Drones?

“A couple days, probably,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll probably at most take like four days off. At most. That’s really pushing it.”

New Packers LB Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) has been an impact player. He's made a bigger impact off the field through Shelice's Angels, the foundation he named after his late mom.



“She really told me to dream bigger than what was around me.” ⬇️https://t.co/SSwosTEPvP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 24, 2026

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