Help’s on the Way for Packers, But It’s Not Micah Parsons

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At the end of training camp, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hinted that Micah Parsons could have his return-to-play window opened this week.

“There’s a new rule this year where we can open their window to practice after the second game,” Gutekunst said on Sept. 1. “I imagine when that time comes, there’s going to be some conversations about what he can and can’t do, because he’s going to be really eager to get out there.”

Parsons, however, will not practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

“No setbacks. Just part of the process,” LaFleur said. “He’s got to get cleared before we can let him get out there.”

Parsons suffered a torn ACL at Denver on Dec. 14. He had surgery on Dec. 29. While tight end Tucker Kraft came back on the field faster than Parsons, they are different injuries and on different timelines.

“I’m not even going to put a set return date because, obviously, me and Tuck had two different injuries,” Parsons said during training camp on Aug. 4. “Him having the isolated ACL versus me battling between meniscus and ACL, so when Tuck was walking at four weeks, I’m still on crutches. I did seven weeks of crutches, so you could just add those three weeks right there. It’s a whole different rehab program because you’re trying to protect the meniscus.”

A potential Parsons return this week would have given him two weeks of practice to play against the rival Chicago Bears on Oct. 11 and three weeks of practice to return against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Oct. 18.

Now, the whole timeline can get pushed back with two weeks of practice to face Dallas and three weeks to play at the Detroit Lions.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said of returning for the Dallas game. “Me and the staff, we’ve got to put the work in. We’ve got to the point where I’m feeling great and we say, ‘Micah, you’ll be in a really good phase.’ Is it possible? Yes. So, I wouldn’t say it’s not possible but, at the same time, in these next 10 weeks – 10, 12 weeks from now on – we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board but we’ve got to put the work in.”

Obviously, the team would love to have him on the field for the grudge match against Chicago. And, obviously, Parsons would love to be on the field against the team that traded him. But the Packers gave up two first-round picks (and more) in the trade and then gave Parsons a colossal contract.

They can’t mess up his comeback.

“As you guys have heard me say, I’m going to be pretty cautious with that,” Gutekunst said as part of the previous comment. “We’ve got a big investment there. It’s really important to what we’re trying to do. To accomplish the goals we want to late in the year, he’s going to need to be at his best. So, I want to make sure that that happens. But he’s eager. “

Packers Sign Two Linemen

Where the Packers are getting some help is on the offensive line with a pair of former first-round picks. They signed guard Laken Tomlinson off the Cowboys’ roster to their 53-man roster and Mekhi Becton to their practice squad.

A potential tandem of Tomlinson at left guard, where he has played almost every snap in his 11-year career, and Becton at right guard, where he played for the Eagles in 2024 and the Chargers in 2025, could be a big upgrade over going with the inexperienced tandem of rookie Jager Burton and third-year pro Jacob Monk, who the Packers started during the bloodbath loss to the Falcons.

“I think it’s great,” LaFleur said. “These guys have played a lot of football, so you know they know how to play the game, and you know the game’s not too big for them, but there’s going to be a learning curve there.”

It’s obviously too soon to say whether either player could help against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but their experience and power should pay dividends once they are acclimated.

“Obviously, big, big people that have played a lot of ball that can come in and potentially help us,” LaFleur said.

New Packers guard Laken Tomlinson played under Adam Stenavich while with the 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson started every game over a seven-season stretch before last season with the Texans, when he played a diminished role, was benched altogether and then released.

“I feel like I can come in and provide some stability, some toughness, some leadership, as well,” he said on Monday. “Obviously going into Year 12, I’ve played a lot of ball. I feel like still got a lot left in the tank. I feel like I can bring a lot to the team.”

Asked if he could play on Sunday at Tampa Bay, he said: “Whatever Coach wants. Anything they want from me, I’m ready to go.”

Aaron Banks is the team’s $77 million starter at left guard. He was inactive for the Atlanta game, and LaFleur was noncommittal about his availability for this week’s game. Banks’ status and Tomlinson’s ability to learn the playbook will be tied together when it’s time for the team to select a starting lineup.

It’s worth noting he was traded from the Lions to the 49ers in 2017, when Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich was their assistant offensive line coach. So, he’s got some familiarity with the scheme, which should ease the transition.

Becton, meanwhile, played through a torn labrum last season with the Chargers and was cleared a couple weeks ago. So, he’ll start on the practice squad as he gets ready to go mentally and physically.

Because he’s on the practice squad, Becton is off-limits to reporters. Tomlinson, however, was teammates with him with the Jets in 2022 and 2023.

“Mekhi is a big guy; big physical guy,” Tomlinson said. “I’m sure his style of ball – he’s a people-mover. I played with him with the Jets. He’s a physical freak. Definitely excited to have him on the squad.”

Extra Points

LaFleur said he didn’t have any updates on the status of receiver Jayden Reed, who was carted off the field during the opening series of the Week 2 game at the Jets with a knee injury.

Also, as expected, the corresponding roster move after signing Tomlinson was placing right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve following his season-ending knee injury.

Finally, to create a spot on the practice squad for Becton, the Packers released defensive tackle Eric Johnson II.

There's plenty of blame to go around for the train wreck that is the Packers' offensive line.



So, let's fire up the Blame-O-Meter. ⬇️https://t.co/lXwhJ7paRK — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 28, 2026

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