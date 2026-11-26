Appropriately given what it took to make his season debut on Thanksgiving Eve, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons was thankful to be back on the field during Wednesday night’s loss to the Rams.

“Personally, I’m just happy I had a game where I walked off the field and I can take that as gratitude,” he said after the 26-13 loss. “I’m thankful that I was able to play again and be with my friends and my brothers as teammates. But as the competitor, I’m just highly, highly disappointed with how we performed collectively.”

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime, the Packers going toe to toe with the preseason Super Bowl favorites. The second half, though, the Packers were thoroughly dominated in every phase. They gave up 241 rushing yards.

“We just have to be better,” Parsons said. “We talk about championships and so many more things. That wasn’t a championship attitude, competitiveness, drive. That second half is just inexcusable. I would say that’s my whole take on that.”

Playing in his first game since suffering a torn ACL at Denver on Dec. 14, Parsons started and played the first three snaps. Would Parsons be Peak Parsons or Rusty Parsons?

Strong Start by Micah Parsons

Rams coach Sean McVay wasn’t about to find out.

On early runs, the ball went away from Parsons. On passes, the ball was out of Matthew Stafford’s hand in the blink of an eye.

That was the right plan of attack. With the game tied at 13, the Rams got the ball with 1:50 left in the half. So, a 2-minute opportunity for the reigning NFL MVP and a reason for McVay to be aggressive. On first down, Stafford dropped back to pass but was buried by Parsons, who blew past standout left tackle Alaric Jackson in the blink of an eye.

That was enough. McVay ran the ball on second down, threw a screen on third down and was happy to get to halftime with a tie.

On nine passing-game snaps in the first half, four of the passes were screens. On the other five, Parsons had one sack, one hit and one hurry. It was a remarkable performance after a 346-day layoff.

The Rams found the ultimate recipe in the second half. They just ran the ball. Again and again. And again. Los Angeles ran the ball 35 times for 195 yards in the second half alone. You have to earn the right to rush the passer, and the defense didn’t put Parsons in position to make any impact plays as the game got away from them in the second half.

So, Parsons ended the game exactly how he ended the first half: One sack, one tackle (the sack) and two quarterback hits.

“The first game was OK,” Parsons said. “It was OK. It just really sucks how the game played out. I take accountability. I obviously didn’t have our room prepared enough for what we were about to face. We knew it would be a run and screen dominant game because of who they were missing. We just didn’t play good enough as a front and I hold myself accountable in that process where we just have to be better. We can’t let teams dictate the game like that.”

“I Swear I’m Going to Be Better”

Parsons played 27 snaps – 15 against the pass and 12 against the run. He finished with four pressures – nobody else had more than one and the team finished with 10.

There would be no finger-pointing, Parsons said, but the problem was obvious.

“When runs open up like the Red Sea, we got to look at ourselves in the mirror regardless of how that is. We have to do a better job collectively up front,” Parsons said.

Parsons said he needs to be a better, more serious leader.

“You like to play, you like to have fun with your teammates, you like to be all joyful and smiling all the time,” he said. “But reality, everyone just can’t flip that switch. That’s where a teammate had told me I could do better in that, and I swear I’m going to be better going forward. I like to play with the guys, shoot hoops before the walkthrough and do all these things that we do as team-bonding but, at this point, we just need to focus on all the small things and all the details (and) how we cannot get exploited like that.

“That’s somewhere where I’m really looking at myself in the mirror and how can I get my unit better because I go as they go and they go as I go. It’s a collective thing. I’m proud to be a part of this unit and I just want us to play better in these last games, that’s all I want. I came a really long way to look negatively on the outcome of this season, so I just really want to enjoy it with the guys that’s here.”

As for the knee, there were no issues physically or mentally. Parsons played without a brace and got after the quarterback when there were opportunities.

Because of the Rams’ game plan on offense, Green Bay’s horrendous run defense and the lack of help provided by the Jordan Love-led offense, there just weren’t many opportunities for Parsons to do what he does best.

“I push it in practice,” he said. “I was about as dominant as I’ve been before in practice versus the game. I’m just sorry I couldn’t really show you guys really how good it can get because we just didn’t do a good enough job on first and second down. It’s something we need to fix and, hopefully, we can see it next game.

“But I’m not worried about the knee. I’ve prepared and prepared and prepared to get to this point and I think when you prepare like that, you don’t worry about things. You just stay into the process.”

If you'd like to further ruin your Thanksgiving Eve, let me present to you @JacobWestendorf's winners and losers from the Packers loss to the Rams. ⬇️https://t.co/9kenWavnEa — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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