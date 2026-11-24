GREEN BAY, Wis. – Micah Parsons is officially back with the Green Bay Packers. Parsons was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday and is expected to make his season debut at the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Parsons will bolster one of the better defenses in the NFL. The Packers are a mediocre 16th in points allowed per game, though that is skewed a bit by the combined 69 points allowed in the two games against Minnesota, when Green Bay was guilty of six turnovers and gave up 12 sacks.

The better picture is the Packers have allowed 20-or-fewer points in six games this season, one off the league lead. They are fourth in yards allowed per play, fourth in yards allowed per passing play, second in interception percentage, fifth in opponent passer rating and 11th in sack percentage.

This is a really good defense that’s about to regain the services of one of the best players in the NFL.

“I would say I’m really, really confident,” Parsons said after Monday’s practice. “I’m my own biggest critic. You don’t put together multiple good seasons if you don’t set your bar really high.”

Early in the week, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon – with the caveat that it might be a “silly question” – was asked if there was any challenge to adding a player of Parsons’ talent and production.

“No, that’s a good question,” Gannon said. “Obviously, when you have very talented players, you want to highlight them and put them in good positions as much as we can to impact the game and, understanding a player of his caliber, people are going to play you different.”

Remember, the Packers went 0-5 following Parsons’ knee injury last season. They are 6-4 this season. So, they weathered the storm well enough to be in the thick of the playoff race, even if they’re not strong competitors to win the loaded NFC North.

Here’s where Parsons will make the biggest impact, beginning against the Rams.

1. Pass Rush

The Packers are tied for seventh in the league with 29 sacks. It’s a rather astounding feat considering they were last in the league with only four sacks during the final five games of last season.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has created pressure out of thin air. Lukas Van Ness is tied for 18th in the league with six sacks. The Packers desperately needed him to have a breakout season and he’s delivered.

Nobody else has really filled the void. Karl Brooks, Dani Dennis Sutton, Devonte Wyatt and Edgerrin Cooper are next with three sacks apiece. That’s tied for 68th in the league. Brooks had all three the last two games, Wyatt hasn’t lived up to his contract, Dennis-Sutton is a rookie backup and Cooper hasn’t played since Week 4.

Enter Parsons, who last season became the only player in NFL history to start his career with five consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks. He’s probably not going to get a dozen sacks over the final seven games, but he will be an impact addition.

For a big chunk of the season, the pass rush has been dependent on Gannon creating it. Now, Gannon might not have to dig through his bag of tricks so heavily.

Most pressures over last 6 seasons



Maxx Crosby 433

Myles Garrett 416

Micah Parsons 409*

Josh Hines-Allen 396

Chris Jones 378



*Hasn’t played since Week 15 of last season, questionable for Wednesday’s game vs Rams pic.twitter.com/qimM91IavC — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2026

2. Lukas Van Ness

It’s not as if he’s seen a never-ending stream of double teams, but Lukas Van Ness has been the one player circled by opposing offensive coordinators.

Among the 75 edge rushers with at least 150 pass-rushing opportunities, Van Ness ranks ninth in pass-rush win rate and 11th in pass-rushing productivity, a PFF metric that combines sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

Van Ness has done a good job keeping the pass rush relevant without Parsons, but nobody would consider him a consistent, field-tilting pass rusher. Now with the return of Parsons, Van Ness should get better opportunities. That makes the return of Parsons almost a two-for-one addition. Parsons will make an impact and Van Ness will be better.

3. Devonte Wyatt

The Packers gave Devonte Wyatt a three-year contract extension worth $54.9 million this offseason. Wyatt has three sacks, which are as many as former teammate Colby Wooden has with the Saints. According to PFF, Wyatt has only nine pressures. Among defensive tackles, Wyatt is 68th in pressures and 66th in pass-rush win rate.

If that’s not enough, Packers safety Evan Williams has 13 pressures.

Maybe the attention paid to Parsons will help Wyatt get to the quarterback with greater frequency.

4. Takeaways

A great pass rush is a defensive back’s best friend.

Even without an elite pass rusher, the Packers enter Week 12 ranked second in the league with 20 takeaways. That’s one behind Tampa Bay’s team-leading total and at least five more than 25 teams. It is arguably the greatest strength on the team.

A great pass rush could set up a ballhawking secondary for more interceptions. The Packers are second in the league with 14, led by Xavier McKinney’s NFL-high six . Cornerbacks Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse have covered well for most of the season but have only one interception apiece.

And you can’t have a sack-strip without a sack. Parsons had two forced fumbles last season and 11 in his first five seasons.

“We’re hoping they get as many sacks as they want,” starting slot Javon Bullard said. “You know the ball’s coming out hot. We’re ready. And with those guys patrolling the back end and with the corners playing the way they’re playing right now, I think it presents itself with a lot more opportunities for us taking the ball away. We try and do that at a high level, so shit, man, they can do they do what they want up front, man. As long as they get into that quarterback, we good.”

Without question, takeaways have been a strength. What has not been a strength is the consistency of the offense, which ranks 14th in scoring. A big takeaway in a big game could help deliver the pivotal points.

5. Third Down

Green Bay’s defense is across-the-board good except in two critical areas.

One is on third down, where the Packers are 22nd in the league and gave up three killer third-and-long conversions last week against Minnesota. The Rams on offense are ninth on third down, one of six top-12 opponents they’ll face to end the season. The second is in the red zone, where they are 21st. The Rams are seventh, one of five top-12 attacks they’ll face down the stretch.

Parsons’ ability to get after the passer – or free up others to get to the passer – could be the critical difference in big moments.

“Man, I just like how the guys extremely stepped up all across the front. I’m so proud of everyone between BC, Luke and Barryn and KB and D-Wy,” Parsons said of Brenton Cox, Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell and Wyatt.

“We’re just a part of the brotherhood. I know I don’t get to spend time with everyone, but I would say we’re a really close-knit group and we really care a lot about each other and we really want to see all of each other be great. So, the things that we accomplish isn’t a surprise. I just think we can go to another level.”

Packers safety Xavier McKinney leads the NFL in interceptions, which is no surprise because he leads the league since he joined the Packers and since he was drafted.



How does he do it? We talked on Sunday. ⬇️https://t.co/86KtIngn3w — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 24, 2026

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