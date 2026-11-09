How Long Will Josh Jacobs Be Out After Surgery And How Will Packers Pivot?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ broken finger will require surgery that will keep him out of the lineup for the next couple games, a source told Packers On SI.

Jacobs was injured while stiff-arming Patriots safety Craig Woodson on his fourth carry of the game. His right ring finger got caught in the defender’s facemask.

It was a “clean” break.

Josh Jacobs got his right hand caught in the defenders face mask.

I’m curious if it’s his hand or his fingers.



It almost looks like one of his fingers snaps. pic.twitter.com/hngCa0PdG6 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) November 8, 2026

“It looked nasty,” Jacobs told reporters after Green Bay’s 45-27 victory. “It look a lot better now than what it did, but we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes.”

Jacobs and the team opted for surgery rather than trying to have him play with a splint or some other protective appliance, which would hinder him in warding off defenders and for ball security.

Jacobs tried to play through the injury.

“That’s what we was trying to do during the game,” he said. “We was just trying to figure out a way if I can still go, and the biggest thing is just being able to grip the ball. Catching is obviously going to be tough, but just being able to grip the ball, but we’re going to see. I know it’s broke, but I don’t know the extent.”

Now What for Packers?

The Packers will host the Vikings in a big rivalry rematch on Sunday. Then comes an unusual schedule, with what’s essentially back-to-back mini-byes rather than a traditional bye week. There will be an extended break before the Thanksgiving Eve game at the Rams and then another extended break before the Dec. 6 game at the Saints.

It’s possible Jacobs could be back for the game against New Orleans, according to a source. If not, the Packers will host the Bills on Dec. 13.

The Packers’ running game sputtered during Jacobs’ six games on the exempt list, and it wasn’t much better during his two games back in the lineup. He carried four times for 5 yards before the injury.

Against New England, Jacobs, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong were the running backs with MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive and Chris Brooks (ankle) not activated from injured reserve.

With Jacobs set to miss at least the next couple games, the Packers will have to shuffle the deck at running back.

After spending four games in the doghouse due to a fumble at Tampa Bay in Week 4, Johnson had a big-time game against the Patriots. His 68 rushing yards eclipsed the team’s meager season average of about 61 yards entering the game. He presumably will have a key role the next couple weeks.

“He played really good. He played really good,” Jacobs said. “I was trying to tell him just on the sideline, just keep doing what he’s always done his whole life. Trust his eyes, trust his reads and just keep making plays and don’t try to overpress, and just get it when it’s there and he did a really good job at that today. So, I’m happy for him because I know that was big for him.”

Help on the Way for Packers

Brooks returned to practice last week but was not activated from injured reserve. That presumably will happen this week. He figures to immediately reclaim the third-down role.

Lloyd was added to the injury report on Thursday, and while he practiced on Friday, he was inactive for the game. He’s averaging only 2.6 yards per carry.

Strong was promoted from the practice squad for the Week 5 game against Chicago. In his five games on the roster, he played 25 snaps vs. the Bears, 41 vs. the Cowboys, a combined 17 vs. the Lions and Panthers, and 30 vs. the Patriots. He’s averaging only 2.4 yards per carry.

There will be a logjam at running back from a roster perspective with Jacobs, Brooks, Lloyd, Johnson and Strong. If Jacobs is only going to be out a few games, injured reserve will not be an option to create a spot on the roster.

Kaleb Johnson’s Breakout Game

Johnson was a third-round pick by the Steelers last year but quickly fell out of favor. The Packers acquired him at the end of training camp for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

After the fumble at Tampa Bay, Johnson played a combined 13 snaps against Chicago and Dallas and was inactive against Detroit and Carolina. Now, just in the nick of time, he should be back in the coaches’ good graces. He had a 2-yard touchdown in the first half and runs of 34 and 10 yards in the second half.

“It felt great. I feel like I’m getting back to me, getting back comfortable with the system and running the ball,” Johnson said.

The Packers hadn’t rushed for more than 86 yards in a game this season. Over the previous four games, which included two games with Jacobs, they averaged 2.6 yards per carry. Against the Patriots, they rushed for 129 yards and averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

“I just think that everybody coming together as a team and knowing what we’ve got to do each and every day on and off the field – especially in practice – and everybody just coming together and just executing and all being one unit,” he said. “When everyone does that, it’s unstoppable.”

We’ll see about unstoppable, but at least the Packers had an effective run game against the Patriots.

“I thought it was big time,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “I thought all those guys going in … especially losing Josh, I mean, that’s a tough loss right there. For Pierre and Kaleb to step up and go in there, and Kaleb ripped off a couple explosive plays, he scored his first touchdown. That was huge.”

Leading off this week's Packers Overreactions, it's the three words from Jordan Love that should have the rest of the league shaking in their boots. ⬇️https://t.co/rjFzWqiy06 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 9, 2026

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