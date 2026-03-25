How Many Wins for Packers? Here’s What Las Vegas Says

The Green Bay Packers crashed and burned last season, turning a 9-3-1 record and a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs into a 9-7-1 record and the No. 7 seed, which led to a one-and-done playoff.

The Packers have had a lackluster free agency , and there’s no tangible proof that they’ve closed the gap in the NFC North against the division-winning Bears.

Nonetheless, sportsbooks like the Packers’ potential.

At FanDuel Sportsbook , for instance, the Packers’ over/under win total for the 2026 season is 10.5.

Green Bay, for reference, has hit double-digits wins just once in the last four seasons.

Looking at the Schedule

Here are the win totals in the NFC North and the rest of the teams on Green Bay’s schedule.

Lions: 10.5.

Bears: 9.5.

Vikings: 8.5.

Minnesota won nine games with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer starting games at quarterback. It in theory should be better with Kyler Murray.

“Watching from afar what K.O. has been able to do with quarterbacks, offense, the guys in place here, B-Flo’s (Brian Flores) defense, I think it's a great fit,” Murray said after signing with the Vikings. “I'm thankful. I'm thankful for the opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work.”

Falcons (home): 7.5.

Panthers (home): 6.5.

Texans (home): 9.5.

Cowboys (home): 8.5.

Bills (home): 10.5.

Dolphins (home): 4.5.

Jets (away): 5.5.

Patriots (away): 9.5.

Saints (away): 6.5.

Buccaneers (away): 8.5.

Rams (away): 11.5.

Added together, that’s eight games against teams projected to finish with winning records, five games against teams projected to finish with losing records and four games against teams projected to finish at .500.

The Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Packers also are at 10.5 wins at DraftKings and BetMGM .

Will the Packers qualify for the playoffs? Yes, say the sportsbooks. The Packers are -175 at DraftKings and -210 at BetMGM.

Super Bowl Odds

While the Packers have backtracked in the Super Bowl odds, going from +1300 to open to +1700 through the opening waves of free agency , they are considered a strong championship contender.

“By ESPN's FPI rating, Green Bay finished the 2025-26 campaign fourth overall,” FanDuel’s Austin Kas wrote . “They ended up a respectable sixth in the NFC in point differential (+31) despite Jordan Love missing some time due to injury. And while they let a large lead slip away at the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round, Green Bay dominated large chunks of that game before Caleb Williams led a huge comeback.”

And that’s the reason for optimism for the Packers. In the losses to Chicago in Week 16 and again in the playoffs, the Packers without tight end Tucker Kraft and superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons led almost wire to wire before falling apart at the end of the games.

If the Packers can hang in there until they’re back on the field and if Jordan Love continues to build on a mostly excellent third season as the team’s starting quarterback, they’ll go into every game with a chance to win.

“I think we have really good core players coming back,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “I feel really good about our core.

“The guys we’re going to bring in, whether it’s the draft or free agency, we’re going to expect them to play and contribute. But I don’t think it’s one of those overhaul-type situations where we feel we’ve got to overhaul the roster, but there’s some significant issues that we’ve got to make sure that we fix before we get into next season.”

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