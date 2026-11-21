GREEN BAY, Wis. – The best ability is availability. The Green Bay Packers kicked off their practice week on Saturday with all 52 players on the active roster going through drills on the practice field.

That doesn’t mean the Packers are completely healthy headed into their Wednesday night game at the Los Angeles Rams. However, seven players who either did not play against the Vikings last week or dropped out of the game were back on the field following their make-believe bye week.

Micah Parsons Practices Again

Micah Parsons continues his path to making his season debut. pic.twitter.com/wj7pv8Zq57 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

The list starts with star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is entering his third week of practice. Presumably, he will be the 53rd player on the roster for the huge showdown against the Rams, with this week representing the finishing touches on his comeback from last year’s knee injury.

“I think we’ll have a better indication the closer we get to this thing,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Saturday’s practice. “Certainly, he’ll be out there and his ability to go out there and perform at practice will be the ultimate indicator.”

Josh Jacobs Returns

Running back Josh Jacobs was back after missing the Vikings game with a broken finger sustained a week earlier against New England. Jacobs will be able to play through the pain, but the key will be whether he will be able to play with critical ball-security while wearing a protective device following surgery..

Josh Jacobs is practicing after missing one game with a broken finger. pic.twitter.com/o6UOvMnF1J — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

“I’m not anticipating that [he will play against the Rams], but we’ll see how he progresses,” LaFleur said. “He would definitely have to prove the function in order to play.”

If Jacobs is out, Kaleb Johnson might be the team’s No. 1 back. After barely playing in two games and then not playing at all in two games due to a couple fumbles, Johnson has rushed for 110 yards the last two games. The rest of the team had 75 rushing yards.

“I think he’s grown, I think he’s learned a lot from the time he’s gotten here till now,” LaFleur said. “He’s done a better job in just owning his responsibilities and doing his one-eleventh. That’s encouraging.”

Change on Offensive Line?

The Packers have had six starting combinations on the offensive line this season. Is No. 7 on the way?

Center Sean Rhyan, who suffered an ankle injury on the opening series at Detroit and missed the last three games, returned to practice. He’d add a more physical and experienced presence than John Williams.

“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of ball,” LaFleur said. “That’s not to take anything away from the job John’s done; I think he’s done a really admirable job going in there, having never really played it before and done a pretty good job. But there’s a reason he’s the starter, right? And there’s a reason we brought him back because he’s played good ball for us, and I think that can help.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Zeitler, who would have started at right guard against Minnesota if not for a triceps injury sustained during the Thursday practice, was back at practice.

Zaire Franklin Returning at Linebacker

Zaire Franklin returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/JWQrKmKW5X — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin, who missed the last four games with a shin injury sustained at practice before the Detroit game, returned to practice, as well. That was no surprise considering he went through a pregame warmup before the Minnesota game.

“Another guy that’s got to go through the week and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of this thing,” LaFleur said.

While Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper and even Nick Niemann did a nice job filling the void, Franklin’s experience and physicality will help the defense and allow Hopper and McDuffie to serve larger roles on special teams.

Three More Players Return

Cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib), receiver Bo Melton (quad) and receiver/returner Skyy Moore (ankle) dropped out of the Minnesota game. All three players were back at practice.

Cisse, of course, is the standout defensive back and a key part of a defense that ranks fourth in yards allowed per passing play and fifth in opponent passer rating. Moore’s impact as a returner was missed when he went on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. He returned against the Vikings but was injured on his third kickoff return.

If Moore is not ready, the team re-signed receiver Coleman Owen to the practice squad. Owen handled the punt-return duties when Moore was on IR.

While the Packers practiced on Saturday and it’s a Wednesday in their world, the NFL will have the teams publish injury reports on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. While everyone practiced for Green Bay, there’s a lot to be determined before Tuesday’s injury report and Wednesday’s inactives list.

“We've got a lot of guys in that boat where they’ve got to prove it, prove function throughout the course of the week, and they’ve got to feel confident that they can go out there and get the job done,” LaFleur said.

Packers Injured Reserve

The Packers have a total of 13 players on injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list. Parsons is the only player whose return-to-play window has been opened. So, it’ll be at least another week before defensive tackles Jonathan Ford (calf) and Warren Brinson (groin) will be available.

LaFleur provided a non-answer answer when asked about edge player Collin Oliver, who was injured in the second preseason game at Denver and started the season on injured reserve with a return-to-play designation.

“He’s still progressing through and making progress,” LaFleur said.

Grand Theft Auto VI?



How about Grand Theft Contracts. Here are the six worst for the Packers during the GTA era. ⬇️https://t.co/ZugLZoAayL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 19, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER