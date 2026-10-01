In Impossible Quest to Replace Jayden Reed, These Packers Must ‘Go Ball’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jayden Reed, one of the top big-play slot receivers in the NFL, suffered a season-ending neck injury at the Jets.

“It’s tough on him. He’s a guy, he wants to be out there and compete,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “Any time you go through a situation like that, it’s a pretty scary deal.

“When I was out there with him and just seeing what was going on, it shocks you. It jolts you a little bit because you never want to see anyone in that position, let alone one of your own guys, a guy you have a lot of love for and brings so much to this organization, this football team, to the locker room. He’s an energy guy. He will certainly be missed.”

Yes, he will.

LaFleur has used the phrase “energy guy” countless times to describe Reed. He’s one of the team’s young leaders and a top playmaker, which is why they gave him a contract extension during the draft.

In 2024, Reed caught 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns. Some of that is because he’s got the quintessential slot-receiver skill-set. He’s a bit short but has no shortage of quickness, which allowed him to turn short catches into considerable gains. Of the 94 receivers who were targeted at least 45 times, Reed ranked eighth with 7.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was more than just a catch-and-run player. Much more. Receivers who stand 5-foot-10 3/4 shouldn’t be long-ball threats. However, he caught 12-of-15 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Of the 49 receivers targeted at least 15 times on deep passes, his 80.0 percent catch rate ranked first by a wide margin. Only two other receivers topped 60 percent and only four more topped 50 percent.

His 31.9 yards per deep route was almost 10 yards better than any other receiver. It was rather ridiculous, really.

So, while the nature of Reed’s injury makes this a crass question, how on earth will the Packers replace his production?

“That’s tough,” LaFleur said. “He brings so much in versatility and how we use him and just all the different roles. I would say it’s going to be by committee. There’s a lot of things that the other guys can do, as well. We’re integrating Skyy Moore into some of that stuff, Bo Melton, J-Mike (J. Michael Sturdivant) – all those guys are going to have to share the load.”

Here’s a closer look at all three following conversations in the locker room this week.

The Obvious: Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore has the slot-receiver stature at 5-foot-9 5/8. At the 2022 Scouting Combine, he ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds with an elite 10-yard split of 1.46 seconds. That quickness should make him a factor, as should the run-after-catch strength he’s displayed as a kick returner.

“We have a similar skill-set,” he said. “He does a lot of different things and I do a lot of different things, like when it comes down to it, we do a lot of the same things.”

Drafted by the Chiefs in the second round, Moore caught 22 passes as a rookie in 2022 and 21 passes in 2023 but zero in six games in 2024. He was traded to the 49ers at the end of camp in 2025 and had a sensational season as a returner but caught only five passes in 17 games.

Moore already has played a lot in the slot in Reed’s absence. He has five catches for 37 yards.

“I’m ready, for sure,” he said. “I feel like this is what I prepared for. Just going out there and continue to do what I’ve been doing on special teams and add onto the offensive side of the ball.”

The Speed: Bo Melton

With 4.34 speed in the 40 before the 2022 draft, Bo Melton’s athletic prowess has never been in dispute. A seventh-round pick by Seattle, he spent most of his rookie season on its practice squad before being signed to the Packers’ roster late in the season.

In 2023, he caught 16 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown, highlighted by a big game at Minnesota late in the season. However, he caught eight passes in 2024, four passes in 2025 and one pass so far in 2026. He has some experience in the slot, including his long touchdown against the Bears last season.

“I feel like at this point, I’m going to go out there and do my job and let the chips fall where they may,” he said. “I feel like I make plays, I get open, so as long as I keep doing that, I’m not going to put pressure on myself. There’s always no pressure. I go out there and just play hard. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

The Rookie: J. Michael Sturdivant

J. Michael Sturdivant made the roster as an undrafted rookie. He has three receptions for 22 yards in his two games. While he has not been targeted as a slot receiver, half of his 30 snaps on offense have come inside.

“You’ve just got to learn the playbook,” he said. “I’m confident in myself whenever I step on the field, wherever I’m at, and everybody is in the room. So, it hurts to lose a guy like J-Reed because he’s such a good person and great player but, at the end of the day, it’s next man up and we’ve got to be able to fill the holes on the offense and pick up the slack for J-Reed.”

Sturdivant said he feels “comfortable” in the slot. He played there quite a bit last season at Florida, though his production was limited to six catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2 1/2, he is not the quintessential slot receiver. “Fast,” he interjected. But with a great combination of size, speed (4.40 in the 40) and athleticism (39-inch vertical), he could be more of a big-play factor than a run-after-catch option.

“In the slot, it’s a little bit more open space, and that’s where you see the shorter, quicker guys excel,” he said. “Everybody in the room can do that, so it’s being able to know your job in the run game and the passing game and being able to win your one-on-ones. You’ve got a route across the middle or you’ve got to execute something at the F or in the slot, you’ve just got to be able to do it when your number’s called.”

A Huge Loss

There’s no replacing Reed , which is why he received a three-year, $50.25 million contract extension. His passer rating when targeted of 126.8 from his first three seasons was No. 1 among NFL receivers. He caught 15 touchdown passes with zero interceptions when targeted.

Moore, Melton and Sturdivant just haven’t shown they can be that dangerous, explosive playmaker.

“Man, we will definitely be missing J-Reed. He is one of one,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He is a big-time player, obviously holding down the slot position for us. He does so many great things. Other guys got to step up and fill that void that we’ll be missing with him. …

“I think Skyy will be a big part of that. He’s a guy that’s played a lot of ball, he’s been making plays. So, it’s finding him stepping into that role and get on the same page with everything. But I’ve got a lot of confidence in him and whatever guy that might me – it might be Bo, it might be J-Mike. We’ve got guys that have played ball. It’s stepping up and filling that void that we’re missing with J-Reed.”

Moreover, the Packers will miss Reed’s leadership and team-first mentality.

“J-Reed’s my guy, bro,” Melton said. “It really hurt my heart. I called him right after the game. I was upset. As long as he’s in good spirits, I’m in good spirits. He was in great spirits. I was definitely excited to see him.

“It’s unfortunate. God got him; God got all of us. That’s what the motto is but definitely was hurt, for sure. He’s going to bounce back like he always do. That’s J-Reed. I just can’t wait to see him get healthy and be himself.”

What was his message?

“He always tells us to go ball,” Melton said. “For real, for real, I’ve been playing for my brothers, anyway, and he’s one of my favorite brothers on this team. I’m going to play for him and play hard.”

True or false: The Packers saved their season, including their Super Bowl aspirations, this week?



Here's my 2 cents. ⬇️https://t.co/tMY9GjkZmE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 1, 2026

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