Just In Time: Packers, Tucker Kraft Agree to Contract Extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft said he’d be on the field for Week 1 at the Vikings, with or without a new contract.

“I will be on the field to play for the Green Bay Packers, regardless of any contract situation, because I love this team, and you can’t replicate this locker room anywhere else in the NFL,” Kraft said last week.

Well, Kraft’s love for the Packers has been extended. According to a source, the four-year extension is worth $75 million and can max out at $92 million. The contract, which includes a $26.5 million signing bonus, was agreed to just a few hours before the Packers hop on a plane for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

George Kittle of the 49ers leads all tight ends with a $19.1 million average. The base value for Kraft lags just a bit behind at $18.75 million, but the up-to amount could crush the total.

Kraft dominated the Week 8 game at Pittsburgh, including an incredible 128 yards after the catch – the most by a tight end in a game since 2018. At that point, among all tight ends through seven games, he was tied for ninth with 30 receptions, was third with 469 yards and was first with 15.6 yards per catch and tied for second with six touchdowns.

Kraft suffered a torn ACL the following week against Carolina. The eight-game projection included 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns. The touchdown mark would have tied for third in NFL history by a tight end. He’s an excellent all-around player and leader.

“I feel like I went out at as Tight End 1 in my opinion,” Kraft said during the offseason. “Just the things that I do at the point of attack, where I’m at on any given play, I feel like I went out at the top.”

The contract eliminates a potential distraction – though Kraft plowed full speed ahead throughout the offseason and training camp, anyway – and locks up one of the team’s most important players for the long haul.

With tens of millions of dollars at stake, Kraft could have kept himself out of team drills during training camp. He could have stayed on the sideline for the joint practice. He could have put the screws to the organization by threatening to not play in Week 1.

None of that was on Kraft’s mind.

“My head with that is, from my rookie year ‘til now, I’ve come into this organization and I’ve left it all in this building, on the field, on the practice field, in the meeting room,” he said last week. “Everything I have, I do it with 110 perent effort. I’m not someone to orchestrate a hold out, mostly because they can fine me but mostly because I know the value I bring to this team, and I think best odds of us playing in the postseason are with me early on in the season.

“I’m just going to continue to attack everything the same way I attacked my rehab. I want to be out on the field, and I want to play every play that I can play. So, I’m really leaving now all this contract stuff … it’s in the hands of my agent now. I’ve done all I can do. This offseason, attacking my rehab, coming back, proving that that I’m not afraid of any contact. I’m not afraid of anything. And I hope they see that. So, I’m not afraid to keep working and then keep trying to make this team better.”

Kraft and Jordan Love are the captains on offense. He is a face-of-the-franchise type of player, and now he’s been rewarded.

“Even from his rookie year, the development that he had just that year was pretty amazing for him at the end of his rookie year,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week. “And then, you knew he was going to be a good player after that year and then, as he’s gone, it’s changed his mindset.

“Everything about how he plays the game of football has been awesome. I think he’s a great leader on the field with just how hard he plays. He’s a good example for everybody, and he does a nice job holding people accountable and things like that. Yeah, he’s a great leader out there, and I’m excited to watch him this year.”

Kraft wanted the contract done before Week 1. So did general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Tuck handles himself exactly how we want him. He always has,” Gutekunst said toward the end of training camp. “He’s a competitor. It’s important to him. So, we’ve always had a lot of faith in that, he’s going to do those kinds of things.

“We would love to have that done. You know these things are complicated at times, but we know Tuck’s obviously going to be here, and that’s very important to us. Whether we’re able to accomplish that before the beginning of the season or not, we’ll see. But it’s very important to me. We’re excited what Tuck’s going to do for us this year and in the future.”

Coming out of the Pittsburgh game, Kraft was on pace to finish with 1,187 yards. Paul Coffman holds the franchise record by a tight end with 814 yards. He did it while being a key part of the passing attack but never really a go-to player.

He finished last season ranked second among tight ends in yards per route. He was eighth in YAC even while playing barely 40 percent of the snaps.

“The plan for me is to stay in this organization, and I would love for everyone to be on the same page when it comes to that and to my negotiations,” he said. “I say it over and over again. Everyone knows my stance. But I also only get one crack at an extension like this. I want the best for what I can get. I put it all out there, every single clip, checkdowns that I turn into 15 to 20. I just have to remain consistent.”

NFL games aren't played on paper. They're not played on silicon, either.



For what it's worth, the @OptaSTATS loves the Packers ... and not one of their rivals. ⬇️https://t.co/Zon81u89XH — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 12, 2026

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