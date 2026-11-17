GREEN BAY, Wis. – Had the Green Bay Packers beaten the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they would have taken a big step out of the seventh-seed pit they’ve been stuck in the last three years.

Now, it might be seventh seed or bust.

Here’s a look at the NFC playoff standings at the end of Week 10.

NFC Playoff Standings

The Four Division Leaders

1. San Francisco 49ers, 8-1.

2. Detroit Lions, 7-2.

3. New York Giants, 5-3-1.

4. Carolina Panthers, 4-5.

The Three Wild-Card Front-Runners

5. Minnesota Vikings, 7-2.

6. Chicago Bears, 7-2.

7. Green Bay Packers, 6-4.

Hot on Their Heels

8. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4.

9. Los Angeles Rams, 6-4.

In the Hunt Because of Lousy Divisions

10. Dallas Cowboys, 4-6.

11. Washington Commanders, 3-5-1.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-6.

13. New Orleans Saints, 3-6.

14. Atlanta Falcons, 3-7.

Playing for Next Year

15. Arizona Cardinals, 3-7.

16. Philadelphia Eagles, 2-7.

Green Bay’s Harsh Reality

Had the Packers beaten the Vikings, they would have been in the No. 6 spot in the NFC and just a half-game behind the Lions, who they’ll host in Week 18, and the Bears, who they beat earlier this season. That would have placed the NFC North championship and a move up to the No. 2 seed – meaning a home game in the wild-card round with the potential of another in the divisional round – within their grasp.

Instead, the Packers are clinging to the No. 7 spot because of a flimsy tiebreaker. Seattle is No. 8 and Los Angeles is No. 9 because Seattle has the better NFC West record. Thus, the Seahawks rank ahead of the Rams, but the Packers are ahead of the Seahawks because of a better record in conference games.

With eight weeks left in the season, the tiebreakers are subject to change.

In this case, the tiebreakers are irrelevant.

After this week’s phony-baloney bye, the Packers will visit the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. The winner, obviously, will be 7-4 and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. The loser, obviously, will be 6-5, so one game behind officially but really two games behind because of the tiebreaker.

So, it won’t be a must-win game for the Packers but it’s not too far off.

“Oh, for sure,” quarterback Jordan Love said after the game about being behind the 8-ball in the playoff race. “We’ve talked about [how] these are the games you’ve got to win – NFC North games, and we’re 1-3 in the North. So, yeah, we’ve got to obviously just keep rolling, take it one week at a time, like we’ve talked about.

“But we’ve dropped the ball in three of these games, obviously – two against the Vikings, one against the Lions – that you’ve got to win these games to have a chance in this division. Obviously, we talk about, ‘Everybody’s good, everybody’s winning.’ So, it starts with the division games. You’ve got to handle business, and we didn’t do that today.”

The No. 7 seed is a bad spot to be in because it means a wild-card game at the No. 2 seed and a potential divisional-round game at the No. 1 seed. But, at this point, the No. 7 speed would be better than nothing.

Remaining Strength of Schedules

According to Tankathon , the Bears have the toughest remaining strength of schedule, with their eight opponents having a combined .630 winning percentage. The Rams are next at .597, with the Packers fifth at .547, the Seahawks seventh at .538, the Lions eighth at .534 and the Vikings 10th at .527.

So, once again, the Packers blew a huge opportunity against the Vikings. They would have been hot on the heels of the NFC North front-runners, all of whom have difficult closing schedules.

In the seventh-or-bust race, the Packers’ remaining schedule includes games against the Rams, Bills, Lions and Bears. The Rams have two games left against the Seahawks along with the Packers, 49ers and Chiefs. The Seahawks have the two games against the Rams along with the 49ers and Giants.

The Packers and Rams will have the equivalent of a mini-bye to get ready for their Thanksgiving Eve showdown.

“Certainly, we’re all disappointed by the product we put out there yesterday,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “When you’re playing a good football team, you can’t lose the turnover battle like that. We knew that was a critical element going into the game. They were 6-0 when they won the ball; now, they’re 7-0.

“It’ll give our guys a chance to reset, gives us a chance as a coaching staff to try to put together the best plan possible, because we know we got a really good football team in the Rams. I know they’re beat up in some spots, but I think there’s no disputing they’re one of the best teams in the National Football League.”

Packers’ Playoff Chances Take Huge Hit

Here’s what the computers say about the Packers’ playoff chances.

According to The Athletic’s Playoff Predictor before last week’s games, the Packers had a 64 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, with a 13 percent chance of winning the division. At the time, a win would have moved the Packers’ playoff chances to 76 percent and loss would have sent them down to 46 percent.

Instead, the Packers have a 35 percent chance.

If the Packers can beat the Rams, that would rebound to 58 percent. With a loss, it would fall even further to 23 percent.

At ESPN , the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. With a win, that would have improved to 75 percent; with a loss, that would have fallen to 45 percent. Instead, it plunged to 33 percent.

At NFL.com , the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Instead of 74 percent with a win and 45 percent with a loss, their playoff probability is down to 34 percent.

At Playoff Status , the Packers had a 66 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Instead of 87 percent with a win and 56 percent with a loss, their playoff chances fell to 47 percent.

Using Stick to the Model ’s Playoff Machine, the Packers had a 62 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, with a swing of 72 percent with a win over Minnesota but 40 percent with a loss. Instead, their playoff probability tumbled to 35 percent.

“I think you’ve got to take it one week at a time,” Love said. “We’re 6-4, so it’s not like we have a losing record. We got to obviously just overcome, take it one week at a time, and win games. But it’s a disappointing loss, and like I said, you just got to get back to work.”

The LaFleur-Love teams have been good during their three-plus years together. They’ve never been great. The Packers' loss to the Vikings was the latest example, writes @JacobWestendorf. ⬇️https://t.co/uBFicTGOLQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

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