Week 10 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: How Far Did Packers Move Up After Blowout?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The dominance of the Green Bay Packers in their victory over the Patriots is evident in our new Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

So is the overall dominance of the NFC North.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings to build one elite power ranking, with one point for first place, two for second place and so on. The Packers moved up from 13th last week to ninth this week.

How loaded is the NFC North? The Bears are fourth, the Lions are eighth and the Vikings – the Packers’ opponent on Sunday – are 10th.

Here is where you’ll find the Packers in each of the individual rankings, with more information available at the links.

Sports Illustrated: 5th

The Packers move up three spots in Conor Orr’s rankings.

“Here’s why I love what I do (honestly): I spent all offseason studying the run game, heavier personnel packages and the increased usage of 21 personnel. Jordan Love is going to come out and throw for 5,000 yards (seriously) with no running game to speak of whatsoever and the Packers are one of the best teams in the NFL.”

Yahoo: 8th

The Packers zoomed up six spots from 14th in Frank Schwab’s rankings. Why?

“The offense looked great again against the Patriots on Sunday, and Micah Parsons' return is looming for the defense. It is very easy to forget that when Parsons tore his ACL last season the Packers were 9-3-1 and leading in the second half at Denver. And Green Bay has been playing much better on defense the past six games.”

Josh Jacobs’ broken finger is a setback, though.

NFL.com: 8th

The Packers shot up five spots from 13th in Nick Shook’s rankings.

Looking beyond Jordan Love’s “hot streak,” Shook zeroed in on the “secret sauce” that is their defense.

“Jonathan Gannon has evolved this group into an aggressive, opportunistic bunch that relies on its safeties, forces turnovers and hands Love additional possessions. It’s a unit that caused major issues for Drake Maye and will only get better with Micah Parsons’ impending return, making for a largely complete team (save for the general absence of a rushing attack) that is looking stronger with each week.”

The Athletic: 9th

The Packers moved up from No. 14 in the rankings selected by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall.

This week’s theme is midseason grade, and they gave the Packers an A-minus.

“The Packers’ pass defense has quietly been among the best in the league, and they soon get to welcome back arguably the sport’s best pass rusher in Micah Parsons. It’s still fair to wonder if their lack of a running game will haunt them, but Jordan Love is playing like an MVP, and Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are a heck of a receiving duo.”

Fox Sports: 9th

The Packers shot up six spots from No. 15 in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings. It’s a “big jump,” he said, but warranted after blowing out the Patriots.

“More than that, they are playing outstanding on defense, and they are showing off a passing game that might just be the best in the league (or at least outside of Cincinnati). It’s hard to find a quarterback playing better than Jordan Love, and it’s impossible to find a receiving tandem better than Christian Watson and Matthew Golden at the moment.”

CBS: 10th

Pete Prisco inched the Packers up two spots in his rankings.

“Jordan Love and the passing game get a lot of the attention, but that defense has really impressed. When they get Micah Parsons back, look out.”

ESPN: 11th

The Packers gained three spots in the rankings put together by ESPN’s team of beat writers.

This week’s theme is the most important game during the second half of the season. Rob Demovsky picked the Week 12 game at the Rams, which might mark the debut of Micah Parsons.

“How can it not be one of the remaining NFC North games, you ask? Yes, next Sunday against the Vikings is huge. So is Week 16 at the Bears. So is Week 18 against the Lions. But given the likelihood that one of those other teams will win the NFC North, the Packers might need to make sure the Rams don't catch them for an NFC wild-card spot. As damaging as a loss to a division team would be, so would a loss to another NFC team they might need the head-to-head tiebreaker against.”

Pro Football Talk: 11th

The Packers moved up three spots in Mike Florio’s rankings. “When Micah Parsons returns, they could make a major move.”

This Week’s Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will play at the Packers at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field. They are 10th in the Consensus Rankings, ranging from seventh to 13th. The Vikings are 11th at Yahoo. As Schwab explained as part of a longer note:

“It's hard to remember the last time a team that was 6-2 with one of the top two defenses in the NFL felt this hopeless. Monday night's performance was absolutely deflating for the Vikings. Carson Wentz took over for an injured Kyler Murray, who had been struggling so much that everyone wondered if him sitting out Monday was a ‘soft benching.’ Then Wentz went 8 of 25 for 81 yards, two interceptions and an 8.9 passer rating. It was one of the worst quarterback performances in recent memory.

“For the second straight season, the Vikings cannot find one quarterback to get Justin Jefferson the ball.”

Latest Packers Odds

We don’t use sportsbook odds in our rankings, but they do provide an additional perspective. In Packers-related odds at FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers, who were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1, plunged to as low as +6000 following their slow start to the season but finally are back to where they started. That is tied for 11th on the board.

Among NFC North teams, the Bears have separated themselves at +850. The Lions are +1600 and the Vikings crashed all the way to +3000 following their punchless loss to the Bills.

Green Bay opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds at FanDuel at -112 but fell to as low as 12th at +250 after the win at Tampa Bay. Now, even though they are in seventh place in the NFC standings, they are fourth in the odds. The 49ers are -4500, and the four NFC North teams are next – the Bears at -1000, the Lions at -400, the Packers at -230 and the Vikings at -184.

Quarterback Jordan Love’s huge game at New England gave him a huge surge in the MVP race. Love, who opened at +2200 and fell to as far as +10000, went from +4000 last week to +700 now. That trails Joe Burrow (+200), Josh Allen (+300), Brock Purdy (+400) and Trevor Lawrence (+600) in what is a five-man race .

The Packers remain last in the NFC North standings and remain well off the pace in the division odds at DraftKings. Chicago is first at +144, followed by Detroit at +245, Minnesota at +330 and Green Bay at +510. The Bears and Vikings flip-flopped positions this week. The Packers were as low as +1125 after losing to the Lions.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

Here are our top 15 teams this week. Every team can be found in the top 17 in all eight of the individual rankings, signifying a real divide between the great teams, the good teams and everyone else.

1, Buffalo Bills (13 points; five first place); 2, San Francisco 49ers (19 points; one first place); 3, Jacksonville Jaguars (24 points; two first place); 4, Chicago Bears (34); 5, Denver Broncos (40); 6, Kansas City Chiefs (51) 7, Cincinnati Bengals (54); 8, Detroit Lions (69); 9, Green Bay Packers (71); 10, Minnesota Vikings (83); 11, Seattle Seahawks (85); 12, Pittsburgh Steelers (93); 13, Los Angeles Rams (104); T-14, New England Patriots (112); T-14, New York Giants (112).

Today's the day. The NFL trade deadline is here. After a statement win, the Packers' mission is clear. ⬇️https://t.co/drJvH6ZNuu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 10, 2026

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