New Packers Safety John Saunders Jr., Who Has NFL Cousin, Had to Learn How to Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Among a wave of moves on the practice squad, the Green Bay Packers signed promising safety John Saunders Jr.

Saunders is the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker – more on that later. He played three seasons at Miami (Ohio) before closing his college career at Ole Miss in 2023 and 2024. He had three interceptions in both seasons, giving him 11 for his college career, and led the SEC with four forced fumbles in 2024.

“He’s amazing. He knows all 11 positions on defense,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said . “He could coach me and a second later he is coaching a defensive tackle. He is so versatile and knows where everyone is supposed to be. He coaches my technique a lot and pushes me to become a better player every day.”

Despite a strong combination of size (6-foot-2 3/8) and athleticism (4.57 in the 40), Saunders went undrafted in 2025. He signed with the Dolphins, failed to make their roster during training camp and spent the first two months of the season on their practice squad before being poached by the Patriots. In three games on their roster, he did not play in a game. He was released and spent the rest of last season on their practice squad.

This year, he competed with the Patriots during training camp but didn’t earn a roster spot despite a big-time preseason of 13 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defensed.

Saunders also led the team in interceptions on the practice field.

“He’s been balling out of control. He’s a ballhawk,” safety Kevin Byard said at the time.

After his release from the Patriots, he served practice-squad stints with the Jets and Browns, meaning the Packers will be his fourth team this year.

He Listened to Mike Vrabel’s Advice

When Saunders joined the Patriots’ practice squad last season, he wasn’t practicing to coach Mike Vrable’s standard.

“John showed up, and we just asked him to practice a little better and use practice," Vrabel said during training camp . “We talked about those days where we're letting the show team go and letting them try to really improve throughout the season. When John was back, we just said, ‘Hey, you have to practice better. You have to have better practice habits. That's the only place you're going to get your reps.’

“And it got to the point where we had to dial him back where he was blitzing or tackling, and I was like, ‘This is great.’ And I think he used those examples in practice to improve, and mentally he's kept working, and it's been great to see him show up and get into that competition.”

So, Saunders started practicing harder. Too hard, as it turns out, so he had to dial it back.

“In practice, it’s about taking care of the team. So that’s something I really had to learn, like practicing like a pro,” he said.

Safety Swap

To create a spot on the practice squad, the Packers released safety Kahlef Hailassie.

Saunders was among three additions to the practice squad who will be on the field on Wednesday.

With quarterback Kedon Slovis signing to the Ravens’ 53-man roster, the Packers signed Cam Miller , who was drafted by the Raiders in 2025 and got this incredible endorsement from possibly the greatest quarterback of all-time.

The Packers also signed D.J. Johnson , third-round pick by Carolina in 2023. While he played on both sides of the ball at Oregon, he will work on the edge for Green Bay.

John Saunders’ Cousin Is Jaquan Brisker

Saunders can turn to a veteran NFL starter for advice. Jaquan Brisker spent his first four seasons with the Bears before signing with the Steelers in free agency. He’s started all eight games this season.

“It’s been amazing, honestly. Growing up, he was from the east side of Pittsburgh and I moved to North Carolina, so we didn’t really talk that much,” Saunders told On3’s Andy Staples in 2023. “But then once we got back in contact, it’s just been amazing man. Like, I just talked to him yesterday. He’s just telling me to just make sure to stay focused.

“When I first got to college, one of the things he told me was to listen to the coaches. And most players in college think they know it all. But I’ve been making sure that everywhere I go — because the coaches are extremely knowledgeable. They know their stuff. That was one of the main things he told me and that just stuck with me ever since. It sounds so simple to just listen to your coaches, but when you actually do it and apply what your coaches are telling you — it’s been great. I’m really appreciative of him, too.”

Saunders was impressed by the Patriots’ Super Bowl pedigree. So, this quote probably holds up now that he’s joined by the Packers.

“The main thing I remember is when you walk in the player entrance, you’ve got all the Super Bowls right there,” Saunders said. “Then, outside the doors, all the Super Bowl titles. This is football tradition. Serious, rich tradition. Winners. This is the winningest team since I’ve been born. Being a part of this is a blessing. Just excited to help continue this legacy.”

Celebrate the Brewers’ first World Series title with Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue.

From @JacobWestendorf, here is his always-strong breakdown of the matchups as we start looking ahead to Packers-Patriots. ⬇️https://t.co/Wjtat6us0H — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 3, 2026