Packers’ New Practice Squad QB Got Ringing Endorsement From GOAT

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a change to the practice squad on Monday by signing quarterback Cam Miller.

Miller was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders last year after completing 69.3 percent of his passes with 81 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions at North Dakota State, which he led to two FCS national championships.

Before the 2025 draft, Miller got a Hall of Fame endorsement.

Tom Brady “liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion," Raiders GM John Spytek told The Athletic after the draft. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

That Miller was a winner mattered in the scouting process.

“I haven't had any interaction with Tom,” Miller said after being drafted , “but from every conversation that I've had with the GM [John Spytek], he has talked to me about how they want to bring in people that are winners, and who have been accustomed and used to winning games. And I think that that was really the x-factor in their choice to take me in the draft.”

Cam Miller From Raiders to Dolphins to Packers

He spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad without playing in a game; the Dolphins signed him to their 53-man roster late in the season.

“Probably his intellect and his accuracy will help him push it down the road,” then-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said at the time . "He's been a good player and has played in big games. The game's not too big for him, so I think his internal makeup is a real positive for him.”

With the Dolphins this preseason, he completed 42.1 percent of his passes for 170 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions and failed to make the roster or earn a spot on the practice squad.

“I think just my knowledge of the game” is what grew the most, he said late in training camp. “I think [offensive coordinator] Bobby Slowik has done such a great job of teaching the quarterbacks defense and running his system.

“I've been such a huge fan of him and the way that he's helped develop quarterbacks in the past, and it's been so great to just learn the game of football from him. I think that's been some of the most improvement, just seeing the field a lot better than I did in the past.”

Miller, a native of Solon, Iowa, was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2024, when he finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Miller set school records for total yards (11,998), completion percentage (69.4) and passing yards (9.721). He tied Easton Stick’s school record with 129 total touchdowns.

Pro-Style Passer in College

While he played lower-tier competition, he was well-schooled in the factors necessary to be an NFL quarterback.

“I just think coming from a pro-style offense at North Dakota State, I’m accustomed to playing under center, playing in the gun, playing a pro-style offense,” he said after being drafted. “I think NDSU prepared me well, just with the system, doing under center play action, everything that we did in the gun I think is going to translate to the next level. I’m excited to dive into the playbook and start to understand it a little bit more.”

Before the 2025 draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler called Miller “an intelligent game manager” who lacked a “power arm” but delivered with anticipation and accuracy.

“The son of a football coach, his mental approach and on-field production showed improvements each season, although he will continue to have his doubters because of the level of competition he faced,” Brugler wrote.

“Overall, Miller won’t wow you right away because the physical traits are average. The more you watch, though, the more you come to appreciate his decision-making and feel for the position. He can be an asset in an NFL quarterback room as a reserve.”

The Packers’ practice squad quarterback had been Kedon Slovis; it’s not immediately clear if that was the corresponding roster move. Slovis competed for a roster spot with the Cardinals during training camp and spent the last two months on Green Bay’s practice squad.

“Just to develop and I think get to the point where coaches trust you to be a guy where they can, whether it’s a backup role or feel like they can bring you in and play in some games,” he told Packers On SI after being signed .

“Obviously, the goal is to be a guy that they want to play but, obviously, there’s some steps to go before that. So, I think that’s the next part is just develop as much as I can and kind of let the chips fall with me.”

Breaking news:



The Packers' run game isn't just terrible. It's historically terrible. And nothing has helped. ⬇️https://t.co/IaIJH9Yxrt — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 2, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER