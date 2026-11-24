Like Babe Ruth, Aaron Rodgers called his shot almost exactly 10 years ago today.

With the Green Bay Packers mired in a tailspin with four consecutive losses during the middle of the 2016 season, saddled with a disappointing 4-6 record and having just been blown out by the then-Washington Redskins 42-24, Rodgers made his claim.

“I feel like we can run the table,” Rodgers said at his locker on Nov. 23.

The comments were met with a general disbelief. The Packers had been terrible in each of their last two games. They had been blown away by the Tennessee Titans before getting blown up by Washington.

The Packers had six games left on their schedule. They likely needed to win all six to get into the playoffs.

Rodgers went on a tear. The Packers made Rodgers’ words prophetic. They won road games against Philadelphia, Chicago and Detroit. Ditto for home games against Houston, Minnesota and Seattle.

The result was an NFC North title and an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game, before a beaten-up roster was overwhelmed by the Falcons.

Fast forward to 2026. Can this year’s version of the Green Bay Packers run the table and finish the season 13-4?

We can make a case.

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love calls a play against the Rams in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Case: For all the talk about the Packers’ injury situation, the Rams’ offense looks like that of a MASH unit compared to who they are supposed to have on the field. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are going to spend Wednesday’s game on injured reserve. Terrance Ferguson, the Rams’ most explosive tight end, is on injured reserve, as well.

The Packers, meanwhile, will welcome Micah Parsons back to the lineup. Even if he’s not his usual dominant self, his presence makes everyone around him better. That’s true from the emotional boost he will provide along with the gameplan that Sean McVay must put together to account for him.

While this is a true road game, the likelihood is that SoFi Stadium will turn into Lambeau Field West, which could give the Packers an advantage at the biggest points of the game.

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints (3-7)

The Case: The Saints are 1-5 in conference play and 1-5 at home. They are likely ticketed for one of the top spots in April’s draft. The only reason they are in playoff contention is because they play in the dreadful NFC South.

Yes, they will be playing at home, but the Packers’ offense should play up on the Saints’ fast track. Tyler Shough vs. Jordan Love is a massive advantage at quarterback in favor of the Packers.

Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills (9-1)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes an off-balance throw as he is pressured by then-Packers linebacker Quay Walker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Case: Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL. That’s a reality the Packers’ defense will have to handle. Allen is a tough customer, no matter how good your defense.

In this game, however, the biggest mismatch could be Green Bay’s offense against Buffalo’s defense. In his first season as coordinator, Jim Leonhard’s unit ranks 19th in passing yards allowed per game and 21st in sack percentage.

Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden could be licking their chops.

Stopping Allen is no easy task, obviously, but the Packers have the defense to potentially keep him in check. He’s also prone to some mind-numbing turnovers. Allen has thrown five picks in his last four games. That could turn the tide in Green Bay’s favor.

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins (1-9)

The Case: Jeff Hafley may eventually build a winner in Miami, but the expectations in South Beach were clear this season.

Jon-Eric Sullivan said after they traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos that his team needed to get younger and cheaper. They’ve succeeded in that regard, but are now going through the growing pains required of having a younger team.

Malik Willis, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury but could be back in the lineup for this game, has not maintained the success in Miami that he enjoyed during his time in Green Bay. Miami’s offense is limited, especially with De’Von Achane on the sideline for the rest of the season.

Hafley’s defense could frustrate Jordan Love at times, but the Packers should be able to control this game with their defense.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears (8-2)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson catches a touchdown pass over Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Case: Chicago’s defense has gotten better with the addition of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before the trade deadline. Simmons had three sacks against the Saints on Sunday and has been a true game wrecker since arriving in the Wind City.

Green Bay’s offense does match up well with Chicago’s deficiencies. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden lit up Chicago’s defense for more than 100 receiving yards apiece when the teams met in early October.

Of course, Simmons was not in the lineup that day. For all the fanfare about Caleb Williams’ ascension, he’s been fairly mediocre since returning from a hamstring injury. Williams threw four interceptions against Tampa Bay two weeks ago and struggled to generate offense in the rainy conditions against the Saints on Sunday.

He has thrown 10 touchdowns to six interceptions this season. He is very talented, but has not been consistently great.

Week 17: vs. Houston Texans (4-6)

The Case: C.J. Stroud in the cold has typically been a good recipe for opposing defenses. This will be a Monday night game in January for Stroud. Will the Texans be playing for anything? After a 0-4 start, they are out of the AFC South race. Having rebounded with four wins in their last six games, can they work their way back into the wild card chase, where they’re two games off the pace?

If they can’t, will they be overly motivated in wintery conditions as a dome team? The weather has not mattered as much for the Packers in recent years, but the Texans could be feeling the disappointment of an underwhelming season.

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions (8-2)

The Case: Jared Goff’s physical limitations could make for an interesting matchup for a January game at Lambeau Field.

These teams met earlier in the year, with the Lions coming away with a 20-17 victory at Ford Field. The Lions had Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell that day. They also had the benefit of their offense playing on a fast track and against a defense without Micah Parsons.

Lambeau Field should be in full Frozen Tundra form by mid-January.

Can Green Bay beat a bad defense at home in a game in which they could be playing for their playoff lives? In the run-the-table-scenario we’re laying out, they could be playing for something as high as the second seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Packers would and should be highly motivated if it comes down to the final game of the year.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney leads the NFL in interceptions, which is no surprise because he leads the league since he joined the Packers and since he was drafted.



How does he do it? We talked on Sunday. ⬇️https://t.co/86KtIngn3w — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 24, 2026

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