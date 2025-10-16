One Injured Packers Starter Returns at Thursday’s Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers continued their preparations for Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals, with one key starter returning to practice on Thursday.
Right tackle Zach Tom, who battled through an oblique injury to play every snap in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, practiced on Thursday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, with oblique and hip listed on the initial injury report.
The team worked in pads on Thursday, so that will be a critical day for Tom. Assuming he gets any extensive work. He did a lot of watching during the portion of practice open to reporters.
“I think we’ve got a good plan this week. And for the following weeks, practice-wise and all that, just so I can get through it,” Tom said after Wednesday’s practice, with this week’s game being the second of at least 13 consecutive weeks with a game. “Yeah, that’s a lot of weeks. But we’re going to get through it, take it week-by-week. Hopefully it gets better, slowly.”
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who sustained a knee injury before the bye and was inactive against Cincinnati, didn’t practice for the second consecutive day. He did some rehab work inside the Don Hutson Center while reporters were present.
Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who suffered a foot injury during his first-half sack against Cincinnati, wasn’t seen inside the Hutson Center or on Clarke Hinkle Field for a second consecutive day.
Kicker Brandon McManus usually practices on Wednesdays and Fridays. He didn’t practice on Wednesday and, while he was on the practice field on Thursday, wasn’t scheduled to kick.
“We’ll see. It’s day by day,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice when asked what the plan was for McManus.
As a veteran player, he wouldn’t necessarily have to practice on Friday to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.
“Yeah, potentially,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s done it a long time. But, just like I said last week, I am concerned about it. I thought Lucas (Havrisik) did a great job coming in, stepping in in a tough situation, and did a hell of a job. We feel comfortable with that, as well.”
Havrisik made all five of his kicks, including a key field goal in the final moments to put the game away, and was awarded the game ball by LaFleur. So, the Packers feel good about Plan B if McManus is unable to show that he’s ready to go at practice on Friday.
“A lot of that is just you’re relying on the player and Rich (Bisaccia), just what their gut feelings are,” LaFleur said. “I don’t moonlight as a kicking coach is what I’m trying to tell you. That’s why I said I was concerned because, yeah, would I like to see somebody kick throughout the week? Absolutely. But I also know what we have, and he’s done it for a long time.
“And so I think veteran players are going to have a longer leash in terms of where they feel like they’re at, if they feel like they can go out there and get the job done.”
LaFleur listed 14 players on his initial injury report of the week. One player who was on the list was receiver Christian Watson, who was limited participation as he completes his comeback from last year’s torn ACL. Not on the report for the first time this season was quarterback Jordan Love.
“We’ll see,” LaFleur said of Watson being activated from injured reserve and playing on Sunday. “He looks great. He looks great. It’s just building up to where we feel comfortable for him to go out there to perform, and also where he feels like he’s got enough practice in, as well.”
Watson said he “can’t wait” to play again.
“I’m just going out there every day just doing what I’m doing and, obviously, just praying that it’s feeling good each and every day,” he said on Wednesday. “It has been so far, so sticking to the program, just waiting until they give me the OK to go out there and go.”
The Cardinals held a walk-through on Wednesday. If they would have practiced, quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) would have been limited participation.
“Make sure that he is healthy enough to play,” Gannon told reporters what Murray needs to do to return to action against Green Bay. “We'll progress him along here this week and see where he is at.”
Of note from Thursday:
The injury reports will be released after Thursday’s practice. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.
Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: K Brandon McManus (quad), RT Zach Tom (oblique/hip), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin/knee), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).
Full: DT Warren Brinson (abdomen, neck), S Javon Bullard (concussion evaluation), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder).
Monk and Watson remain on injured reserve and are within his 21-day practice windows.
Cardinals Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Kelvin Beachum (rest), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), WR Zay Jones (knee).
Limited participation: S Kitan Crawford (ankle), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), CB Darren Hall (quad), WR Marvin Harrison (concussion), RB Zonovan Knight (knee), QB Kyler Murray (foot), DT Walter Nolen (calf), DT Darius Robinson (pectoral), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (foot).
Full participation: DT Bilal Nichols (rest).