14 on First Packers-Cardinals Injury Report With One Glaring Omission
GREEN BAY; Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers getting ready for Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals, it almost would be easier to list who’s not injured.
Both teams listed 14 players on their initial injury report of the week on Wednesday.
Noticeably absent? Quarterback Jordan Love for the first time this season is not on the injury report due to his injured left thumb. Last week, he was full participation all week not only with the thumb but an ankle.
“Man, it’s nice. It’s definitely nice,” Love said after Wednesday’s practice of breaking a few tackles against the Bengals. “I think a lot of guys sleep on me in this locker room. I always joke around that I’m a 20 mile per hour guy, but I have a couple little moves.”
Using a bit of a broad definition of the word “starter,” the Packers have 10 starters on the injury report. That list includes four players who did not practice: right tackle Zach Tom (oblique/back), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad).
“He’s getting closer,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Wyatt, who was inactive last week after dropping out of the Dallas game before the bye. “He won’t go today, but we’ll obviously give him the week.”
Back from the oblique injury that had limited him to 31 snaps in the first four games, Tom came out of Sunday’s game in bad shape. But he has no intention of shutting it down.
“There’s definitely stuff that we’re going to do. I’m not going to say what,” Tom said.
“There’s some stuff we’re going to do to make it feel better,” he added. “I feel good about it. I feel good about it.”
Along with Tom, the offensive line remains banged up. Starting left guard Aaron Banks (groin/knee) and new starting right guard Jordan Morgan (knee) were limited participation. So was running back Josh Jacobs due to the illness that didn’t slow him down in the least as he piled up 150 total yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati.
“Man, I didn’t” know he was sick, Love said. “That’s one of those things, Josh isn’t going to come out and just be telling you. He doesn’t want anybody to feel bad for him. After the game, we talked and he definitely was going through it and struggling. But it’s one of those things where you got to find a way, and he did that, and made it look pretty easy. It didn’t look like he was very sick out there. But he was definitely going through it.”
At receiver, Christian Watson (knee) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were limited participation and Matthew Golden (shoulder) was full participation. Nickel defensive back Javon Bullard, who ended Sunday’s win over Cincinnati in the concussion protocol but doesn’t have a concussion, was full, as well.
Meanwhile, in Arizona, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as limited participation as coach Jonathan Gannon held a walk-through. He did not play in last week’s 31-27 loss at Arizona due to a foot injury.
“Make sure that he is healthy enough to play,” Gannon told reporters before practice of the plan this week. “We'll progress him along here this week and see where he is at.”
The uncertainty at quarterback made preparation for this week’s game a “challenge,” LaFleur said. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in 2017 and 2019 and 11 games in 2022, has never rushed for 300 yards in a season. Murray in his five healthy seasons has never rushed for less than 400, including 572 yards last season.
“I think both those guys have different skill-sets,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, Jacoby went in there and was very productive. I think it was their most productive game up to this date, offensively. So, but we all know the type of player that Kyler is, because he can make the on-schedule and the off-schedule (plays). So, it’s going to be a little bit more on our player’s plate, but that’s just the situation. That’s what we got to do.”
Murray’s top receiver, Marvin Harrison, remains in the concussion protocol. He was limited participation.
Plus, the 16th pick of this year’s draft, explosive defensive tackle Walter Nolen, had his practice window opened after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list. Nolen suffered a calf injury before the start of training camp. He missed all of camp along with the first six games of the regular season. Presumably, he’ll need more than one week to get ready to play in a game.
“Take it day by day,” Gannon said. “He hasn’t played football in a while, but he’s ready. He’s fired up and he's ready to get out there.”
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: K Brandon McManus (quad), RT Zach Tom (oblique/hip), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin/knee), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).
Full: DT Warren Brinson (abdomen, neck), S Javon Bullard (concussion evaluation), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder).
Monk and Watson remain on injured reserve and are within his 21-day practice windows.
Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Kelvin Beachum (rest), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), WR Zay Jones (knee).
Limited participation: S Kitan Crawford (ankle), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), CB Darren Hall (quad), WR Marvin Harrison (concussion), RB Zonovan Knight (knee), QB Kyler Murray (foot), DT Walter Nolen (calf), DT Darius Robinson (pectoral), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (foot).
Full participation: DT Bilal Nichols (rest).