Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Green Bay Gets Season-Changing Opportunities

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As they muddle through their sputtering start to the season, the Green Bay Packers have been given a two-headed monster of opportunities for Sunday’s game against the so-called Monsters of the Midway, the Chicago Bears.

First, star quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks ago. It was interesting, at least, that he returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he is expected to be inactive for a third consecutive week. The Packers knew that and have been preparing for backup Tyson Bagent.

Now, the Bears will line up without their best running back, Kyle Monangai. He entered Week 5 ranked seventh in the NFL with 324 rushing yards and sixth with a 5.4-yard average. So, the Packers will have a better chance to stop the pass without Williams and now they will have a better chance to stop the run without Monangai.

Packers List Seven on Final Injury Report

Running back Chris Brooks, who started against Tampa Bay last week, is out with an ankle injury. The Packers promoted running back Pierre Strong from the practice squad on Thursday and he’s ready to play in his first game since the 2024 finale for the Browns.

“I always train like I’m ready to play,” he said. “Especially being on P-squad, you never know really when you’re going to be called up, so I always prepare and train like I’m ready to play.”

Savion Williams, who was designated for return from injured reserve this week after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury, is out, as well.

“He’s done well in limited action,” LaFleur said of Williams. “We’re just trying to ramp him up, give him a little bit more each and every day.”

The former starting guards, Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (quad), are doubtful. Banks, who played the first half of the Week 2 game against the Jets, did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. Monk, who was injured late in the Week 3 game against Atlanta, returned to practice as limited participation on Friday, as well.

Kevin Zeitler wasn’t about to spill any beans, but he might be ready to make his Packers debut at right guard following last week’s ramp-up. He said he feels “much better” now compared to this time last week.

“Just going to keep attacking 'til game day gets here and we'll see what the best option is for that day,” he said after Friday’s practice.

He said he got “a couple” team reps this week as he learns the offense on the fly.

“Still a lot to process coming in already into season,” he said.

Defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Anthony Campbell and guard/center Jager Burton are questionable. Hargrave was added to the injury report after being limited on Friday.

Bears List Six on Final Injury Report

When Kyle Monangai didn’t practice on Wednesday, coach Ben Johnson hinted it was more of a rest day after he got 30 carries against the Jets. However, Monangai didn’t practice this week and was in a walking boot at the end of the week.

“We were certainly conscious of the thumb, and it turns out the toe is a bigger deal than we initially anticipated,” he told reporters on Friday morning. “He'll be out this week. He won't be participating in this game, and we'll see how long that injury sidelines him. We got him with a specialist, and we'll work through that.”

So, the Packers, who are 2-2 and dealing with tens of millions of dollars of injuries , will face backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent, along with the running back tandem of D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. It will still be a lightning-and-thunder tandem, with Swift the slasher and Johnson a burly 227 pounds.

Coming off a season of 1,087 rushing yards and three consecutive seasons of more than 1,250 total yards, Swift entered the week ranked eighth with 311 rushing yards, highlighted by 124 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win over Carolina in Week 1. He’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry but got in the doghouse last week after fumbling twice against the Jets.

Johnson, a fourth-round pick in 2023, had two carries in seven games last season and four carries in seven games this year. He did rush for 352 yards with 34 catches as a rookie and ran for six touchdowns in 2024.

“They’ve got a great duo, one of the best duos in the league,” safety Evan Williams said this week of the Monangai-Swift pairing. “I feel like what they do really well is fall forward. Swift is a probably a little more of a finesse back, but still a guy that can lower his shoulder and deliver a punch when you know when he’s coming through a hole. Monangai, he’s a little less of the finesse and more of your true, downhill-type running back.”

However, three starting linemen who did not practice on Wednesday are ready to go for Sunday.

Three players who the Bears have designated for return from injured reserve, nickel Kyler Gordon, defensive tackle Shemar Turner and linebacker Noah Sewell, were full participation all week and are questionable.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on the passing of Mike Ditka. pic.twitter.com/6CzTdW13wM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 9, 2026

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), WR Savion Williams (ankle).

Doubtful: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Questionable: G/C Jager Burton (back), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (toe).

No injury designation: RT Anthony Belton (knee), CB Brandon Cisse (neck), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Note: Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

Bears Final Injury Report

Out: LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe).

Questionable: CB Kyler Gordon (calf), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), DT Shemar Turner (knee), QB Caleb Williams (hamstring).

No injury designation: RG Jonah Jackson (ankle), DT Grady Jarrett (rest), CB Cam Lewis (hip), RB D’Andre Swift (hip/knee), LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), RT Darnell Wright (ankle).

Note: Gordon, Sewell and Turner have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

You get what you pay for, as the saying goes.



Usually. But not always.



The NFL salary cap is $301.2 million. A huge percentage of the Packers' allotment will on the sideline vs. Chicago through, for the most part, no fault of anyone.⬇️https://t.co/XDjeQj5k1B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 9, 2026

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