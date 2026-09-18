Packers Did More Than Fall in Latest Super Bowl Odds After Loss to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were thrown for a loss by the Vikings in last week’s season-opening game in more ways than just the NFC North standings.

Actually, they were thrown for two losses.

The Packers were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1. Following a 39-22 loss at Minnesota, the Packers dropped to +2700 and fell further to +3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook headed into Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

What does that mean in non-betting lingo? The Packers were given a 4.76 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl before the season. Now, it’s 3.23 percent.

“I think it’s been a good week,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “That’s life in the NFL, whether you get the result you want or not, you’ve got to turn the page, and you can only do that by attacking each day one day at a time.”

Super Bowl Odds Before Week 2

Here are the latest Super Bowl odds before Week 2 at the Jets.

Rams: +650

Bills: +850

Ravens: +900

Seahawks: +1100

49ers: +1200

Chiefs: +1400

Eagles: +1500

Texans: +1800

Bengals: +1900

Lions, Patriots, Bears: +2000

Jagurs: +2200

Broncos: +2500

Cowboys: +2700

Packers, Chargers: +3000

Vikings: +3300

Buccaneers: +4000

Giants: +5000

Commanders, Colts, Steelers: +7500

Saints: +8000

Falcons: +10000

Panthers, Raiders: +12500

Jets: +17500

Cardinals: +30000

Titans: +35000

Browns, Dolphins: +100000

The Packers’ focus is simple and cliched entering Sunday.

“I think that’s pretty standard every week is how do you go 1-0,” LaFleur said. “I know it’s boring, probably, to everybody but it’s just the mindset I firmly believe that you need to have in order to have any type of success in this league.”

Climbing the Mountain

Veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin shared an interesting perspective on overcoming a 0-1 start.

“I think we had a great message this morning about just focusing on going 1-0,” he said. “A lot of times, you’re not going to climb a mountain looking at the top of it. You climb it just thinking one step at a time. I feel like we’re just going to continue to focus on the day to day, week to week and let the chips fall where they may.”

Sunday’s game was the latest bad loss for the Packers. After blowing a late-season game at Chicago and then blowing another big lead in the playoff rematch, the Packers were outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter against the Vikings.

The late-game failings come after an offseason in which finishing was a focus.

With that, how will the Packers pick up the pieces?

“It’s get back to work,” LaFleur said immediately after the game. “It’s to be critical of the tape, I think everybody’s of that mindset. It’s just staying together and you’ve got to have a great week of prep. We’re playing a team that’s going to be 1-0, feeling pretty confident. We’ve got to rebound. It’s always tough going on the road in this league. We’ve got a great challenge in front of us, and we’ve got to pick up the pieces.”

At DraftKings following Detroit’s loss at Buffalo on Thursday night, the Packers have the longest odds to win the NFC North. The Bears are the favorites at +180, followed by the Lions at +200, the Vikings at +375 and the Packers at +420.

The Packers are ninth in the NFC playoff odds.

“We talk about it all the time. That’s the NFL. All these games find ways to be close at the end,” quarterback Jordan Love said.” We’ve got to find ways to be at our best. We’ve talked about it time and time again, and I think we’ll keep talking about it until we figure it out and do something about it.

“We’ll be better. We’ll get back to work. It’s Week 1; we’ve got a long journey ahead of us but it’s all about getting back to work, getting back to the drawing board, look at everybody, finding ways that everybody in the locker room can improve, and what we did good and what we can improve on.”

In its annual review of Week 1 rosters, the NFL determined the Packers were:



🏈Young

🏈Inexperienced

🏈Beefyhttps://t.co/0qKKQtmF9R — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 18, 2026

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