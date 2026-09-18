Packers Did More Than Fall in Latest Super Bowl Odds After Loss to Vikings
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GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were thrown for a loss by the Vikings in last week’s season-opening game in more ways than just the NFC North standings.
Actually, they were thrown for two losses.
The Packers were +2000 to win the Super Bowl before Week 1. Following a 39-22 loss at Minnesota, the Packers dropped to +2700 and fell further to +3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook headed into Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
What does that mean in non-betting lingo? The Packers were given a 4.76 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl before the season. Now, it’s 3.23 percent.
“I think it’s been a good week,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “That’s life in the NFL, whether you get the result you want or not, you’ve got to turn the page, and you can only do that by attacking each day one day at a time.”
Super Bowl Odds Before Week 2
Here are the latest Super Bowl odds before Week 2 at the Jets.
Rams: +650
Bills: +850
Ravens: +900
Seahawks: +1100
49ers: +1200
Chiefs: +1400
Eagles: +1500
Texans: +1800
Bengals: +1900
Lions, Patriots, Bears: +2000
Jagurs: +2200
Broncos: +2500
Cowboys: +2700
Packers, Chargers: +3000
Vikings: +3300
Buccaneers: +4000
Giants: +5000
Commanders, Colts, Steelers: +7500
Saints: +8000
Falcons: +10000
Panthers, Raiders: +12500
Jets: +17500
Cardinals: +30000
Titans: +35000
Browns, Dolphins: +100000
The Packers’ focus is simple and cliched entering Sunday.
“I think that’s pretty standard every week is how do you go 1-0,” LaFleur said. “I know it’s boring, probably, to everybody but it’s just the mindset I firmly believe that you need to have in order to have any type of success in this league.”
Climbing the Mountain
Veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin shared an interesting perspective on overcoming a 0-1 start.
“I think we had a great message this morning about just focusing on going 1-0,” he said. “A lot of times, you’re not going to climb a mountain looking at the top of it. You climb it just thinking one step at a time. I feel like we’re just going to continue to focus on the day to day, week to week and let the chips fall where they may.”
Sunday’s game was the latest bad loss for the Packers. After blowing a late-season game at Chicago and then blowing another big lead in the playoff rematch, the Packers were outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter against the Vikings.
The late-game failings come after an offseason in which finishing was a focus.
With that, how will the Packers pick up the pieces?
“It’s get back to work,” LaFleur said immediately after the game. “It’s to be critical of the tape, I think everybody’s of that mindset. It’s just staying together and you’ve got to have a great week of prep. We’re playing a team that’s going to be 1-0, feeling pretty confident. We’ve got to rebound. It’s always tough going on the road in this league. We’ve got a great challenge in front of us, and we’ve got to pick up the pieces.”
At DraftKings following Detroit’s loss at Buffalo on Thursday night, the Packers have the longest odds to win the NFC North. The Bears are the favorites at +180, followed by the Lions at +200, the Vikings at +375 and the Packers at +420.
The Packers are ninth in the NFC playoff odds.
“We talk about it all the time. That’s the NFL. All these games find ways to be close at the end,” quarterback Jordan Love said.” We’ve got to find ways to be at our best. We’ve talked about it time and time again, and I think we’ll keep talking about it until we figure it out and do something about it.
“We’ll be better. We’ll get back to work. It’s Week 1; we’ve got a long journey ahead of us but it’s all about getting back to work, getting back to the drawing board, look at everybody, finding ways that everybody in the locker room can improve, and what we did good and what we can improve on.”
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Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.