Is Packers-Vikings Game on TV Where You Live? Plus, Revenge Games for Week 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s no place like home. Unless you’re the Green Bay Packers to start an NFL season. In their case, it’s anyplace but home.

The Packers will kick off the 2026 season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This is Matt LaFleur’s eighth season as coach. Only last year did they start the season at Lambeau Field. In fact, this will mark the third time in the past seven years that Green Bay opened the season at Minnesota.

Here’s how to watch this week’s game and more notes.

What Time and What Channel for Packers-Vikings?

Date and time: The Packers and Vikings are set for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

TV: A game between NFC North foes would usually be a Fox game. Instead, CBS will air it to most of the nation, with Jim Nantz and Wisconsin legend J.J. Watt on the call with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

TV Map: From 506 Sports , here’s the Week 1 TV map. Most of the nation will get to see the game.

If you’re stuck in the Southwest with CBS’s coverage of Cardinals-Chargers, you can watch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket by YouTube.

Radio: The 54-station Packers Radio Network will have you covered, as well. This will be Year 28 for Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. You can also listen to them on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Channel 180 or Channel 264. Sports USA Radio will have the national call, starring John Ahlers and Brandon Noble.

Revenge Games

There are some familiar ties for what will be the 130th regular-season matchup in the Border Battle.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones rushed for 5,940 yards and 45 touchdowns with the Packers from 2017 through 2023. He ranks third in Packers history in rushing behind Ahman Green and Jim Taylor. His 5.0 yards average at the time ranked among the NFL’s all-time leaders. He had at least 1,190 scrimmage yards from 2019 through 2022 and led the league in total touchdowns in 2019.

The Packers released him in free agency in 2024 so they could sign Josh Jacobs. In two seasons with Minnesota, he has rushed for 1,686 yards (4.4 average) and seven touchdowns.

“I think he’s still quite the guy,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Yes, he’s got more wear and tear, but the guy’s a dynamic player, dynamic person and he can really hurt you.”

Vikings LB Eric Wilson is back in Minnesota, which is where he started his career. Wilson played for the Packers from 2022 through 2024. He went from a standout on special teams to starting 12 games and recording 72 tackles in 2024. He was exceptional for the Vikings last year with 115 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles.

Packers DT Javon Hargrave spent last season with the Vikings. In 16 games (15 starts), he had 52 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses. He agreed to a contract with Green Bay not long after he was released by the Vikings in a cost-cutting move near the start of free agency.

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs and quality control coach from 2014 through 2017. Packers linebackers coach Sam Siefkes was with Minnesota for two seasons as a defensive quality control coach in 2021 and assistant linebackers coach in 2022.

Vikings defensive star Andrew Van Ginkel and guard Joe Huber played at Wisconsin and fullback Max Bredeson is from Hartland, Wis.

Gannon spent the last three seasons as coach of the Cardinals. His quarterback was Kyler Murray, who will be making his Vikings debut.

“Really good player,” Gannon said. “He’s in a really good offense with some elite players. Obviously, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for K1. He’s competitive, he’s smart, can make all the throws, and beat you with his legs. So, big-time challenge.”

The Last Time

The Vikings won the irrelevant Week 18 game last season, 16-3. With Clayton Tune at quarterback, the Packers finished with negative-7 net passing yards.

Four-Point Stance

One: The Packers are 1.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Two: All-time, the Packers are 31-33 at Minnesota. Green Bay leads the series 66-60-3. The teams have split two playoff games.

“It’s up there. It’s definitely one of the toughest, especially talking about Week 1,” LaFleur said. “I think we all feel Week 1 the excitement around it. It’s got a playoff-type feel to it, so that’ll be a challenge.”

Three: The Packers are 4-3 in Week 1 under coach Matt LaFleur. The Vikings are looking for a third consecutive Opening Day win. Since Kevin O’Connell became their coach in 2022, they’ve allowed an NFL-best 57 points in opening games.

History will tell you – no, history will scream at you – that Week 1 isn’t just one of 17.

Four: The Packers are just ahead of the Vikings in the Consensus NFL Power Rankings .

“This is Week 1, NFC North rival,” LaFleur said. “I think every game’s incredibly important but this is the one staring us right in the face. It’s absolutely important that we get off on the right foot.”

ICYMI, here are 6⃣ reasons why this season will be a dumpster fire: ⬇️https://t.co/Oo1D4y9oc0



And 5⃣ reasons why they'll win the Super Bowl: ⬇️https://t.co/rv3WdnVR4B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 9, 2026

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