GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a tenuous grip on the final playoff spot in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers did not receive much help from their friends on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions? They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chicago Bears? They beat the New Orleans Saints.

The Minnesota Vikings? At least they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but the 49ers delivered a loud-and-clear message to everyone in the NFC on Sunday night.

NFC Playoff Standings

The Packers’ backs remain firmly against the wall as their Thanksgiving Eve showdown at the Los Angeles Rams looms on Wednesday.

“We definitely feel the urgency,” receiver Christian Watson said. “I think even at the beginning of the year, just having the early NFC North games and that stuff, every game is just as important to me as a player, but we’re definitely feeling the urgency.

“Obviously, we can’t amp it up too much and go out there and try to do too much or anything. Just got to do our job and let everything else handle itself, but the urgency’s definitely there. We know what's at stake, we know that the opportunity we have in front of us, we’ve just got to take care of it.”

Here’s the state of the NFC after Sunday.

1. San Francisco 49ers: 8-1.

2. Detroit Lions: 8-2.

3. New York Giants: 5-3-1.

4. Carolina Panthers: 5-5.

5. Chicago Bears: 8-2.

6. Minnesota Vikings: 7-2.

7. Green Bay Packers: 6-4.

8. Seattle Seahawks: 6-4.

9. Los Angeles Rams: 6-4.

The importance of Wednesday night is clear. Whoever wins will have a one game lead in the standings plus own the tiebreaker. It’s not an elimination game, but Week 12 could be a pivotal one in the playoff race.

The Packers/Rams winner will be 7-4, the Packers/Rams loser will be 6-5 and the Seahawks could potentially fall to 6-5 because they will play at the 49ers on Sunday.

49ers Crush Vikings

The Game of the Week turned out to be the Mismatch of the Week. Brock Purdy sliced and diced Brian Flores’ defense to the tune of 21-of-26 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. After sacking Jordan Love eight times, the Vikings sacked Purdy only once.

“It’s one of those things where I told our team, when you play a good team like that and you don't play your best, you're going to get beat,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “The beauty of it all is we're 7-3 with the ability to really control our own destiny the rest of the way.”

Brock Purdy went 16-for-18 for 195 yards and 2 TDs against the Vikings' blitz. His 88.9% completion percentage was the highest against a Brian Flores blitz since Week 1, 2019 (Lamar Jackson).



When pressured on blitzes, Purdy finished 8-for-9 for 100 yards.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1KRPL6efDC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 23, 2026

The Vikings will play five of their last seven games at home.

“We got beat, but there's not a guy in that locker room that I believe will lose any ounce of confidence about where we could potentially go,” O’Connell said.

The 49ers, meanwhile, showed the Packers that getting to the playoffs might not mean much. Last week, the Packers lost 30-10 at home to the Vikings, who played without tight end T.J. Hockenson and linebacker Blake Cashman.

Well, the Vikings just got pummeled by the 49ers. The Vikings had Hockenson and Cashman and a more comfortable Kirk Cousins, but it didn’t matter. Their vaunted defense was destroyed by Purdy and coach Kyle Shanahan, something Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur could not figure out in their two games.

Lions Extend Winning Streak to Six

The NFC North-leading Lions won their sixth consecutive game and improved to 5-0 at home by beating the Buccaneers 31-21.

Jared Goff was 20-of-28 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns and running back Jahmyr Gibbs added 98 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Even without Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit’s defense stayed hot, holding the Buccaneers to 274 yards and a garbage-time touchdown.

“Yeah, huge. That’s been the biggest growth for us has been defensively,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “Just the improvement that we've had in that group. And that's even after losing guys. We lose some critical players but yet we're still gaining strength.

“And that's the sign of a championship team, man. Doesn't mean it's perfect, doesn't mean it's always going to be perfect but, man, we are competitive and we challenge on the perimeter. We can create pressure, we can stop the run. And the greatest strength right now is really us as a team. It’s us.”

The win sets up one of the biggest Thanksgiving games in Lions history.

“That’s how they drew it up when the schedule rolled out, so it’ll be fun,” Goff said. “It’ll be really fun. That’s a good team. They’re very well coached. Got a lot of respect for how they do things offensively, defensively. It’ll be really fun. I’m sure they feel the same.”

Bears Stay Hot, Improve to 8-2

The Bears without quarterback Caleb Williams were crushed at Lambeau Field in Week 5. Now, including a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday, they’ve won five in a row.

The Bears gained only 311 yards, but Jeffery Simmons had three sacks and Montez Sweat put the game away with a safety.

“We win in multiple ways,” Williams told reporters after the game. “And that's good for us as a team, to know that when we get in these situations throughout the year and late in this year, we’ve got each other's back. And we know that we can win in a multitude of ways.”

The Bears will play at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

“Every game counts as one, but this one, because it's a divisional one, you could say it's one-and-a-half,” coach Ben Johnson said. “It's a big one, but we keep saying it every week. It's the next one (and) the next one's the biggest one. So, that's really our sole focus.

“These guys will go home tonight. They'll enjoy the night, and then it'll be a quick turnaround. We'll be able to catch up on rest after Thursday. But for the next little bit, it's going to be a race to get ready for this next one.”

The Bottom Line

The NFC North, which is 23-5 in games outside the division, remains a gauntlet. The Lions and Bears are 8-2, so two games ahead of Green Bay. The Vikings are 7-3, so one game ahead of Green Bay but, really, it’s a two-game margin because of the Vikings’ season sweep.

In the race between the Packers, Rams and Seahawks for the seventh and final spot, the Rams’ have the second-toughest remaining strength of schedule at .606, the Seahawks are fourth at .570 and the Packers are seventh at .557.

“We talk about the mindset is, ‘You’ve got to go win every game,’ but this is a big game,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Both teams 6-4, obviously a lot riding on end-of-season playoff seeds, stuff like that. So, yeah, we talk about it. It’s a game we’ve got to go out there and handle business. We’re both going to be hungry teams.

“Really, you’ve got to win every game down the stretch and, obviously, it’s the one-game mentality. But you look at some of the teams we’re playing – you don’t want to call them must-win games – but we’ve got to go handle business. These are the games I feel like set you up for the end of the season. But you’ve got to go out there and handle business, for sure.”

What the heck happened to Zaire Franklin? The Packers' starting linebacker and defensive captain explained the "freak" injury at practice. ⬇️https://t.co/dAxWS8Bnzq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

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