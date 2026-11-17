GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers might have been blown out of the NFC North championship race on Sunday, but they weren’t blown out of our Week 11 Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superior power ranking. The first-place team gets one point, the second-place team gets two points and so on.

After the Packers pummeled the Patriots for their fifth win in six games last week, they surged to 10th . After the Packers were pummeled by the Vikings on Sunday, they slid back only two spots to 12th.

The Bills are No. 1. The Packers’ NFC North rivals dominate the top 10, with Chicago fourth, Minnesota eighth and Detroit ninth. After the bye, the Packers will play at the Los Angeles Rams, who are 11th.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in each of the individual rankings, with more extensive analysis at the links.

NFL.com: 10th

Nick Shook is the only writer who has the Packers as a top-10 team . Barely, obviously, after he dropped them two spots and said the Packers are on the “edge of the quagmire” after their reliance on their big-play passing game was crushed by the Vikings.

“One might simply say the Vikings have the Packers' number; I tend to think Minnesota merely exposed a weakness that might hold back Green Bay as it fights to remain in the playoff hunt in the toughest division in football. That’s not enough to knock the Pack out of the top 10, but it does shake my confidence in them.”

Fox Sports: 11th

The Packers inched back only two spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings. The Packers were rolling until they were “completely bullied” by the Vikings’ defense.

“Sure, it’s just one game against a really good team, but the Packers are now two games back in the loss column of the three other NFC North teams. Green Bay has the bye week to think about that before trying to get back on its feet in two weeks in Los Angeles against the Rams.”

Sports Illustrated: 12th

The Packers plummeted seven spots from No. 5 in Conor Orr’s rankings.

“At the end of the day, after several beautiful and frantic Jordan Love games, the truth is this: The Packers’ offensive line cannot handle a defensive front like Minnesota’s. Period. Love had one of the fastest snap to throw times in the NFL this past weekend. It. Did. Not. Matter.”

ESPN: 12th

The Packers were pummeled but only fell one spot in ESPN’s rankings , which are selected by its team beat writers.

This week’s theme is non-quarterback midseason MVP, with Rob Demovsky picking receiver Christian Watson, who referenced his contract extension that seemed questionable because of his limited production and injury issues.

“Now that Watson is third in the league in receiving yards (916) and tied for third in touchdown catches (seven), a deal that doesn't even rank him among the top 20 highest-paid receivers in terms of average per year looks pretty good.”

The Athletic: 12th

The Packers fell three spots in the rankings selected by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall. Their breakout player is Christian Watson.

“The ambulance clip alone gives Watson the nod here, but the fifth-year wide receiver is having a career year on top of that. Watson is third in the league in receiving yards (916) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (seven). Watson had not topped 620 receiving yards in any of his previous four seasons.”

Yahoo: 12th

The Packers tumbled four spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings. There are “concerns” after getting smashed by the Vikings, namely on the offensive line and a limited running game. However, the “bye comes at a good time,” he said.

“They were playing very well before Sunday, when they were crushed at home by the Vikings. The break gives the Packers a chance to regroup, and also perhaps get Micah Parsons back for a game against the Rams the day before Thanksgiving. The Packers should rightly believe that Parsons will transform their team upon his return.”

CBS: 13th

The Packers tumbled three spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings.

“The offensive line was a disaster against the Vikings,” he wrote. “That led to quarterback Jordan Love being abused all day, which can't happen if they are to be a playoff team.”

Pro Football Talk: 13th

The Packers dipped two spots in Mike Florio’s rankings. He said the Packers “desperately” need a running game.

This Week’s Opponent: Bye

The Packers will (sort of) have their bye this week. It won’t be a full week off, though, with the Packers playing at the Rams on Wednesday. That means they’ll be on the practice field on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, on a plane on Tuesday and on the field on Wednesday.

The Rams are at No. 11 in the Consensus Power Rankings. They are No. 12 in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings at Fox Sports, one spot behind the Packers. As part of a longer summary, he wrote:

“Don’t look now, but the supposed Dream Team has won four straight to salvage some respectability out of their season and maybe, just maybe, turn them into a threat again. The way the Rams are hemorrhaging players, it might be too little, too late. They will be without their two best wideouts, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, for a while, and they’ve got the Packers, Chiefs, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks lined up when they come out of their bye week.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds are not used in our rankings, but they do provide an additional insight on how the teams are viewed. In Packers-related odds at FanDuel Sportsbook :

The Packers were +2000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, crashed to +6000 after their slow start and finally rebounded to status quo after beating New England. However, they’re back to +3000 after losing to Minnesota. That’s 12th on the board and behind all the NFC North teams, with Chicago at +800, Minnesota at +1400 and Detroit at +2000.

Green Bay opened the season ranked seventh in the NFC playoff odds, fell to as low as +250 but were -230 after beating New England. Now, they are +128, which ranks eighth in the NFC.

Quarterback Jordan Love’s express train to NFL MVP was derailed. At FanDuel , Love opened at +2200, crashed to as long as +10000 but was fifth on the board at +700 after dropping a series of bombs on the Patriots. Now, he’s +5000, which ranks seventh.

The Packers are viewed as completely out of the NFC North race . The Vikings with Kirk Cousins are +145, the Bears are +175 and the Lions without Aidan Hutchinson are +250. The Packers are the caboose at a distant +2700.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, Buffalo Bills (13 points; four first place); 2, San Francisco 49ers (17 points; two first place); 3, Jacksonville Jaguars (24 points; two first place); 4, Chicago Bears (40 points); T-5, Kansas City Chiefs (47 points); T-5, Denver Broncos (47 points); 7, Cincinnati Bengals (49 points); 8, Minnesota Vikings (57 points);

9, Detroit Lions (72 points); 10, Seattle Seahawks (77 points); 11, Los Angeles Rams (92 points); 12, Green Bay Packers (95 points); 13, Pittsburgh Steelers (102 points); 14, Cleveland Browns (108 points); 15, New York Giants (121 points); 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (134 points);

17, Carolina Panthers (140 points); 18, Houston Texans (153 points); 19, New England Patriots (154 points); T-20, Las Vegas Raiders (165 points); T-20, Washington Commanders (165 points); 22, Dallas Cowboys (167 points); T-23, Baltimore Ravens (189 points); T-23, Atlanta Falcons (189 points);

25, New Orleans Saints (190 points); 26, Arizona Cardinals (210 points); 27 Indianapolis Colts (220 points); 28, Philadelphia Eagles (231 points); 29, New York Jets (235 points); 30, Tennessee Titans (236 points); 31, Miami Dolphins (239 points); Los Angeles Chargers (243 points).

Packers-Rams might not be a must-win, but it’s pretty close.



Here are the latest playoff standings and probabilities. ⬇️https://t.co/NEmDdhWUxg — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 17, 2026

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