GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just a couple days before the 214th meeting between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a legend of the rivalry, Mike Dikta, died at the age of 86 .

Before fielding any questions before Friday’s practice, Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who will be coaching against the Bears for the 16th time on Sunday, paid tribute to the Hall of Famer.

“Before we begin, I always want to embrace this rivalry,” LaFleur said. “Sometimes in life, there are things that happen that are more important than football, so I just wanted to offer my condolences to the Bears and to the Ditka family in memory of Mike Ditka – obviously a true legend of the game as a player, as a coach. Just wanted to throw that out there.”

A statement from the Green Bay Packers pic.twitter.com/xIRijncS4i — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2026

In a game in 1961 that the Packers won 31-28, Ditka caught nine passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

“One of the fiercest competitors in NFL history, Mike helped define the intensity and tradition of the Packers-Bears rivalry, the oldest in professional football,” the Packers said in a statement. He embodied the toughness and passion that have made the rivalry one of the most storied in all of sports.”

Packers Practice Report

As for Sunday’s game, only two players did not practice on Friday: running back Chris Brooks (ankle) and left guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe). The Packers will go with MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong, who was signed from the practice squad on Thursday .

Jacob Monk (62) is back. Only Chris Brooks and Aaron Banks not going through the opening warmup. pic.twitter.com/4Q1yulO10H — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 9, 2026

Jacob Monk, who started the first three games at right guard, returned to practice. He was inactive for last week’s win at Tampa Bay and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week because of an injured quad sustained at the end of the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

Travis Glover played well in Monk’s absence last week, but the team more than likely will go with veteran Kevin Zeitler against Chicago.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “He’s been practicing the last two days. He’ll be out there today. A lot of it is just how comfortable he is, and we’ll go from there.”

Huge News Out of Chicago

Meanwhile, in what almost certainly will be the biggest news of the day, Bears running back Kyle Monangai will not play. That means the Bears will be without their starting quarterback, Caleb Williams (hamstring), as well as Monangai (toe).

Monangai entered Week 5 ranked seventh with 324 rushing yards and sixth with 5.40 yards per carry. His absence will mean a bigger role for D’Andre Swift, who entered the week ranked eighth with 311 rushing yards with a 4.51-yard average.

Regardless of who’s in the backfield, the Packers will be challenged through the combination of Chicago’s formidable offensive line and Green Bay’s loss of star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

A “Legendary Player”

As coach, Ditka led the Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX. It’s one of the most legendary teams in NFL history, with the Bears rolling to an 18-1 final record. The 1985 Bears defense is universally regarded as one of the greatest defenses of all-time.

As a player, Ditka was a Hall of Fame tight end. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 1961 and a first- or second-team All-Pro from 1962 through 1967. He caught 427 passes for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns in 12 seasons with the Bears, Eagles and Cowboys.

“The things that he accomplished in this game are legendary,” LaFleur said.

Packers-Bears Injury Reports

The teams will release their final injury reports of the week after Friday’s practices. For now, here are the injury reports from Thursday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Limited participation: G/C Jager Burton (back), RT Anthony Belton (knee), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Brandon Cisse (neck).

Note: Williams has been designated for return from injured reserve and is within his 21-day practice window.

Bears Thursday Injury Report

Did not participation: LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe), QB Caleb Williams (hamstring).

Limited participation: RG Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB D’Andre Swift (hip/knee), LG Joe Thuney (pectoral), RT Darnell Wright (ankle).

Full participation: CB Kyler Gordon (calf), DT Grady Jarrett (rest), CB Cam Lewis (hip), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), DT Shemar Turner (knee).

Note: Gordon, Sewell and Turner have been designated for return from injured reserve and are within their 21-day practice windows.

Here are two things that don't make sense.



One, the Packers' run game stinks but their play-action game is great.



Two, the play-action game is great but is used infrequently.



Thanks to @ASchatzNFL for making it make sense. ⬇️https://t.co/gLWxiEggGR — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 9, 2026

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