Packers Hint at 3-4 Defense; Here’s Depth Chart, Challenges

The Green Bay Packers have a new defensive coordinator and, perhaps, a new base defense.

When coach Matt LaFleur announced his full coaching staff for the 2026 season on Thursday, it introduced last year’s defensive line coach, DeMarcus Covington, as outside linebackers coach, defensive run-game coordinator and assistant head coach – defense.

The term outside linebacker is for a 3-4 defense. It’s the position that Clay Matthews mastered under Dom Capers and Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith starred under Mike Pettine.

With that, the Packers appear set to go back to the future after two seasons running Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 alignment.

“I think Jonathan’s got some 3-4 principles in base that you’re going to see that maybe we hadn’t in the last couple of years,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said last month at the Scouting Combine, noting Jonathan Gannon used a 4-3 as defensive coordinator for the Eagles and a 3-4 as coach of the Cardinals.

“All these defenses are so multiple now,” Gutekunst said. “It’s really more about the back end and how we’re going to approach it from that angle. But it’s a nickel defense league right now, so more likely you’re going to see four down, two linebackers, five DBs.”

True, but a 3-4 defense requires a different roster than a 4-3. And therein lies the challenge.

Big Guys Wanted

A 3-4 base defense requires three defensive linemen. That was a sore spot for the Packers even before trading Colby Wooden to the Colts. They didn’t have enough difference-making defensive linemen when they needed only two on the field. Now, at times, they’ll need three.

Green Bay’s defensive line includes Devonte Wyatt, who has been an impact player when healthy, and Javon Hargrave, the 33-year-old who was signed last week. That’s two. Who’s No. 3? Who will provide the depth behind that group?

The Packers used a sixth-round pick last year on Warren Brinson and signed Nazir Stackhouse as an undrafted free agent. Both players were semi-frequent contributors as rookies and will be expected to grow into roles in Year 2.

The Packers grabbed Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad late in the season, but he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 17 and won’t be on the field anytime soon. That necessitated the return of Jonathan Ford, who didn’t play a single snap in more than two-and-a-half seasons with the team as its seventh-round pick in 2022. The Packers re-signed him last week.

Two-year practice squad player James Ester, Jaden Crumedy, Anthony Campbell and international player Dante Barnett round out the group. Between them, only Crumedy, who played in eight games for the Panthers in 2024 and 2025, has played a regular-season snap.

The Packers at times last season moved into a 3-4 look, with Isaiah McDuffie jumping to the line of scrimmage and Lukas Van Ness sliding inside. Van Ness might not be big enough to play a sustained workload as a 3-4 end, but he’s certainly got the strength to do it here and there.

Of course, the Packers aren’t playing a game this week or this month. The NFL Draft is next month. Adding a 320-pound-plus nose tackle might be the priority. Only Ford, who is listed at 338 pounds, and Stackhouse, who is listed at 327 pounds but doesn’t seem that big, have the beef. Neither have shown they can handle a sustained workload.

Surplus of Linebackers

A 4-3 defense requires three linebackers. A 3-4 requires only two off-the-ball linebackers. The Packers are strong with Edgerrin Cooper, who is entering Year 3, and veteran Zaire Franklin, who was acquired in the Wooden trade and led the NFL in tackles in 2024.

The depth is excellent, and will be used when Gannon leans into his 4-3 history. Isaiah McDuffie has his shortcomings but is a reliable veteran. Ty’Ron Hopper, who was drafted a round after Cooper in 2024, needs an opportunity to compete for playing time.

Jamon Johnson, an undrafted rookie last year, got his chance against the Vikings in Week 18 and played well. Nick Niemann and Kristian Welch are special-teamers.

Elephant in the Room

Packers fans universally loved when former defensive coordinator Joe Barry dropped Preston Smith into coverage.

No doubt they’ll cheer their approval when Micah Parsons, once he returns from his torn ACL, drops into coverage on third-and-10. Parsons did drop into coverage seven times last season. It’s in his background, though, having starred at linebacker at Penn State. He dropped into coverage almost as many times as he rushed the passer as a rookie for the Cowboys in 2022.

The Packers were a 3-4 team in 2023 when they drafted Van Ness in the first round. In 43 career games, he’s dropped into coverage 32 times, according to Pro Football Focus.

The other ends on the roster are Brenton Cox, who played five snaps as an undrafted rookie in 2023, Barryn Sorrell, who was a fourth-round pick in 2025 and Collin Oliver, who was a fifth-round pick in 2025.

Oliver might be the biggest beneficiary of the defensive switch, so long as he can stay healthy after missing the first 16 games of his rookie season due to hamstring injuries. He played off-the-ball linebacker and edge rusher at Oklahoma State. The Packers could jump in and out of 4-3 and 3-4 if Oliver can get on the field and stay on the field.

“I’m excited for this new scheme that we’re going to run with Jonathan (and) just how he fits,” Gutekunst said of Oliver. “I think there’s a lot of versatility and upside in Collin.”

Packers Depth Charts for 4-3, 3-4 Defenses

Here is a two-deep depth chart for how the Packers might look in a 4-3 defense.

Projected Packers Depth Chart | Bill Huber/Packers On SI

Here is a two-deep depth chart for how the Packers might look in a 3-4 defense.

Projected Packers Depth Chart | Bill Huber/Packers On SI