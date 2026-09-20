Packers-Jets Inactves: Green Bay Gets Big Boost for Big Game in Big Apple

The Green Bay Packers haven’t faced many bigger Week 2 games than Sunday’s against the New York Jets.

The Packers, who have never reached the playoffs after losing their first two games, could get a big boost from the debut of left guard Aaron Banks. Inactive for the opener due to knee tendinitis, he is active and presumably will start against the Jets.

Packers Inactives

Green Bay didn’t elevate anyone from the practice squad so had to list only five inactives. They are cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue on Friday, offensive linemen John Williams and Travis Glover (healthy scratches), and defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Warren Brinson.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur ruled defensive tackle Brinson out on Friday and downgraded Hargrave to out on Saturday. Brinson is dealing with a calf injury; given the short turnaround to next week’s Thursday game against Atlanta, it seems likely he’ll miss at least the first three games of the season.

Hargrave played 30 snaps against Minnesota, which was the third-most among the defensive tackles, but reported concussion symptoms on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Without them, the Packers will be incredibly young at defensive tackle. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks, the top players on the unit, will be in the starting lineup, but the other three players are Jonathan Ford, who made his first NFL start last week, rookie Chris McClellan, who made his NFL debut last week, and Anthony Campbell, a first-year player who will make his NFL debut this week.

The Packers didn’t elevate cornerback Domani Jackson from the practice squad. So, without St-Juste, Carrington Valentine will be the third cornerback and Kamal Hadden the fourth if emergency strikes.

Will Aaron Banks Save the Offensive Line?

With the return of Aaron Banks, the Packers have a powerful veteran to perhaps solidify an offensive line that was destroyed mentally and physically last week by the Vikings. When Banks was on the field last season, the Packers’ running game was 0.19 yards per snap better and the passing game was 0.18 yards per snap better.

It was a train wreck last week, though, with Donovan Jennings getting the call with Banks a surprise inactive.

Asked if Banks’ knee issues could be an ongoing issue, LaFleur said:

“I think that’s something that we’ll find out in time. I sure hope not but, unfortunately, over the last couple of years, I’ve learned that that’s not always the case, especially up front. We’ve had a lot of guys that have been in and out, and that’s just the way it is.”

With the Packers facing the Falcons on Thursday, it’s possible there could be a timeshare at the guard positions, with rookie Jager Burton a potential option with Banks at left guard and Anthony Belton, who started the second half of last season at right guard, an option to share time with Monk.

“You go into every week, you’re preparing like you’re the starter and preparing like you’re going to be the guy who’s out there,” Burton said. “Because you just never know with injuries and how small the [gameday] roster is and stuff. So, I feel ready to go if that’s what ends up happening. However, it plays out, I’m excited for the opportunity, regardless, and ready to go try to be 1-0.”

Jets Inactives Include Two Rookies

For the Jets, top edge rusher Will McDonald is active after popping up on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury and landing as questionable on the injury report. McDonald was the 15th pick of the 2023 draft, the same draft in which the Packers drafted Van Ness at No. 13. He had 10.5 sacks in 2024, which is more than Van Ness in his entire career

“Will had a smaller deal yesterday, but he'll be fine,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday of McDonald, who had one sack last week.

New York’s inactives are rookie cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), running back/returner Kene Nwangwu (back), edge Joseph Ossai (foot), linebacker Trevin Wallace and kicker Blake Grupe.

The Jets will be without two of their top rookies. They placed receiver Omar Cooper on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. Ponds was inactive in Week 1 due to a calf injury but practiced all week and was not on their final injury report.

At kicker, the Jets are going with practice-squad player Jason Sanders. The 30-year-old Sanders made 90.2 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Dolphins in 2024 but was not on a team last season. He made 3-of-4 field-goal attempts at Tennessee last week.

Here are the weekly dynamic duo of stories for your Sunday enjoyment:



Here are three reasons why the Packers will beat the Jets.https://t.co/UdOzAFzeBn



And three reasons why they'll lose.https://t.co/bieUXOgm9x — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 20, 2026

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