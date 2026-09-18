GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Warren Brinson out and Javon Hargrave doubtful on the final injury report, defensive tackle Anthony Campbell is in line to make his NFL debut for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at the New York Jets.

Brinson will miss his fourth consecutive game dating to the preseason with a calf injury while Hargrave is in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice on Friday.

Four players are questionable, including starting offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewele. Also questionable are cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who popped up on the injury report as limited participation with a hamstring injury, and edge Lukas Van Ness, who was limited participation all week while in the concussion protocol.

It’s Anthony Campbell’s Time

Campbell, of course, barely played in two seasons at the University of Miami and went undrafted in 2025. The Seahawks signed him after the draft, and he competed for a spot on the roster in training camp but was released at the end of the preseason. After a blink-of-an-eye stint on their practice squad, he was out of football until the Packers signed him to their practice squad for the final week of the regular season.

So, after playing only 56 snaps for the Hurricanes in 2023 and 2024 and only preseason snaps with Seattle in 2025, Campbell might be in line to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’m not nervous or nothing,” he said after Friday’s practice. “I’m just going to trust the process and do what I’ve been doing.”

Campbell’s career resurrection was incredible . He was excellent throughout training camp and had two sacks in the preseason.

“It’s high. My confidence is really high right now,” he said. “It’s going out there and, with any opportunity I get, just execute it as best I can.

With Hargrave dealing with a concussion, it became apparent early in the week that Campbell might be making his NFL debut this week. He treated this week just like last week, when he was inactive at Minnesota, and was focused on “trusting the process.”

The Jets have a top running attack with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, a true lightning-and-thunder tandem. Campbell figures to be a key part in stopping their running attack given how defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon rotated all the defensive tackles last week.

“They run the ball heavy, so got to anchor down in there and try to be physical,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be a physical game. Got to do my thing out there.”

Campbell is a physical player.

“Yeah, I like that part,” he said with a laugh.

Zach Bako-Bewele’s Confidence

While left guard Aaron Banks might truly be questionable, there’s little doubt that Zach Bako-Bewele will be the starting right tackle.

“We’ve got some stuff to clean up but I made it through the game, so that was obviously a positive,” he said after practice. “But I’ve got to play better and we’ve got to play better as a unit.”

That is the expectation. Bako-Bewele had established himself as a premier right tackle before last year’s season-ending injury. After being eased through training camp and not playing in the preseason, he started against Minnesota and, critically, played every snap on Sunday and felt good on Monday.

With that, he is bringing more confidence into Week 2.

“I think the biggest thing was getting my conditioning back,” he said. “Yeah, playing 68 snaps, didn’t really have any issues, that was obviously a positive.”

As for Banks, he had a “good practice” on Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday morning. Will he be ready to play against the Jets and solidify a line that was under siege last week?

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to see him through today and see where he’s at.”

For the Jets

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and rookie receiver Omar Cooper are among four players who are out. Top edge rusher Will McDonald was limited participation for a second consecutive day and is questionable, but Jets coach Aaron Glenn expects him to play.

“Will had a smaller deal yesterday, but he'll be fine,” Glenn said.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, who was this year’s second-round pick, was inactive last week due to a calf injury but will make his NFL debut against the Packers.

Glenn said Ponds showed at practice “that he can go out there and compete at a high-level, and that's what we want to make sure with any guy that's out. Can you come back and compete at a high-level? Because once you get on the field, there's no excuses. He's been doing a good job of that.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: DT Warren Brinson (calf),

Doubtful: DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion).

Questionable: CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), edge Lukas Van Ness (concussion).

No injury designation: CB Brandon Cisse (cramps), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Jets Final Injury Report

Out: WR Omar Cooper (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), RB Kene Nwangwu (back), edge Joseph Ossai (foot).

Questionable: Edge Will McDonald (ankle).

No injury designation: CB Jarvis Brownlee (shoulder), DT David Onyemata (rest), CB D’Angelo Ponds (calf), LB Jamien Sherwood (knee).

In its annual review of Week 1 rosters, the NFL determined the Packers were:



🏈Young

🏈Inexperienced

🏈Beefyhttps://t.co/0qKKQtmF9R — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 18, 2026

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