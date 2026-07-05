Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper: Defense Will Go as No. 11 Player in 2026 Goes

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 11 player, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

At this point last year, Edgerrin Cooper seemed on track for greatness.

After delivering one impact tackle after another as a rookie, the forecasted Year 2 jump for Cooper looked destined to produce some unimaginable production. Cooper had 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses while playing only 491 defensive snaps in 2024. So, what would Cooper do if he played 1,000 snaps? Would doubling the playing time mean doubling the impact plays?

Nope. Not even close.

Cooper started 16 games and played 1,046 snaps last season. He had more tackles, but going from 87 to 118 was far from doubling it. Meanwhile, he crashed to a half-sack and 3.5 tackles for losses.

It wasn’t that Cooper was bad. Indeed, he had a good season by any definition. But it seemed like a disappointment in the context of expectations following a rookie season in which he led all off-the-ball linebackers, regardless of experience, in TFLs.

“I feel like my second year had a little slump early in the season, but it happens,” Cooper said. “It’s about how you respond. I felt like I did a good job responding, played decent ball at the end of the season. I’m just ready to elevate.”

The Packers are counting on it.

Why Edgerrin Cooper Is So Important

Tackles are nice. They beat the alternative, obviously. But impact tackles and impact plays are what win games.

This offseason, the Packers let Quay Walker go in free agency and replaced him with veteran Zaire Franklin. In four seasons as a starter with the Colts, Franklin averaged 161 tackles. He’s capable of making impact plays – he had 11 tackles for losses and five forced fumbles in 2024, for instance – but his role might be to be the reliable tackler and defensive leader so Cooper can do his thing.

Green Bay’s defensive front is one big question mark until Micah Parsons returns to the field and returns to something close to peak performance. Cooper might be the X-factor for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s defense. As Cooper goes in terms of impact tackles and takeaways, the defense will go.

“I don’t want to be slept on no more or any of that,” Cooper said. “That’s all I look for. But I just want to do what I do. Just focus on that and all that stuff’s going to come.”

Edgerrin Cooper’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) greets fans before their game against the Bears on Dec. 7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper is a spectacular combination of speed and athleticism. He has a gear that most linebackers lack.

“I ain’t realize he was that big,” Franklin said. “He’s kind of tall. I (thought) he was just fast. When I first got traded, I watched a bunch of the Green Bay games just to kind of get familiar with my teammates.

“Just watching him make play after play and be physical and making plays in coverage, I just feel like our games truly marry perfectly. He’s long, he’s rangy, he’s running, and, obviously, and I’m striking, but I’m also setting the front and getting everything together, too, so allowing him to be the best version of himself.”

Where Cooper needs to improve is his tackling. Some of that is a byproduct of being so fast that ball-carriers can use that against him. Last season, 64 linebackers played at least 500 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper ranked 45th in missed-tackle percentage (13.7) and 53rd with 19 missed tackles. Getting to at least middle of the pack would be a significant improvement.

What Happens If Edgerrin Cooper Gets Hurt

The Packers have solid depth at linebacker with veteran Isaiah McDuffie and third-year player Ty’Ron Hopper. It will be interesting to see if Gannon goes with one universal top backup for Cooper and Franklin or one player for Cooper and one for Franklin.

“I think Coop is a great player,” new linebackers coach Sam Siefkes said. “He’s had a great first couple of years. Since I’ve been here, he’s done an excellent job of competing, working hard, obviously taking to the coaching points that we’ve been talking about in the meetings. I’m excited about all the guys, though, not just Coop.”

Why We Ranked Edgerrin Cooper Here

Cooper would be inside the top 10 but our rankings take salary into account; his base salary in Year 3 of his rookie deal is not quite $1.6 million. He might get a huge raise in a couple years, because has a chance to be an elite player in every phase of linebacker play.

In coverage, Cooper was 46th with 8.4 coverage snaps per reception allowed (not good) but sixth with 8.0 yards allowed per reception (really good). Additional experience will only help.

As a blitzer, he was one of 56 linebackers with at least 40 pass-rushing opportunities. Even though he had just a half-sack, he was 15th in pass-rushing productivity, a PFF metric that combines sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing opportunity. As a rookie, he was second.

In the run game, his speed and instincts allow him to make almost every play. There was one play during the offseason practices when Josh Jacobs had a crease for what might have been a long run. Instead, like he was shot out of a cannon, Cooper ran him down from the back side.

Cannon turned around and smiled at a couple coaches as if he knew he’s got someone special on his hands.

“I’ve been trying to grind, man,” Cooper said. “I’m trying to be the best at my position. Just do what I’ve got to do. I feel like it’s time. It’s been time. As a team, I want us to come together and bring a championship here.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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