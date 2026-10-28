With NFL Trade Deadline Approaching, Where Do Packers Need Help?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10, but that didn’t stop two of the Green Bay Packers’ playoff rivals from striking early by plundering the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The Seattle Seahawks acquired elite left guard Quenton Nelson. The ninth-year pro was a Pro Bowler each of his first eight seasons and a first- or second-team All-Pro in six. The San Francisco 49ers immediately retaliated by landing defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

What about the Packers? They’ve never been buyers under general manager Brian Gutekunst, but the veteran-centric approach this year suggests this deadline could be different.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the Packers to see where they could be active in the trade market, with where we’d place the need on a 1-to-10 scale.

Quarterback

Absolutely not. The presence of Jordan Love is why the Packers could be buyers.

Need: 1.

Running Back

While the Packers have been linked to Colts standout and former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor, they didn’t stick with Josh Jacobs through his legal problems – to the dismay of some of their fans – just to turn around and trade for a running back.

Could the Packers find a better tag-team partner than MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong? Obviously, so maybe that’s where there’s a deal to be made, though that would admit that Lloyd was a bust, which seems unlikely.

Need: 4.

Receiver

Receiver has been a focus of multiple trade deadlines over the years, only for the quarterbacks to be told to make it work with who they’ve got.

Could it be different this year? The Packers gambled at receiver by parting ways with veterans Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, with the belief that Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed could carry the passing game.

Well, Reed is on injured reserve, and while Watson and Golden have made a bunch of big plays, the passing attack really could use one more consistent, reliable weapon, because no defensive coordinator or cornerback on earth is going to lose a minute of sleep over Savion Williams, Bo Melton or J. Michael Sturdivant. What a difference a sure-handed, intermediate-level route-runner could do for this offense.

Need: 7.

Tight End

Tucker Kraft hasn’t been vintage Tucker Kraft during his comeback season from a torn ACL, and there’s no reason to believe Luke Musgrave is going to return this season, let alone help the team in its playoff push.

Mark Redman (especially), Jonnu Smith and Josh Whyle have provided some value but some more impact in the passing game wouldn’t be a bad thing. If the Eagles are going to surrender, how about Dallas Goedert, who has 22 catches in five games?

Need: 6.

Offensive Line

The Packers’ projected offensive line was supposed to be Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and Zach Bako-Bewele at right tackle.

Instead, the Packers played most of Sunday’s game against Detroit with Morgan at left tackle, Laken Tomlinson at left guard, John Williams at center, Travis Glover at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle. There could be another change at right guard for Thursday night with Glover banged up.

The Packers have a bunch of decent linemen. Adding another would be of no help whatsoever. A big swing on an above-average starter, however, would make sense. The best of the bunch, obviously, was Nelson, a living legend and Hall of Famer-in-waiting. The Eagles aren’t going anywhere and might be looking to move left guard Landon Dickerson. Tomlinson has been fine and Banks was a zillion-dollar backup last week, but Dickerson would provide some thunder as an interior blocker to help get the run game out of its coma.

For what it’s worth, Dickerson played center during his final two seasons at Alabama.

Need: 7.

Defensive Line

The Packers emerged from training camp with a seven-strong group at defensive tackle. Three of those players, Javon Hargrave, Warren Brinson and Jonathan Ford, are on injured reserve, though the return of Jordon Riley helped offset the carnage.

That group played well against Detroit, but games are won up front. Whether it’s another run-stopper or someone who can add some juice as a pass rusher, another impact player would help. The Colts traded Buckner to the Niners and could be persuaded to trade Grover Stewart, a 33-year-old who remains productive and incredibly durable.

Washington’s Daron Payne, who is only 29, might be the best player available and maybe Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan would be interested in giving the Packers a thank-you gift named Zach Sieler.

Need: 8.

Edge

The Packers have gotten absolutely nothing resembling consistent impact from the quartet of Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton or Brenton Cox. They’ve combined for 5.5 sacks; four individuals have more and another four have exactly 5.5.

Fortunately, help could be on the way soon . The return of Micah Parsons will be more impactful than any potential trade, though there could be a difference between Parsons playing in games and Parsons making an impact in games.

Really, the time to make a trade was a month or two ago. Now, it is time to be patient.

Need: 1.

Linebacker

The Packers were fortunate to have depth at linebacker, so they’ve been able to survive without Edgerrin Cooper, who is out with a torn Achilles. Even with Zaire Franklin out with an injured shin, the Packers were OK with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper. Hopper was a third-round pick in 2024 who hasn’t been given many opportunities on defense. This is his time to show he’s a real player.

The trade market is weak and the Packers are better off with who they’ve got, unless the deal of a lifetime falls in their laps.

Need: 2.

Cornerback

Cornerback was a big question mark entering the season with Keisean Nixon coming off a lackluster season and Brandon Cisse being thrown into a starting role as a rookie. They’ve been the last of Green Bay’s problems, though. They haven’t been great but they haven’t been overmatched, either.

“I think the coaches do a really good job with my development, especially coach (Daniel) Bullocks, making sure I’m ready to go each and every week,” Cisse said on Tuesday. “Obviously, JG (defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon) being a DB guy helps me, as well.

“I would say it’s a mix of that putting me in position to make plays, but as much time as I’ve put on task studying and really making sure on my own just to go out there and be dominant. Every day I’m studying a lot. When I go home, I have an office space I study a lot. I’m just trying to make sure I continue to grow.”

You could do worse than Carrington Valentine and Benjamin St-Juste for depth.

Need: 1.

Safety

The team’s best position coming out of training camp has been the team’s best position through seven games. Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are an elite tandem at safety and Javon Bullard is a big-time player in the slot.

Need: 1.

Specialists

The Packers used a sixth-round pick on kicker Trey Smack, who has missed a league-high seven kicks. Coach Matt LaFleur gave the embattled kicker a vote of confidence after two horrendous misses against Detroit.

“I think we got enough of a sample size, seeing him just kind of progress throughout the course of the offseason to where we’re at now,” LaFleur said on Tuesday. “And, you know, it was unfortunate, but it is what it is, and it’s the next-game mentality.”

If the Colts are open for business, Spencer Shrader is 19-of-21 on field goals. As if it matters. Brian Gutekunst drafted Smack for what he could become. It’s almost impossible to believe he’s going to give up on him after a couple bad games.

Need: 4 at kicker (but nothing will happen).

The Panthers have one huge weakness.



Can the Packers take advantage?



That's part of @JacobWestendorf's weekly game matchups. ⬇️https://t.co/o5zsHv671H — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 27, 2026

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