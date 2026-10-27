Packers-Panthers Tuesday Injury Report: Time Near for Micah Parsons, Kevin Zeitler?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As is typically the case for a Thursday night game, the Green Bay Packers will be a banged-up bunch for their game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers held a walk-through practice on Tuesday. If they would have practiced, they would have been down four starters. One of them was Travis Glover, who has started the past four games at right guard.

More on that and the injury report in a moment. But first, there was a potential big update on the status of Micah Parsons.

First, Micah Parsons

The Packers didn’t designate Micah Parsons for return this week because the team doesn’t actually practice this week, which would mean one-third of his 21-day return-to-play window would have been wasted.

How about next week?

“I sure hope so,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday evening.

There was a touch of optimism there, though LaFleur was quick to remind that it will be a medical decision before the superstar pass rusher returns to practice.

“I’m itching for it, though, for sure,” LaFleur said.

Will Kevin Zeitler Start at Right Guard?

Glover is dealing with a knee injury and didn’t play particularly well against the Lions. If he’s not ready, will Kevin Zeitler make his long-awaited debut?

“You shall see,” LaFleur said.

Zeitler was inactive against Detroit and has played only on special teams in his two appearances.

“If we need him, absolutely,” LaFleur said when asked if Zeitler is ready to contribute on offense. “I think he's done a nice job. Here's a guy that came in and didn't have an offseason, didn't have training camp, and he's kind of gradually working his way back into it.”

Good News and Bad News for Packers

Linebacker Zaire Franklin would not have practiced due to the shin injury sustained at practice last week and will not be ready for Thursday, LaFleur said. That means a secon consecutie week for Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper.

Receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder and foot) did not practice. Along with Christian Watson, Golden is the driving force in the passing game. Without him, the Packers would be incredibly shorthanded in terms of passing-game playmakers.

“I sure hope so,” LaFleur said when asked about Golden’s availability, “but we're still kind of working through it. You're not getting any real reps. Everything's pretty much walk-through. We will have a short indy [individual drills period] tomorrow, but to move guys around and see how they look, but certainly hopeful for him.”

The fourth and final player to not practice was center Sean Rhyan, who suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the loss at Detroit and will miss “at least” four games , according to Matt Zenitz of CBS.

LaFleur wouldn’t say if John Williams would get the start after playing well in his first career snaps from scrimmage. The other options are Jager Burton and Donovan Jennings.

“We'll see. We're kind of working through everything right now,” LaFleur said.

There was some good news, though. Defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Anthony Campbell (ankle) would not have practiced on Monday but would have been limited on Tuesday. Campbell was one of the standouts against Detroit.

Panthers Update

Same as with Green Bay, four Panthers starters would not have practiced on Monday: defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand), cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), left guard Damien Lewis (knee) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring). Brown and Coker, though, moved to full participation on Tuesday.

Still a DNP was Phillips, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract in free agency this past offseason. He has 2.5 sacks in five games but was inactive last week against Tampa Bay.

“We’re [going to] try to get him back for this game but, again, the recurring same hamstring,” Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters on Monday. “It’s still that kind of a tight window, so it'll be close on that one.”

Evans started three of six games and has two pass breakups. Brown is the 332-pounder in the middle of Carolina’s defense.

Not on the injury lists are the starting offensive tackles, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and right tackle Taylor Moton. They are on injured reserve. Former Packers starter Rasheed Walker has struggled in place of Ekwonu. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s tied for the NFL lead with 26 pressures allowed.

Quarterback Bryce Young was full participation for a second consecutive day as he handles an ankle injury.

This will be Green Bay’s third game against him, late in his rookie season in 2023 and again last year.

“It's been pretty remarkable to watch him,” LaFleur said. “The one thing that jumps off tape is just how he anticipates, and he is not scared. I mean, he'll stand in there, he'll get blasted, he'll get rid of the ball, but he throws into tight windows with a lot of anticipation, and he's got people to throw to.”

Packers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RG Travis Glover (knee), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot), C Sean Rhyan (ankle).

Limited participation: G Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), edge Brenton Cox (quad), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring).

Panthers Tuesday Injury Report

Did not participate: CB Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), LG Damien Lewis (knee), OLB Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), G Torricelli Simpkins (ankle).

Limited participation: None.

Full participation: DT Bobby Brown III (hand), WR Jalen Coker (shoulder), QB Bryce Young (ankle).

The Panthers have one huge weakness.



Can the Packers take advantage?



That's part of @JacobWestendorf's weekly game matchups. ⬇️https://t.co/o5zsHv671H — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 27, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER