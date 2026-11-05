Packers-Patriots Thursday Injury Report: Injuries Impacting Specific Matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have an injury concern at quarterback. The New England Patriots have all sorts of problems at receiver.

Those injuries highlight Thursday’s injury report and could play a role in Sunday’s showdown between five-win teams.

Keisean Nixon Doesn’t Practice for Packers

Five players didn’t practice for the Packers. One of them was starting cornerback Keisean Nixon, who once again is dealing with a groin injury . He was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice.

Nixon missed the Wednesday practice before the Dallas game because of a groin injury but started and played every snap in a big-time performance against the high-flying Cowboys passing game.

Nixon signed with the Packers in free agency in 2022. He has played in every regular-season game during the past four-plus seasons and a total of 80 in a row with the team including playoffs.

As defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said recently, Nixon is playing like a “starting-caliber” cornerback. Last year, Nixon allowed seven touchdowns and was penalized 12 times. This year, according to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed zero touchdowns and only been flagged three times.

“He’s competitive,” Gannon said. “He really is competitive and he plays the game with an edge. He doesn’t back down. I love that about him.”

Also not practicing for the Packers were starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), starting center Sean Rhyan (ankle), former starting guard Travis Glover (knee) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion). Whyle’s status could get Jonnu Smith back on the field after he was inactive for the Carolina game.

Two Key Updates for Packers

Superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons practiced for the second consecutive day as he knocks off the rust following last year’s torn ACL. He’s only doing individual drills this week so was limited participation.

“Any time you get a player like that, it makes your job a lot easier,” cornerback Brandon Cisse said. “So, look forward to having him back soon, whenever that time is. He's an unbelievable player, unbelievable talent, so any time you get somebody like that rushing the passer, it makes your job a lot easier. So, yeah, I've been looking at him. Just excited to have him back.”

Also, running back MarShawn Lloyd, whose first two seasons were ruined by lower-body injuries, didn’t miss a practice during the offseason or training camp and hasn’t even been on the injury report this season.

Until now. Lloyd was limited participation with a knee injury.

Other than the addition of Lloyd and the status of Nixon, Green Bay’s injury report is unchanged from Wednesday.

Patriots Injury Updates

The Patriots’ offense could be depleted.

Former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is on injured reserve for at least a couple more weeks. Premier receiver A.J. Brown, who is battling ankle and knee injuries and has played in only three games this season, didn’t practice again. The knee is the big issue and “is threatening to hold him out this week,” according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter.

Making matters worse, tight end Hunter Henry, who leads the team in receptions, did not participate for a second consecutive day due to a foot injury.

DeMario Douglas, a sixth-round pick in 2023 who stands only 5-foot-8, has filled the void as much as possible. He’s second on the team with 26 receptions and leads the way with 332 yards and four touchdowns.

“I was telling somebody the other day, it’s hard not to love a teammate like Pop,” quarterback Drake Maye said. “He’s constantly the same. He’s always laughing and smiling. I love when he starts dancing in the end zone; we got him in the end zone a couple times this year.

“He can turn an easy catch and he’s hard to tackle. So, like I’ve always said, you can’t guard him in a phone booth, so he’s fun. We’ve got to get him the ball in space more and let him go do his thing because he’s fun to watch.”

One Key Addition for Patriots

New England’s premier punt returner, cornerback Marcus Jones, did not practice because of a foot injury. He had two punt-return touchdowns last season.

“He’s very, very dynamic. He can break the game open at any point,” Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord said this week. “I’ve played a lot of good returners; he’s in that bunch – top three guys – in the National Football League.”

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee), edge Micah Parsons (knee), WR Christian Watson (rib).

Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), TE Hunter Henry (foot), CB Marcus Jones (foot)

Limited participation: S Kevin Byard (chest), CB Carlton Davis (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), RT Morgan Moses (foot), S Brenden Schooler (hamstring), G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

Full participation: DT Christian Barmore (illness), QB Drake Maye (right shoulder).

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday. @JacobWestendorf looks at two trades they should make and two they should avoid. ⬇️https://t.co/68TFN0pAGo — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

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