Packers-Patriots Wednesday Injury Report: Micah Parsons Provides Glowing Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive start Micah Parsons was designated for return from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday and was limited participation in his first practice since mid-December.

“Right now, my knee feels great,” Parsons said . “It feels really great. Before, I could be like, ‘I feel like I’m not getting my power.’ Now, I’m stronger.”

Parsons will be limited to individual drills this week. Most of what he did with his teammates on the practice field is what he’s been doing behind the scenes with trainers.

“When you miss over 300 days and are working over 300 days, pretty much no nerves,” he said. “As I told them guys, I’m excited about next week, when I can actually practice and really see what I’ve got and see where I’m at. I’m excited for that.”

Parsons called his patience “amazing.” He was hoping to get back on the field sooner but had to deal with the ebbs and flows from ACL surgery and meniscus repair.

Together with head trainer Nate Weir, they plotted the course that led to Wednesday's practice.

“It really started when I got here in July” for the start of training camp, Parsons said. “I tested again and they were like, ‘Hey, this is a possibility. We’ll see what happens.’ Here comes Nate. He’s like, ‘Aww, we don’t want it now. This isn’t right.’ So, we’re going to wait again. Then, we’ve got a different date. Then it’s, ‘We still don’t like it.’ Then we test again. It’s kind of like, it was sad in that sense, every time you kind of get your hopes up, we might be here, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, no, we’re not ready yet.’”

That comment lines up with general manager Brian Gutekunst's statement at the end of training camp about Parsons potentially being ready for practice much earlier and Parsons himself saying the Week 6 game against Dallas was an option.

But Parsons and the team took a patient approach, which Parsons appreciated.

“When you’re going through this injury and this time, everyone was like, ‘When, when, when, when, when,’” he said. “Also, as a player, you’re like, ‘Damn, when am I going to be ready? When am I going to feel like I’m normal again.’ In reality, it’s never going to be the perfect time. You’re going to have to battle through what feels like it hurts and pushing through uncomfort and embracing every challenge that comes your way to put yourself in a position where you’re just going to feel OK.

“That’s why I think it’s important to have a great staff around you, like Nate. When I needed a fatherly figure, he was a father. When I needed a friend, he was a friend. When I needed a trainer, he was a trainer. He adapted. He grew. He brought in people, like experts, things like that, to help me and really take me off. That’s kind of what happened.

“When the Wisconsin people came down, it was, ‘You need to focus on this, this, this.’ I just really propelled. I think we all had a learning experience and we all kind of found out what I needed because everyone’s different. I’ve been just taking off from there.”

Packers Injury News

Four Packers players did not practice, including starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) and starting center Sean Rhyan (ankle).

Running back Chris Brooks, who was designated for return following his Week 4 ankle injury, was limited participation in his return.

Three starters – left guard Aaron Banks (knee), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (rib) – were limited, as well.

Watson, of course, suffered a broken rib and was briefly hospitalized during the win against Carolina, only to return for most of the second half.

“We have a good plan in place,” Watson said. “You know, obviously, there'll be pads and stuff on it, but kind of just what it is. It's one of those things that'll probably be a little bothersome, but can still play.”

Patriots Injury News

Three Patriots starters – defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness), receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and tight end Hunter Henry (foot) – did not practice. Neither did No. 2 running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness).

Brown and Henry are top weapons for quarterback Drake Maye, who was full participation with an injured throwing shoulder.

Asked about Brown, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told reporters : “My concern is about trying to prepare for the Packers. That's really my only concern. ... Certainly, the health of the team is critical, but we have to make sure that the guys that are practicing are preparing for Green Bay.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), edge Micah Parsons (knee), WR Christian Watson (rib).

Patriots Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Christian Barmore (illness), WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), TE Hunter Henry (foot).

Limited participation: S Kevin Byard (chest), CB Carlton Davis (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), RT Morgan Moses (foot), G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

Full participation: QB Drake Maye (right shoulder).

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Today's the day that could change everything for the Packers, with Micah Parsons returning to practice to add firepower to "savant" Jonathan Gannon's defense. ⬇️https://t.co/3UXWdNipAs — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 4, 2026

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