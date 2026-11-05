Packers Thursday Update From Practice: Two Key Updates on Defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Including playoffs, Keisean Nixon has played in all 80 games since joining the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Is that streak in jeopardy?

There’s plenty of time before the Packers play at the New England Patriots on Sunday, but Nixon was one of five players who did not practice on Thursday. He was limited participation with a groin injury on Wednesday.

Nixon has a history of playing through pain, including this season.

Last week, he was limited participation all week with a shoulder injury but started and played all but one snap against Carolina. A couple weeks earlier, Nixon did not participate in the Wednesday practice due to a groin injury, was limited the next two days and played every snap in the win against Dallas.

“I take my body serious,” he said before the Dallas game. “It’s my resume, it’s my life. I take pride playing every Sunday. That’s just my goal, what I want to do.”

While it might not be showing up in the stats, Nixon is having an excellent season. He has one interception and six passes defensed – he ranked among the NFL leaders with 17 passes defensed last season – but has been sharp while playing a lot of man coverage.

He’s allowed a catch rate of 68.1 percent, compared to 61.0 percent last season, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he’s allowing only 9.0 yards per catch, he’s been guilty of just three penalties and hasn’t allowed a touchdown.

Five Players Didn’t Practice

Along with Nixon, these four players did not practice: Linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), guard Travis Glover (knee), center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).

Rhyan suffered an ankle injury early in the win against Detroit but the team opted to not place him on injured reserve, with coach Matt LaFleur saying before Thursday’s practice that it was only a short-term injury.

Micah Parsons Practices Again

Micah Parsons made his practice debut on Wednesday. A big mile marker for a player returning from a major injury is his ability to stack practices. So, so far, so good for Parsons.

In the second big update on Thursday, one day after being limited participation in his debut, Parsons was back at it again.

Not babying Parsons back into it. Here he is playing the role of an o-lineman for big Chris McClellan. pic.twitter.com/jpcs1ABbDW — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

As was the case on Wednesday , perhaps the most noteworthy part of what Parsons did in front of reporters wasn’t his work as a defensive player. It’s that he stood in as an offensive lineman while getting knocked backward by big rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan.

“It was good just to get him back out there,” LaFleur said.

The Packers' closer, Micah Parsons, delivered the perfect closing line at the end of his 14-minute conversation with reporters following his first practice today. ⬇️https://t.co/PwSwqluMNq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

Packers Honor Roll

The NFL on Thursday named safety Evan Williams its NFC Defensive Player of Month and cornerback Brandon Cisse its NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.

“Yeah, it's in the rearview mirror,” Cisse said on Wednesday of the first half of his rookie season. “Yeah, just on it this week. How great can I be this week? How can I get better each day in practice? That's just kind of what my mindset is on that.

“I just try to make sure I come to work every day with something to get better at. I don't try to look back in the past or all the plays I made or all the plays I've been wrong, and because all that matters is what's here now and it's going about this weekend. So, I'm just preparing the right way.”

Cisse led all rookies with seven passes defensed in October.

Brandon Cisse is the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month. Here are the notes from the league. pic.twitter.com/vmw4Cm6Lxx — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

Williams, according to the league, became the third safety since 2000 to record at least 40 tackles and three takeaways in a month, joining Rodney Harrison (October 2003 with New England) and George Wilson (October 2011 with Buffalo).

Evan Williams is the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. Here are the notes from the league. pic.twitter.com/DCeWQi9bWY — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

Patriots Update

Among the players who did not practice for the Patriots on Wednesday was standout tight end Hunter Henry. He is leading the team with 29 receptions and is second with 326 yards but is dealing with an injured foot.

“I think he’s been someone for me that I can count on since my first snap in there my rookie year,” quarterback Drake Maye told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s been a security blanket and a great guy in the huddle, a great leader on this team.

“So, anytime you lose a guy like Hunter, a captain that does everything the right way, talks to the guys in the huddle, knows what I like, my body language, route running, does stuff in the run game. It’s tough. But I know he’ll do his best to get back out there as quick as he can.”

Packers-Patriots Injury Reports

The teams will release their updated injury reports after Thursday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Wednesday.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), CB Keisean Nixon (groin), edge Micah Parsons (knee), WR Christian Watson (rib).

Patriots Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Christian Barmore (illness), WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), TE Hunter Henry (foot).

Limited participation: S Kevin Byard (chest), CB Carlton Davis (neck), WR Mack Hollins (calf), OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), RT Morgan Moses (foot), G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

Full participation: QB Drake Maye (right shoulder).

The NFL trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday. @JacobWestendorf looks at two trades they should make and two they should avoid. ⬇️https://t.co/68TFN0pAGo — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 5, 2026

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