The Green Bay Packers have played only one Wednesday game in franchise history, a 24-22 win over the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo in 1938. That was 32,200 days ago.

“Obviously, this is a unique thing. The NFL made up their own holiday,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I’ll be looking forward to celebrating the new holiday, Thanksgiving Eve, with all you guys in LA. So, that’ll be pretty fun.”

It’s a huge game. Both teams are 6-4. The winner will remain in the lead for the final spot in the NFC playoffs. The loser will essentially be two games behind because of the tiebreaker.

“Man, there’s nothing worse than losing off the bye. Hate it,” Franklin said. “And I don’t like losing with a long plane ride. So, triple reasons to get the win.”

Even with their injury issues on offense , the Rams are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook; the line had been 3. Who will earn the crucial victory? Here are our weekly game predictions.

Bill Huber’s Packers-Rams Prediction

The Rams were the overwhelming favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl before the season. They overhauled their defense by adding legendary edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Enticed by their potential, legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald came out of retirement.

Games are played on the field and not on paper. The Rams started 2-4, including a woeful home loss to the Cardinals. However, they’ve rounded into form with four consecutive wins. They’ve allowed just 28 points the last three games, with Garrett recording three sacks against the Commanders and Donald 1.5 sacks in the rematch against the Cardinals.

Last week, Packers quarterback Jordan Love was pummeled for eight sacks in about two-and-a-half quarters. If they couldn’t block the Vikings, how on earth are they going to block Garrett, Donald, Byron Young and Kobie Turner? They are the best four-man rush in the league.

It sounds like Mission Impossible, with the potential of Love getting the stuffing knocked out of him for a second consecutive week.

However, the Packers’ defense will get a major lift with the return of Micah Parsons. The question entering the season was whether the defense could survive the first four-or-so games of the season without Parsons. Well, it survived the first 10 games.

While the Packers are in relatively good health, the Rams will be limping into the game. Premier receiver Puka Nacua is on injured reserve with a knee injury and Davante Adams remains on IR with a hamstring injury. Plus, their starting left guard and starting center will be inactive. Added together, there is a real opportunity for Green Bay’s defense to feast.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams’ pass rush is going to create all sorts of problems, though the return of center Sean Rhyan and the potential starting debut of right guard Kevin Zeitler should help. They’ll have to be studs so the Packers can swing the pressure toward whoever has to deal with Garrett.

Regardless of who’s blocking, coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love had better have learned a lesson from last week. LaFleur needs to call some quick-hitting passes and Love needs to run those quick-hitting passes rather than sticking with his bombs-away mentality. McDuffie is having a sensational season but Watson is on injured reserve, so there should be some opportunities for receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Ultimately, the bigger advantage is with Green Bay’s defense against Los Angeles’ beat-up offense. Parsons, Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams will make enough plays to give the Packers the victory necessary to propel them toward a run to the playoffs.

Who’s getting the W tomorrow? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bUX4vDaSlY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 24, 2026

Bill’s Prediction: Packers 20, Rams 17.

Bill’s Record: 7-3.

Jacob Westendorf’s Packers-Rams Prediction

This is a tough matchup for Green Bay.

The Rams’ defense is excellent against the run, so the Packers’ putrid run game will have even less room to roam than usual.

The passing game is going to struggle with Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald breathing down Jordan Love’s neck for most of the night. Once the ball does go in the air, Trent McDuffie is one of the best cornerbacks in football. He could take away one of Green Bay’s top two passing options.

So, why take the Packers? The return of Micah Parsons should give the defense an emotional boost. That doesn’t even include what he could be on the field. Green Bay’s defense has been good without Parsons this year. With him back, if he is even close to his usual, dominant self, they have the ceiling to be one of the best defenses in football.

After suffering knee injuries in Week 15 of last season, Micah Parsons is expected to make his return vs Rams in Week 12 😤 pic.twitter.com/pVqnMsTxQJ — PFF (@PFF) November 25, 2026

Couple that fact with the fact Matthew Stafford will be missing his top two receivers and two starters on the offensive line.

This game could come down to one game-changing turnover. If we’re calling our shot, we’ll bet on Parsons stripping Stafford to set up a game-winning drive for Love.

Jacob’s Prediction: Packers 21, Rams 17.

Jacob’s Record: 6-4.

In what's essentially a must-win game, here are three reasons why the Packers will earn a critical victory over the Rams tonight.



(Opposite side of this story coming shortly.) ⬇️https://t.co/t25ekTvQDE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 25, 2026

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