The grades are in, and the Green Bay Packers’ season is starting to circle the drain. No, they are not simply going to give up, but perhaps Micah Parsons said it best before his debut on Wednesday.

Parsons said that every game was the “difference between the playoffs and Cancun.”

Well, through one game since that statement was made, the Packers are much closer to Cancun. Their defense was beaten bloody by Blake Corum and the Rams’ run game. Their offense could not find any semblance of a rhythm in the second half. As a result, a 13-13 tie at halftime turned into a 26-13 loss that conjured memories of Jim Mora’s infamous “Playoffs?!” rant .

“We need to figure out who’s going to be a dog or not. Like that’s just the reality of it,” Parsons said after the game. “To me, to be honest and this is around the league, if someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it … that’s accountability.”

Let’s jump into the grades, and they’re not going to be pretty.

Pass Offense

It was a tough night for Jordan Love and the offense. At this point, the excuses wear pretty thin. The Rams’ Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford were able to cobble together enough offense with receivers that would not dream of starting in Green Bay.

Yes, they lost Christian Watson during the game, and that’s a big blow. That’s also part of the design of Green Bay’s offense. What happens when less is less instead of more, as was the narrative coming into the season?

Love finished 17-of-29 for 198 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He was only sacked once. With only 44 passing yards in the second half, he played poorly, even if he was largely let down by those around him. Any conversation about the MVP effectively died on Wednesday night.

“Not good enough. Definitely not,” Love said. “We’ll see when we look at it but just not good, especially the second half. Yeah, nowhere where my play needs to be and, obviously, it starts with me. I’ve got to be a lot better.”

Green Bay’s top receiver tandem of Watson and Matthew Golden caught five passes for 104 yards, but 65 of those yards came on Watson’s four catches. Golden caught 1-of-5 targets. Tucker Kraft remains disappointing and fumbled early in the game to set up a Rams field goal.

Green Bay’s quarterback has been asked to carry the whole franchise this season. As it turns out, asking one man to be Superman is a bad strategy, because eventually Superman becomes Clark Kent.

Grade: D.

Rush Offense

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson (26) is tackled by Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) and defensive end Tyler Davis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was the most predictable outcome ever, the Packers’ run game found no traction against the Rams’ stingy run defense.

They ran the ball 14 carries for 52 yards. Kaleb Johnson got the start. With no blocking whatsoever, his first three carries resulted in a loss of 8 yards. They didn’t have the ball nearly enough thanks to some of their issues on defense with stopping the run, but the Packers’ run game is bad. It’s not getting better, with their 65.9 rushing yards per game on track to be the worst in NFL history .

Now, they’re getting to the point where their passing game is starting to wilt, and they don’t have any other answers when that happens.

Grade: F.

Pass Defense

The final numbers from Matthew Stafford weren’t gaudy, but they didn’t have to be. Stafford was 16-of-23 for 140 yards and one interception by Ty’Ron Hopper.

Keisean Nixon has had better days against much better receivers. PFF charged him with 5-of-6 passing for 46 yards. Brandon Cisse was flagged for interference on the opening possession. Aside from Hopper’s interception, there were no passes defensed.

Micah Parsons had one sack and four of the team’s 11 pressures in his return to the lineup. He was active whenever the Rams did drop back to pass. Those moments were few and far between because the Rams may have been able to move the ball without ever attempting a forward pass.

The interception could have changed the game in Green Bay’s favor, but Jordan Love and Matthew Golden were not on the same page a couple plays later, resulting in an interception that made Hopper’s big play a relative footnote.

Grade: D.

Rush Defense

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum had more than 200 yards of total offense against the Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers weren’t gaudy for a long time. The Packers were holding Blake Corum and Kyren Williams in check and forcing Matthew Stafford to make plays in obvious passing situations.

Then the second half came. Corum and the Rams’ offensive line, which featured mostly backup players, started to lean on Green Bay’s defense. Carries that went for 2 yards in the first half started going for 4 yards, carries that were gaining 4 yards started going for 6, and so on.

It culminated with a 35-yard-burst from Corum to set up Brandon McManus’ field goal to give the Rams a 10-point lead.

The final numbers were 32 carries for 184 yards for Corum. Kyren Williams had 12 carries for 46 yards. The Rams piled up 241 rushing yards as a team. The Rams entered the game without their three most-explosive weapons in the passing game. Everyone knew the Rams were going to run the ball, but they ran for 195 yards in the second half, anyway.

The most telling number is the time of possession battle. The Rams held the ball for 40:40 compared to the Packers’ 19:20.

“Some things just need to stay in-house, and I plan on directly checking that as a unit when we get back from this break,” edge Micah Parsons said. “But we all saw that game and we saw where we got exploited at. It starts with us. It starts with up front. I think I’m at that point where we say it’s not pointing fingers at things, but when runs open up like the Red Sea, we got to look at ourselves in the mirror regardless of how that is. We have to do a better job collectively up front.”

This was a win by total knockout from the Rams.

Grade: F.

Special Teams

The Rams have a kickoff specialist who essentially killed any chance of the Packers being able to mount anything resembling an explosive return.

Joshua Karty specializes for the Rams in dirty kicks. For some reason, the Packers do not employ that despite drafting a kicker. This is making a mountain out of a molehill. The Packers have much bigger problems, but it’s worth observing that Trey Smack has not attempted a dirty kick this season.

Outside of that observation, special teams gave up one explosive punt return, but the kicker made all of his kicks. Maybe that is something that will help the Packers as their season enters December.

Grade: C.

Coaching

The Packers’ coaching staff was beaten up by Sean McVay and the Rams.

Matt LaFleur did not have any answers as his personnel dwindled with the loss of Christian Watson. That excuse falls on deaf ears when McVay is working with journeymen receivers. The Rams held the ball for two-thirds of the game.

But this is about the bigger picture.

The Packers do not win games like the one they played on Wednesday night. If there is a game in which they play an NFC team on equal or greater footing, the Packers are likely going to lose.

That’s been true for each of the last three years for LaFleur’s Packers. That’s why they’re 6-5 after back-to-back blowout losses. All five of their losses are against NFC opponents, and their most recent loss against the Rams provided a devastating punch to their playoff hopes.

Then again, perhaps the Packers should have expected that with the mountain of evidence that was in front of them last January. Despite that, they signed up for more of it. They’re reaping the fruits of their labor.

Grade: D.

So, I was thinking, if I do a Packers playoff update, you'd all get back to me with the famous Jim Mora line about "Playoffs?!"



And that, incredibly, was the perfect way to start this story.



Come for the Mora, stay for the latest projections. ⬇️https://t.co/HVUmQyKgPc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 26, 2026

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