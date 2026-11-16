Packers Report Card: Grades From Another Beatdown Against Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The grades are in and, as you’d suspect, they resemble my marks in high school geometry. OK, jokes aside, even I was not as bad as the Packers were in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

In what was billed as a showdown between two of the top teams in the NFC, the Vikings dismantled the Packers in every perceivable fashion.

Arguably the best play of the game for Green Bay’s offense was one that probably should never have happened. Jordan Love threw a ball down the middle of the field for Tucker Kraft in the third quarter that bounced off his hands, off a defender’s hands, and into the arms of Savion Williams. The play was good for 25 yards, and could only be chalked up to sheer dumb luck.

That’s basically all the Packers had on Sunday. Here are our grades from a dreadful performance.

Pass Offense

The success of this game was going to be on the shoulders of Green Bay’s offensive line. If the Packers could protect Jordan Love, the offense would have an opportunity against Minnesota’s secondary to put up some points.

If they couldn’t, it was going to be a long day for the offense. The score was 20-0 in favor of the Vikings in the middle of the third quarter. Jordan Love was sacked eight times in the first two-and-a-half quarters as the Vikings built an insurmountable lead.

When Love was pressured, he was snowed under. When he wasn’t, it was almost as if he was anticipating pressure. He sailed the ball over Tucker Kraft’s head on an interception that came as he was fading away from the throw. Even if Kraft is at fault for cutting off his route, Love’s process was bad on the play.

Love was actually better under pressure (11-of-14) than from a clean pocket (6-of-13 with his one touchdown and one interception). It’s just that the frequency of the pressure – 62.9 percent, according to Pro Football Focus – either led to sacks or simply made him uneasy on most dropbacks.

The Vikings defense pressured Jordan Love on 21 of 35 dropbacks (60.0%) and sacked him 8 times.



Love faced a career-high pressure rate despite averaging 2.33 seconds to throw, his second-quickest time in a game.@MINvsGB | #Skol — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2026

“I think to your point, you take some hits in the game, things like that. As a quarterback, that’s the job,” Love said of the interception, when he acted as if pressure was coming when he actually had a strong pocket.

“You’ve got to be able to stay in there and trust the guys are going to get the job done around you and still be able to deliver. So, I’ll never make an excuse for that. You’ve got to be able to sit in the pocket and just trust what’s going on around you. And we didn’t do that on that play.”

Tyrod Taylor entered the game because of the lopsided nature of the score.

Love and Co. had very few answers for Brian Flores. They showed little interest in a quick passing game that likely needs to be employed against a defense like Minnesota’s. Instead, they tried their bombs-away offense but never had time to find any shots down the field.

They did find a little success in the second half when they switched to a no-huddle offense, but it was too late by then.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who caught 17-of-18 targets for 335 yards last week, caught 8-of-13 for 107 yards vs. Minnesota. PFF charged Golden with two drops. Kraft had one catch for a second consecutive week.

Green Bay’s offense goes by Jordan Love and their passing game. They went nowhere on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive line Elijah Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: F.

Rush Offense

Perhaps the Packers have found something with Kaleb Johnson leading the way in their backfield? Green Bay’s bar to clear in the run game is incredibly low, but Johnson looked decisive on his runs and was averaging 4.2 yards per carry before the game got out of hand.

Of course, part of the reason the game got out of hand was the Packers’ need to be one-dimensional because of the scoreboard and their inability to consistently rely on their run game.

Josh Jacobs will likely take his role as starting running back when he returns from his finger injury, perhaps as soon as next week against the Rams or perhaps the following week. In the meantime, Johnson needs to be the one who is the bell cow, if such a thing exists for the 2026 Packers.

Grade: D.

Pass Defense

The good was that the Packers sacked Kirk Cousins three times and picked him off once. They held him to 207 yards on 21 completions. The bad? They gave up three huge third-down conversions that were at least 12 yards in length.

One was a 38-yard touchdown to Myles Price to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

The final one was a third-and-12 in which Minnesota was set up in a formation that made a receiver screen feel inevitable. Cousins got the ball to Justin Jefferson quickly and Jefferson did the rest, picking up a back-breaking first down. The Vikings would score a touchdown four plays later to put the game on ice.

Those plays were the difference between a competitive fourth quarter and a blowout.

Grade: C-Minus.

Rush Defense

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Jones found his way into the end zone and did a Lambeau leap, which gave the Vikings a 27-10 lead against his former team in the fourth quarter.

Jones and Jordan Mason were solid if unspectacular for most of the game. Green Bay’s defense was good enough but did not make any significant plays against the run, either.

The final numbers were fine. The Packers gave up 106 yards on 27 carries to Minnesota’s running back tandem. They gave up 129 rushing yards total. That was not awful, but certainly not good enough.

Grade: C.

Special Teams

Trey Smack missed another field goal. This one was from 53 yards and never had much of a chance. He’s missed nine kicks this year, which leads the league. The Packers are going to continue to ride the wave of a rookie kicker, but should they?

Ultimately, the loss of points did not matter on Sunday because the Packers’ offense could not do anything against Minnesota’s stingy defense, but it could matter in other games that play out this season.

The return game did little after Skyy Moore dropped out of the game with an ankle injury. J. Michael Sturdivant gave the ball away on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s coverage was excellent and their kicker was automatic.

The third phase of the game was a decisive victory in Minnesota’s favor.

Grade: F.

Coaching

A lot of discussion is going to surround Matt LaFleur’s decision to give the Vikings an extra down in the first quarter. Minnesota was facing a third-and-8 when it was flagged for a facemask penalty. LaFleur’s options were to back the Vikings up 15 yards or allow them to kick a field goal from Green Bay’s 23.

LaFleur opted for a third-and-23 that put the Vikings back at the 38. Minnesota scored a touchdown on the next play.

From here, LaFleur made the right decision. Points are going to be at a premium against Minnesota’s defense, and Green Bay’s defense had played well up to that point. A sack would knock Minnesota out of field-goal range. An incompletion would have made the field goal harder to make.

Yes, the result was bad. The process, however, was good. A criticism of LaFleur is that he’s often too conservative. In that case, he’s coaching aggressively. Green Bay failing to execute in that situation falls on the players, not the coach.

“You got to roll the dice there and, certainly, that was a pivotal play in the game,” LaFleur said. “We can’t get beat in third-and-23. The odds of that are very, very low and they made us pay.”

The rest of the game? That’s fair to question. LaFleur did not seem interested in getting the ball out of his quarterback’s hands quickly as he was snowed under by Minnesota’s pressure packages.

“We’ve got to have better concepts to be able to get those balls out quicker,” Love said as part of a long answer about the pressure.

LaFleur and his offense found a little bit of rhythm in the second half by using some no huddle, but it was far too late by the time they made that adjustment.

Defensively, Jonathan Gannon’s defense did well to limit the damage from four takeaways to just three field goals but also didn’t take advantage of the Vikings playing without their No. 1 tight end, No. 2 receiver and No. 3 receiver.

Grade: D.

The Packers' offensive line was ransacked by the Vikings today.



You can blame the players.

You can blame the coaching.

You can blame the game plan.



Really, it was an organizational failure, which obviously starts at the top. ⬇️https://t.co/d7U3hc78tL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 16, 2026

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