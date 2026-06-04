Packers Report Card: Grading Christian Watson’s Staggering Contract Extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Is Christian Watson’s injury history ancient history?

The Green Bay Packers are betting about $110 million that that’s the case.

The Packers and Watson, their premier receiver, agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday.

From one perspective, it’s a staggering amount of money. A nine-figure contract for a player who has missed 20 of a possible 68 games during his four-year career? For a player who hasn’t gotten within a country mile of a 1,000-yard season? That’s crazy.

From another perspective, the only thing staggering about the amount of money is the amount of money routinely thrown at receivers. If the reported money is accurate, Watson’s extension averages $27.625 million. Once Drake London’s extension with the Falcons becomes official, which is expected to check in at $35.5 million per season, Watson’s deal will rank 16th at the position.

“The more the market goes up with things like that, obviously, the more beneficial it is for us guys who are still on track to get paid, for sure,” Watson said on Wednesday of London’s contract.

Christian Watson Among His Peers

Still, it’s hard not to do a double-take at Watson’s contract. This is the group of receivers he fits alongside in terms of average salary.

Tee Higgins, Bengals: In March 2025, the Bengals signed Higgins to a four-year, $115 million extension that averages $28.75 million. In six seasons, he has 5,441 yards and 45 touchdowns. He has two 1,000-yard seasons and two more 900-yard seasons. Last year, he had 846 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Alec Pierce, Colts: At the start of free agency a few months ago, he signed a four-year, $114 million contract that averages $28.5 million. Pierce has 2,934 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons and is coming off a season of 1,003 yards and an NFL-best 21.3 average.

Jaylen Waddle, Broncos: Waddle signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension while with Miami that averages $28.25 million. Waddle in five seasons has 5,039 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He has three 1,000-yard seasons and had 910 yards last season.

D.J. Moore, Bills: Moore signed a four-year, $110 million extension while with Chicago that averages $27.5 million. Moore has 8,213 yards and 41 touchdowns in eight seasons. He has four 1,000-yard seasons but 682 last year.

George Pickens, Cowboys: Pickens is set to play under the franchise tag of $27.298 million. Pickens has 4,270 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons, including 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Dallas.

Jameson Williams, Lions: Williams signed a three-year, $80 million extension with the Lions before Week 1 of last season that averages $26.67 million. Williams has 2,513 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons but 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 and 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles: Smith signed a three-year, $75 million extension in 2024 that averages $25.0 million. Smith has 5,019 yards and 31 touchdowns in five seasons. He’s hit 1,000 yards three times, including 1,008 yards and four touchdowns last year.

One of these things is not like the other.

Fitting right between Waddle and Moore on that list, Watson in four seasons has 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns. Never mind 1,000-yard seasons. Watson’s never surpassed 620 yards.

More Opportunities for Christian Watson

This offseason, the Packers let Romeo Doubs go in free agency, traded Dontavyion Wicks and handed extensions to Watson and Jayden Reed. Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden aren’t just the primary receivers. They are the only proven receivers.

That should lead for more opportunities, which, in turn, should lead to better production.

“It was definitely tough to see those guys go because they’re great friends of mine, great teammates,” Watson said after OTAs on Tuesday. “This thing always keeps on moving. I definitely think they’ll be a lot more opportunities for the guys who are out there this year, myself included. Just got to embrace that and continue to make plays when our numbers are called.”

Maybe, just maybe, Watson has turned the corner on his career. After missing the first six games of last season while coming back from a torn ACL and sitting out Week 18 with the rest of the starters, Watson caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. It was the best season of his career based on play-to-play impact.

Sign of Things to Come for Christian Watson?

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Projecting Watson’s 10-game production over 17 games, you get about 60 catches for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Between Week 8, when Watson returned, and Week 17, when he starred in a loss to Baltimore, Watson:

Tied for 28th with 35 catches.

Was 12th with 611 yards.

Was tied for fifth with six touchdowns.

Was fourth (out of 85 receivers with at least 20 targets) with 17.5 yards per catch.

Was seventh (out of 85) with 2.51 yards per target.

Was eighth (out of 85) with a 122.6 passer rating when targeted.

Was 17th (out of 85) with a drop rate of 2.8 percent.

Watson impacted the game, whether he got the ball or not. When he was on the field, the running game was 0.11 yards per play better compared to when he was on the sideline. The passing game was 0.80 yards better.

He’s not only a productive player but an unselfish player and leader.

“It really comes down to mindset,” Watson said on Tuesday. “I think that just approaching it the right way in terms of knowing that there’s a lot of things I can still continue to get better at, continue to hone in on. Obviously, the best way I’m able to go out there and go out on the field is to play fast and play free. I feel like that helps the team come together and everything, too. I’m just excited to see where everything’s going this offseason.”

Grading Christian Watson’s Contract Extension

In no world has Watson put up the type of production be merit a top-20 contract. That, of course, isn’t how it works in sports, though. Contracts keep going up, and how Watson finished last season can’t be ignored.

The total dollars are enormous but the signing bonus of $31 million, if this contract follows Green Bay’s typical structure, won’t contain any other guaranteed money. Also, it’s reasonable to assume, like the Packers did with Reed, there will be a considerable number of dollars tied up in per-game roster bonuses, meaning Watson will have to play to maximize his earnings.

From the Packers’ perspective, not that $31 million in guarantees is chump change, but the contract is about as risk-free as it can be for the team considering the enormous top-line number is $110 million.

From Watson’s perspective, he has been rewarded for doing everything the right way.

That’s a win-win.

Ultimately and obviously, this all comes down to Watson staying healthy. After he came back last year, he missed only about a half-game (at Denver) due to injury. For years, the Packers had a lead dog at receiver. Watson is the new leader of the receiver pack, and bigger things might be ahead.

Grade: B-plus.

The Packers' new "Big 3" receivers are under contract through at least 2028.



Here's the story on Christian Watson's extension. ⬇️https://t.co/BvTLgEGrov — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 4, 2026

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