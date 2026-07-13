Packers Edge Micah Parsons: No. 2 Player in 2026 Is Needed Back (Safely) ASAP

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 2 player, Micah Parsons.

The Green Bay Packers gave up an incredible amount of assets in terms of talent and treasure to acquire Micah Parsons last year.

The Packers sent two first-round picks and Kenny Clark to acquire Parsons. As part of the trade, they signed Parsons to a blockbuster contract extension. Part of the fallout was also getting rid of Rashan Gary, who also wound up in Dallas via a trade this offseason.

Was it worth it? Even with the torn ACL that destroyed the Packers’ playoff chances last year and could challenge them to make the playoffs this year?

Well, yeah.

Parsons is the one and only player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first five seasons. The Packers might not find a player of his caliber with their next 100 first-round draft picks.

Why Micah Parsons Is So Important

Former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley called Parsons his “Closer.” It was an apt description. Whenever the Packers needed a big play, Parsons was there to deliver it, no matter the number of blockers thrown at him.

Again and again, Parsons came up big. Even while missing the end of the season, he finished third in the league with seven sacks in the fourth quarter. That includes clinchers in the final moments at the Cardinals and Giants and two against Jared Goff on Thanksgiving.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even while missing the final three-and-a-half games, Parsons’ production was remarkable. By the official stats, he ranked seventh in the league with 12.5 sacks and eighth with 27 quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished seventh in pressures and fourth in pass-rush win rate among all defensive players.

A first-team All-Pro and a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons is a great player. But he’s so much more. He leads through how he plays. He leads through what he says. He’s the ultimate hype man, whether it’s for Lukas Van Ness and Jordan Love or Collin Oliver and Barryn Sorrell. If Parsons believes in you, why would you not believe in yourself?

“Micah has been a great addition to our room over the past year, just not only coaching me and the rest of the guys and being a leader, and he’s taught us a lot,” Van Ness said during minicamp. “I think that he’s proud of the group we have and I think he knows we have a lot of potential to do some good things together.”

Ultimately, the answer to the question of why Parsons is so important is obvious. Headed into Denver, the Packers were 9-3-1. Parsons was injured in that game. Including the playoff loss at Chicago, they finished 9-8-1.

Micah Parsons’ Strengths and Weaknesses

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) reacts after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parsons has no weaknesses, no matter what some Cowboys supporters would like to tell you about Parsons being a one-trick pony and an ineffective run defender.

The strength of his game, of course, is his elite ability to get to the quarterback.

Since entering the league in 2021, Parsons ranks:

Third with 65 sacks (official stats).

First with 385 pressures (Next Gen Stats).

Fifth with 76 tackles for losses (official stats).

His 65 sacks are the fifth-most by a player in his first five seasons since stats became an official stat in 1982. Stathead has unofficial sack data extending long before 1982. From the expanded list, Parsons is seventh.

His 59 sacks in his first 70 games are the sixth-most (since 1982).

What about his run defense? Green Bay’s was 0.11 yards per snap better when he was on the field.

What Happens If Micah Parsons Gets Hurt

Medical personnel treat Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons after he was injured at Denver. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, we know the answer. The Packers do nothing but lose.

That reality puts the Packers in a bit of a sticky situation for the upcoming season. The Packers can’t afford to fall too far off the pace in the race for a playoff spot, which is a real danger considering the lack of proven pass rushers who will be on the field. They also can’t afford to have Parsons suffer a setback by coming back too soon.

It seems there’s alignment in that the team will take the judicious approach in his comeback.

“I think the goal has always just been not right now but longevity with my career here, and I think they want that approach,” Parsons said. “We have a pretty good, strong nine-month rule.

“It’s just all about just through the research and the data there’s no good outcomes with players coming back early from an ACL, especially if you had other things that had to get fixed up. It’s just all about completing the rehab to the best of our ability and then seeing where we’re at from there.”

On Dec. 29, Parsons had surgery to repair the torn ACL and his meniscus “cleaned up.” Nine months from that date is Sept. 29. That is the Tuesday before the Week 4 game at Tampa Bay. Potentially, Parsons could make his practice debut when the practice week begins on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

From there – assuming there are no setbacks – the question is how much of a “training camp” Parsons will get before everyone agrees that he is ready to play in a game. A three-week ramp-up would put Parsons in play for the Week 6 home game against the Dallas Cowboys; there’d be no shortage of storylines for that game. Week 7 is at the Detroit Lions; would the Packers want him to return on artificial turf? Week 8 is at home against the Carolina Panthers.

The sooner the better, obviously. Without Parsons to start the season and without Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare and Quay Walker, who are no longer on the team, the Packers will be without 24.5 of last year’s 36 sacks.

Green Bay Packers defensive star Micah Parsons (1) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The safer the better, obviously, too.

“It’s about knowing when to go and it’s all about feeling great,” Parsons said. “I don’t think Gutey (GM Brian Gutekunst) or Nate (trainer Nate Weir) or Matt (coach Matt LaFleur) wants me to go out there if I’m not at 100 percent and risk re-injury and lose me for the year and it’s just a waste of a year. Everything is about playoffs and winning football games deep (in the season). …

“I think for the betterment of everyone, everyone wants me at 100 and wants me in those games so we can make this championship run.”

Why We Ranked Micah Parsons Here

Along with the obvious talent and game-wrecking aptitude, there’s the enormity of Parsons’ contract. The four-year, $186 million contract he signed after the trade ranks 13th in total pay (and first among non-quarterbacks), 14th in average pay ($46 million per season ranks second among non-quarterbacks) and eighth in guaranteed pay ($120 million ranks first among non-quarterbacks).

The financial commitment is enormous. The Packers need him at his best not just for this season but the entirety of the contract.

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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