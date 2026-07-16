List of Top 32 Receivers Includes No Packers But One Free Agent Who Could Help

Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 32 receivers for the 2026 season , not surprisingly, does not include anyone from the Green Bay Packers.

Christian Watson is coming off a strong 10-game stretch following a torn ACL. Jayden Reed had good seasons in 2023 and 2024 but missed most of 2025 due to injury. Matthew Golden finished a quiet rookie year with a bang.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is betting on a leaner-and-meaner receiver corps after opting not to re-sign Romeo Doubs and then trading Dontayvion Wicks.

The team is all-in on what Watson, Reed and Golden can do as focal points of the passing game. The season-defining question, though, is whether they can stay healthy to take advantage of all the additional opportunities that should be coming their way. And if they can’t, is there enough depth on the roster to pick up the slack?

One big name remains unsigned.

Stefon Diggs.

Free Agent Stefon Diggs Is No. 17 on List

Diggs is No. 17 on PFF’s list after catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns after missing the second half of the 2024 season with a torn ACL. He finished fifth in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

“Coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2024 season, Diggs proved during his lone season in New England that he can still be a valuable contributor on a championship contender,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick said.

“He recorded his seventh career 1,000-yard season. During the regular season, he ranked seventh among qualified wide receivers in yards per route run (2.42) and PFF receiving grade (87.5). He would significantly improve most receiving corps around the league.”

He’d significantly improve the Packers’ receiver corps, too, though that seems unlikely to happen considering Gutekunst intentionally ridded the team of its proven depth by trading Wicks to the Eagles for a couple late-round picks.

That could change if one of Green Bay’s top receivers were to go down in training camp. At that point, Gutekunst might almost be forced to make a move because there is absolutely nothing resembling proven depth behind Watson, Reed and Golden.

Packers Lack Proven Depth

Savion Williams caught all 10 targets as a rookie last season. Seven were thrown behind the line of scrimmage as he finished with the second-shortest depth of target among NFL receivers.

Bo Melton has seen his production cut in half the last two years, going from 16 catches in 2023 to eight in 2024 to four in 2025. Last year, he spent most of his practice time at cornerback, which might explain why he caught only 4-of-11 targets – his 36.4 percent catch rate was the fourth-lowest among 160 receivers who were targeted at least 11 times – with two drops.

Skyy Moore, a second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, caught 22 passes for 250 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie and 21 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown in 2023. However, he caught 0-of-2 targets (both drops) in six games for the Chiefs in 2024 and 5-of-7 targets for 87 yards in 17 games last year for the 49ers.

Combined, Williams, Melton and Moore caught 17 passes last season.

By comparison, they are proven standouts compared to the rest of the receivers.

Isaiah Neyor and Will Sheppard were undrafted free agents last year who have not played in a regular-season game, let alone caught a pass or scored a touchdown.

Brenden Rice, a seventh-round pick by the Chargers in 2024, has played three offensive snaps in his career and has not been targeted in the passing game.

J. Michael Sturdivant, an undrafted rookie with an excellent combination of size and speed, caught 27 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns with just one drop last season in his lone season at Florida.

Less Is More?

For Gutekunst, it’s a tricky decision. He intentionally cleared the deck for Watson, Reed and Golden because he believes they can carry a less-is-more passing game . Adding a veteran like Diggs would stunt their development after Watson and Reed were given contract extensions this offseason and Golden was last year’s first-round pick.

However, in setting them up for more targets and production, he’s left the cupboard bare. That makes building receiver depth a critical component in training camp.

Just because Williams – last year’s third-round pick – didn’t run many real receiver routes last year as a rookie doesn’t mean he can’t. He’ll have to show it, though, just like Melton and Moore will have to show they can become real threats in the passing game in their fifth seasons in the league.

It remains to be seen how long Diggs will remain a free agent; teams reportedly are interested. He would come with some baggage , but what he did last season in helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl was exceptional considering he essentially went from rehabbing his ACL to the starting lineup.

This offseason, Diggs got to train to be a receiver, so should be even better. The Patriots released him before the start of free agency and signed Doubs and traded for A.J. Brown.

Diggs, who will turn 33 on Nov. 29, is a four-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL with 127 receptions in 2020 – the first of four in a row with at least 100 – and has 942 receptions and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

Related: Here are three questions about the receivers , offensive line , tight ends , running backs and quarterbacks . The defense leads off with the defensive tackles .

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