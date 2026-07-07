Exactly 20 days from today, on July 27, the Green Bay Packers’ rookies will report for the start of training camp .

As usual, there are high hopes regarding the rookies. As usual, those hopes are probably too high. However, there is a pathway for the six draft picks and even some of the undrafted free agents to make an impact this season.

Here is the debut of our Packers Rookie Power Rankings, which we will update throughout training camp. These rankings, which include 10 of the 17 rookies on the roster, are based purely on their opportunity to become key players this season.

10. RB Jaden Nixon

Subject to change, obviously, Green Bay’s top three in the backfield will be Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd. The rest of the running back depth chart consists of Damien Martinez, a seventh-round pick by Seattle last year who didn’t play in a game as a rookie, Pierre Strong, a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022 who didn’t play in a game last season, and Jaden Nixon, an undrafted free agent from Central Florida.

Nixon is undersized by Packers running back standards. His predraft testing didn’t go well, either. But he was a big-play performer in college. As a senior, he finished with 7.8 yards per carry, four rushing touchdowns of 50-plus yards and a kickoff-return touchdown.

One play stood out during a kickoff-return drill at minicamp. It was noncontact, obviously, and set up for the return unit to succeed, but Nixon’s explosiveness was real as he shot through the opening. The Packers haven’t done much change-of-pace stuff in the backfield but Nixon has some unique ability.

“Green Bay made it clear they really wanted me and believed they could use me in a lot of different ways,” he told Packers On SI .

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Jaden Nixon warms up before a practice at minicamp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

9. S Murvin Kenion III

The Packers are a man down at safety after Zayne Anderson signed with the Dolphins in free agency. Murvin Kenion III was the only addition this offseason. The undrafted free agent had five interceptions and two forced fumbles at Nevada as a senior.

8. CB Domani Jackson

At cornerback this offseason, the Packers released Nate Hobbs, shifted Bo Melton back to receiver, signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round and Domani Jackson in the sixth round.

Jackson, who sat out the offseason practices with an undisclosed injury, is looking at being the No. 5 cornerback behind Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, St-Juste and Cisse. Unless he’s so good in training camp that he helps make a trade of one of the veterans possible.

7. TE RJ Maryland

RJ Maryland, the son of former NFL standout and Packers defensive tackle Russell Maryland , is more in the mold of an overgrown receiver than a traditional tight end. He’s 6-foot-3 5/8 with 4.51 speed in the 40, which gives him the potential of being a matchup weapon at a position where the Packers didn’t get much production after Tucker Kraft’s injury.

“Oh, shoot, man, I’m just going to show my ability,” RJ Maryland told Packers On SI . “You know, right now, I just need to get in that playbook, keep learning. Once I get all that stuff down and I can start playing fast, I feel really good about what I can do here.”

The Packers have a potentially superb Big 4 in the passing game with Kraft and receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. There’s a rather significant drop-off after that group, which could open the door for Maryland to be an additional weapon.

6. WR J. Michael Sturdivant

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and second-year player Matthew Golden, the Packers’ receiver corps looks sort of like a less-proven version of the 2014 trio of Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and rookie Davante Adams, who consumed most of the passing-game targets on the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Depth is an enormous concern, though. Savion Williams, a third-round pick last year, caught 10 passes but nine of them were just beyond or just behind the line of scrimmage. Bo Melton was playing cornerback. Skyy Moore had a standout season as a returner but has just four catches the last two years.

That means there’s a huge opportunity for one of the young receivers. The only rookie addition was former Florida standout J. Michael Sturdivant, who went undrafted despite good production and elite physical tools.

J. Michael Sturdivant is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 19 out of 4190 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/OPOymFg1F3 pic.twitter.com/TcWjkLrmhH — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 16, 2026

“They didn’t draft a receiver,” he told Packers On SI . “They got a great receiver room, they have a great quarterback, a great head coach that calls great plays. And it’s got a lot of stability, and that’s something that I never really had in my college career.

5. Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton could legit be No. 1 on this list by midseason. Or he could be buried on the depth chart. Who knows, with some of that being out of his control.

The Packers have a lot of players on the edge vying for the impossible-to-pick-up amount of slack left by Micah Parsons’ knee injury. Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox, Collin Oliver and Dennis-Sutton will all be in the mix for meaningful snaps, whether it’s stopping the run on first down or rushing the passer on third down.

“I think we’ve got a really, really good football player,” Parsons said at minicamp. “I knew he was good at Penn State. But I think specifically in this 3-4 system, he’s going to have a lot of success. With his length, his speed, his violence that he plays with, he’s going to be a really good football player for us.”

4. C/G Jager Burton

Jager Burton winds up at No. 4, one spot ahead of Dennis-Sutton, simply because of the depth chart. Burton could be one injury away from being in the starting lineup as almost a universal backup.

Obviously, Burton was drafted to play center and guard, and there’s a chance he could emerge as the top backup at all three positions. And if something were to happen to left tackle Jordan Morgan, the solution might be to move Anthony Belton from right guard to left tackle and place Burton at right guard.

At minicamp, coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hide his optimism.

“I see a really young guy that’s extremely coachable, athletic and is maximizing the most of his opportunities,” he said. “I think every practice he gets a little bit more comfortable, a little bit better, and he’s definitely going to be in the mix to compete for playing time this year.”

3. DT Chris McClellan

Third-round pick Chris McClellan spent a good portion of the offseason practices running with the No. 1 defense. The Packers drafted him to play nose tackle in the new 3-4, and he is on track to be the starter at that position, and to provide depth at the interior positions.

His exact role will depend on how he holds up against starting-caliber offensive linemen in live situations, but his early progress was encouraging.

2. CB Brandon Cisse

Second-round pick Brandon Cisse was ranked 23rd among rookies who could make the biggest impact in the NFL this season.

Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine were spared the upheaval at cornerback this offseason and took most of the No. 1 reps throughout OTAs and minicamp. Deep down, though, everyone in the organization must know it has to do better at that position.

Ranking 25 NFL rookies 1-25 by who will make the biggest 2026 impact 👀https://t.co/h8UdoI9uGI — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) July 7, 2026

That means Cisse, who took a few first-team reps most days throughout the offseason, will be given every chance to win a starting job. Maybe that won’t happen in Week 1 – former first-round picks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes didn’t start until Week 3 of their rookie seasons – but, for the good of the defense, Cisse needs to get on the field so long as he’s closer to Alexander than Josh Jackson.

“I think he does a great job and just trying to utilize my skill-set,” Cisse said at minicamp when asked about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“He’s very tough on me. I’m excited for that challenge. He challenges me every day to be great and he’s going to get on me when I get beat. He’s going to cuss me out in front of everybody, but it’s just all out of love because he wants to see me be great. I’m just thankful to have somebody who’s invested into me like that and a great coach.”

1. K Trey Smack

The Packers need Trey Smack to be the kicker.

First, they paid Brandon McManus’ $1 million roster bonus. Second, they traded their two seventh-round picks to move into the sixth round to select Smack. Third, they released McManus. Fourth, they gave Smack most of the reps during the offseason practices.

All signs point toward Smack being the kicker. He’ll have to win the job, obviously. Or, more accurately, he can’t lose the job. Anders Carlson had a poor rookie season and a big miss in the playoffs at San Francisco as a rookie in 2023. McManus had a U.S. men’s soccer-style meltdown in the playoffs at Chicago in 2025.

Having boldly moved to land Smack, the Packers need him to be a quality kicker immediately.

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