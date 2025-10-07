Packers Rookie Progress Report Shows Limited Impact
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every year, a draft class arrives with talent, promise and hype. That’s especially true for draft-and-develop teams like the Green Bay Packers, who use the draft as the primary way to build their roster.
It’s early, and drafting and developing should be viewed as a marathon and not a sprint, but the youngest team in the NFL has not received much impact from its draft class.
According to data provided to Packers On SI by Pro Football Focus, the Packers have received the seventh-fewest snaps from their rookies. That data is through Week 4, meaning it’s not skewed by the Week 5 bye.
According to PFF, Green Bay’s draft picks and undrafted rookies had combined to play 344 snaps. That includes snaps from scrimmage as well as special teams. Only the Rams (220), Falcons (271), Steelers (275), Colts (307), Broncos (310) and Seahawks (324) had given fewer snaps to their rookies.
The Jaguars provide the league median with 426 snaps. The Browns, one of four teams with 600-plus snaps, received the most with 618.
Here’s a look at the Packers’ rookie class through the first quarter of the season.
First Round: WR Matthew Golden
The team’s first receiver selected in the first round since 2002, Matthew Golden is off to a solid start. He has caught 11-of-14 passes for 126 yards, with nine of those catches coming in his last two games.
Among this year’s rookie receivers, he is fifth in receptions, yards and yards per game. Of the 11 receivers to be targeted at least 10 times, his 78.6 percent catch rate ranks second and his 9.0 yards per target ranks third.
“I feel like they’ve been good,” Golden said a couple weeks ago. “Obviously, not going to have a perfect game but I feel like for me, I’m going out there and playing fast, getting open. I’m going to keep stacking. Each and every game, I’m going to try to be even better and do whatever I can do to help the team win.”
Punt return has been a work in progress, to state the obvious, as he ranks last in the league with a 4.7-yard average.
Second Round: OT Anthony Belton
Anthony Belton ranks eighth among rookie offensive tackles with 89 snaps on offense (107 overall), with 85 at right tackle and four at left tackle. He probably would have started at right tackle against Dallas in Week 4 if not for an ankle injury sustained at practice.
Nine rookie tackles have played more than 25 snaps. From that group, Belton ranks fourth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. He has allowed zero sacks and been penalized once.
However, according to league data, the Packers are averaging 0.63 less yards per carry when Belton is on the field. When veteran Darian Kinnard is on the field, the Packers are averaging 0.62 yards more per carry.
“He’s a rookie, so going in, he’s going to play like a rookie,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said a few days after Belton played all but one snap against Cleveland. “But I was pleasantly surprised, not just how well he played, but just everything – his effort, his intensity, his detail. It wasn’t too big for him.”
Third Round: WR Savion Williams
Savion Williams’ 50 total snaps have come at receiver, wildcat quarterback and kickoff returner. He’s caught 4-of-4 targets for 23 yards – a 5.8-yard average that includes 8.5 yards after the catch per catch – carried five times for 24 yards and averaged 24.4 yards per kickoff return. He had a 16-yard run against Washington and a 16-yard catch against Dallas.
“He missed a lot of time with injuries before but, the last couple of weeks, he’s been stacking some good practices, and I feel great about him,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said recently.
Fourth Round: DE Barryn Sorrell
Barryn Sorrell missed the end of training camp with an ankle injury. A Week 1 inactive, he’s played in the last three games, with a half-sack and one tackle against Washington in his NFL debut. Between defense and special teams, he’s played 37 snaps.
With the addition of Micah Parsons before Week 1, there won’t be a lot of snaps available if everyone stays healthy in a rotation of Parsons, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare. There will be even fewer snaps available once Brenton Cox returns from injured reserve.
Fifth Round: DE Collin Oliver
Collin Oliver hasn’t practiced since the rookie minicamp and started the season on the physically unable to perform list due to his hamstring. If there aren’t many snaps available for Sorrell, there will be even fewer for Oliver once he’s finally healthy.
Sixth Round: DT Warren Brinson
At Georgia, Nazir Stackhouse was a three-year starter while Warren Brinson started only eight games in his career. So, it was interesting that the Packers drafted Brinson and signed Stackhouse as an undrafted free agent. Through four games, Brinson has been a healthy scratch in all four.
Seventh Round: CB Micah Robinson
Micah Robinson made the initial 53-man roster but was released a day later and has spent the season on the practice squad. With Nate Hobbs dealing with a knee injury, Robinson was elevated for the first two games but didn’t play.
Seventh Round: OL John Williams
John Williams suffered a back injury in the spring that required surgery. Talking to reporters at the start of training camp, he said, “I’m expecting to be good here in the next few weeks.” A few weeks are quickly turning into a few months. Williams missed OTAs, minicamp and training camp, and remains on the physically unable to perform list.
Undrafted: DT Nazir Stackhouse
Nazir Stackhouse kept Green Bay’s undrafted streak alive, with at least one undrafted rookie earning a spot on the 53-man roster for a 21st consecutive season. His 71 snaps include 48 on defense, where the Packers are counting on him to provide sturdy run defense.
Indeed, the run defense is 0.32 yards per snap better when he’s on the field. Three of his four tackles came at Dallas, where he played a career-high 27 defensive snaps.
Undrafted: OT Brant Banks
An undrafted free agent out of Rice, where he played left guard and right tackle, Brant Banks showed enough at left tackle in training camp to merit a spot on the practice squad. He was elevated for one game and promoted for another, playing a total of six snaps on special teams in two appearances.
Banks was released after the Dallas game with the goal of re-signing him to the practice squad. Instead, the Titans claimed him off waivers.