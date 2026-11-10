Packers Sign Defensive Tackle-Turned-Tight End to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers filled an opening on their practice squad on Tuesday by signing rookie tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher was part of a Tuesday workout that included four tight ends and two quarterbacks. One of the tight ends was Zack Kuntz, who was drafted by the Jets in 2023. One of the quarterbacks was rifle-armed Jalen Morton.

The Packers opted to go with Fletcher, who went undrafted this year out of Rutgers. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Buccaneers but didn’t catch any passes in the preseason and failed to make their 53-man roster. He spent the start of the season on the Colts’ practice squad.

Fletcher caught 46 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, a season cut short by an injured wrist, and 2025. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at defensive end, where he had 2.5 sacks among 10 tackles.

“Believe it or not, Kenny came in, he was frustrated, he wasn't getting enough playing time at defensive end,” then-coach Greg Schiano said . “We were discussing maybe a transfer and I said, ‘Kenny, I don't want you to transfer. You belong here.’

“I said, ‘Look, you played wideout in high school. Why don't you give tight end a try? I got a funny feeling you're going to be pretty good at this.’ And in whatever it was, 15 practices, he got himself ready. I think literally we've just scratched the surface with Kenny as a tight end. And he's another guy that I expect to see in that league and he's talented enough to do it for a while.”

Kenny Fletcher Jr. Embraced New Position

Fletcher embraced Schiano’s idea.

“As soon as he told me that [moving to tight end was in the best interests of he and the team], I was ready for the change. I played wide receiver in high school, so that was cool. As soon as he brought up tight end, I knew I could do the job. It really wasn’t hard for me after he told me that was our best chance of winning. After he told me that, it was great.”

Fletcher made an instant impact. He caught four passes in his first game at the position and touchdowns in each of his first two games. He added seven catches against Virginia Tech. He had 19 catches in the first six games before the injury against Wisconsin.

The ability to catch the ball was easy because he played receiver in high school. How about as a blocker?

“I love blocking because of the violence in it,” Fletcher said in 2024 . “You can use some of your defensive violence and techniques and transfer it to tight end.”

“Blocking, I feel like I’m a violent football player,” Fletcher added . “So blocking, the violence in me helps me block. It’s second nature, again.”

Fletcher measured 6-foot-2 7/8 and 250 pounds at this year’s pro day. He ran a 4.71 in the 40 but put up some strong numbers in other tests for a Relative Athletic Score of 8.26 .

The Packers have four tight ends on their 53-man roster with Tucker Kraft, Jonnu Smith, Mark Redman and Josh Whyle. With Whyle out with a concussion, they promoted their practice squad tight end, Drake Dabney, to the gameday roster for the win at New England.

Luke Musgrave remains on the physically unable to perform list with a neck injury.

Fletcher will embrace the opportunity.

“It means the world,” Fletcher said while at Rutgers. “It’s my dream playing football. Whatever comes with it, I’m going to take it and roll with it.”

Updated Packers Practice Squad

The Packers have a full practice squad.

Offense: CB Cam Miller, G Dillon Wade, T Dalton Cooper, TE Drake Dabney, TE Kenny Fletcher, WR Isaiah Neyor and WR Quincy Skinner.

Defense: DT Mazi Smith, DT David Blay Jr., edge Nyjalik Kelly, edge Arron Mosby, edge D.J. Johnson, LB Jack Dingle, CB Domani Jackson, CB Elijah Culp, S John Saunders Jr.

International: K Lenny Krieg.

Wade, Cooper, Dabney, Neyor, Kelly, Mosby and Jackson spent training camp with the Packers.

“You’ve got to try to get this guy up to speed in regards to our offense and all that as soon as possible, which is always a little bit more of a challenge in-season,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Miller last week. “So, he’s going to have to learn a lot on his own and pay attention and we’re going to have to find time to devote to him, as well.”

It will be Jordan Love vs. Kirk Cousins on Sunday.



Well, actually, it will be Jordan Love vs. Brian Flores.@JacobWestendorf has the Packers-Vikings matchups. ⬇️https://t.co/hRHnutzkns — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 10, 2026

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