GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a four-game absence, Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin returned to practice on Saturday and intends to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been through a lot of things in my life, but I will say it was definitely one of the harder moments, just not being able to be out there with the guys,” Franklin said after practice. “It’s just a position I’m really not used to, but God makes no mistakes and I’ve been prayed up and I’ve been working my ass off to get back on the field. So, now we’re here.”

Franklin suffered a fractured shin during the Thursday practice before the Week 7 game at the Lions.

What happened?

“It was truly just a freak accident,” he explained. “Something that I really couldn’t even describe. I shoot the gap clean, somebody just kind of kneed me in a weird way. I’m thinking it’s just dead leg. I actually finished practice. I practiced two more periods on a broken leg. And then once I got the X-ray and it was broke, I was looking like, I almost couldn’t believe it. It just looked fake.

“The only thing that was going through my mind was, ‘Damn, I can’t practice tomorrow?’ It’s been a journey but I’m glad we were able to push through. Thank God for keeping my head down and really been leaning on my family. I’m just glad to be back.”

He practiced with a broken leg?

“I feel like there’s a difference between being hurt and being injured,” he said. “I’m just so used to being hurt so I just put it in that category immediately until I couldn’t walk the next day. Then I said, ‘Oh, damn, I might be injured.’ But thank God we were able to work through it.”

Zaire Franklin returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/JWQrKmKW5X — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

Franklin stayed active behind the scenes with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper. While he said there is only so much he could do without being on the field, his leadership the past few weeks was appreciated.

“The leadership is obviously the first thing that sticks out,” position coach Sam Siefkes said this week. “He’s been in the league for, what, eight years, so that part I think upticked with him being injured, which was cool to see. He was coaching the guys who were playing in Duff and Hopp and kind of being another person that can help them on the sideline as well as the meeting room.

“That part I give him a lot of credit for, because it’s tough when you’re in those situations, especially when he’s only missed a game. It’s easy to kind of take a back seat and kind of feel sorry for yourself, but he didn’t do that one ounce. For him to be able to take even another step in his leadership role was an awesome thing for him to put forth.”

Franklin had been practically impervious to injury throughout his career. After being drafted by the Colts in 2018, he had missed only one game in his first eight seasons. He started 67 of a possible 68 games during the 2022 through 2025 seasons.

So, it was weird for Franklin to not be practicing and playing. And now he is in the unfamiliar position of having to work his way back from an injury.

“It’s been humbling a little bit,” he said. “I’m just so used to pushing through every single thing until something came up that I wasn’t meant to push through. Just leaning on the training staff, trusting my body, trusting myself, but also knowing that I got that other side of me, that other edge to push through what I need to.

“I feel like the staff did a great job, my team and everybody off the field did a great job of helping me get back, ready to play. Just looking forward to getting back out there with the guys.”

Franklin will practice again on Sunday and Monday to knock off some of the rust and reintegrate himself into one of the better defenses in the league. While he commended McDuffie and Hopper for holding down the fort without him, Franklin presumably will be back in full-time duty as a defensive captain against the Rams on what he called a holiday “made up” by the NFL to create another opportunity to put games on TV.

“I’ve played on Christmas but I don’t think I played Thanksgiving,” he said. “So, this is a new thing. I’m looking forward to it. Are they going to have turkey? It’s Thanksgiving Eve, though.”

Maybe there will be a turducken, he wondered.

“That’s what I need. Need that. Need that, for sure,” he said.

Franklin played in all 17 games in 2022, 2024 and 2025 with the Colts. That was his intention with the Packers, too. Instead, after missing four games, the max he can play is 13.

Unless the team makes it to the playoffs and makes a run.

“I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason,” Franklin said. “I had a close friend tell me that I came here to play 17; I just got to play 17 a different way. We missed four; that means we got to get the extra four. I’m just glad I’m back, ready to play.”

I wrote Grand Theft Contract a few days ago. How about Grand Theft Draft Pick? Here are the Packers' biggest draft steals between the releases of GTA 5 and GTA 6. ⬇️https://t.co/8b6Dx6LYMK — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

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