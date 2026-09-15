Packers TE Tucker Kraft Had Snap Count (Sort of) and New Role vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was on a snap count for Sunday’s game at the Vikings.

In his first game since last year’s torn ACL, Kraft was supposed to be limited to 40 snaps.

He played 45.

“Somehow, John Dunn got it done to get five more snaps out of him,” coach Matt LaFleur said of the tight ends coach. “I thought he did a great job. I don’t think he was gassed or anything like that. He’s in phenomenal shape, and he’s really put a lot of time and effort into this thing. I think a lot of credit goes to our athletic trainers and our strength staff, as well. They put a lot of time in with him to get him to this point.”

A day after signing a contract extension, Kraft caught three passes for 65 yards against the Vikings. With the Monday night game between the Chiefs and Broncos pending, Kraft ranked sixth among tight ends in yards after Week 1.

Expanded Role for Tucker Kraft

Kraft averaged 58 snaps in the first seven games of last season, so his workload against the Vikings wasn’t too far off a typical day at the office. Overall, it was an impressive debut by Kraft, who did not play in the preseason but did participate in the joint practice against the Cardinals.

“After that first drive, it really felt like riding a bike again, so I felt like myself and just happy I could be there and help out my teammates,” Kraft said.

It’s only one game, which doesn’t necessarily signal a trend, but Kraft’s average distance of target was 11.8 yards. Of 44 tight ends targeted at least twice in Week 1, that was the seventh-longest. Last season, of 44 tight ends who were targeted at least 34 times (twice per game), his average distance of target of 4.8 yards tied for 38th. His season-long target distance was 11.5 yards, which was one of only two games of 9.3 or longer.

Asked if the goal this season was to get Kraft more downfield opportunities rather than simply getting him the ball on checkdowns and dump-offs, LaFleur said:

“Yeah, I think any way you can get that guy the ball, the better. So, we’re going to try different ways to get that done. Each game could have a little different feel to it depending on what we’re seeing out there.”

“Releases a Lot of Burden”

Kraft signed a four-year contract extension on Saturday just a few hours before hopping on a plane to Minneapolis. It’s base value is $75 million and could be worth up to $92 million if he maxes out his per-game roster bonuses and hits statistical thresholds for catches, yards and touchdowns.

Kraft was prepared to play in Week 1 without the extension, which would have been a huge financial gamble considering the freak play that ended last season. But, on the eve of the opener, Kraft got a contract that ranks third at the position with an $18.75 million annual salary.

“Yeah, that releases a lot of burden over a lot of people’s heads,” Kraft said. “So, being able to get that finished up and be part of a franchise like this where I can be here, be a captain and continue to push the needle for success in the future, and I’m very grateful to be part of this organization long term.”

Getting the team captain signed through the 2030 season was “huge,” LaFleur said.

“I think Tuck’s what we want to be about,” LaFleur said. “I think he shows up every day and puts his 100 percent into this thing. He does a great job. He’s obviously earned the respect from his teammates – being voted a captain – and he does things the right way. I love the style of play which he presents out on the field. You can’t have enough guys like Tucker Kraft.”

The Packers need more from Kraft – and presumably will get it as he plays more snaps, gets more opportunities and gets more comfortable. The Packers need more from everyone, though, after yet another epic meltdown.

“Yeah, it’s just tough because like, and I’m not in any way shape or form am I condemning anyone,” he said. “This happens to every team, every game. It’s either you call the wrong play and people are just out of position, or you call the right play and someone doesn’t do their job. It’s just a culmination of errors, and each player has to take it upon themselves to correct this, to be coachable.

“It pisses me off just as much as it does the coaches when we’re out there and we’re just error after error, like we’re just beating ourselves. I emphasize that all the time. The only people who can beat us are us. That’s it. We’re the best team in the NFL but if we don’t go out there and play like it, no one’s going to believe us.”

Week 1 Packers overreactions are up! The season debut features coaching, officiating and the panic button. ⬇️https://t.co/XXoTw4NXjc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 14, 2026

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