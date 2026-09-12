The Final Domino: Grading Packers’ Contract Extension for Tucker Kraft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tucker Kraft is everything the Green Bay Packers could ever want.

And then some.

He’s a great player. He’s unselfish. He’s a leader.

He’s a face of the franchise.

About four hours before hopping on a plane for their season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings, Kraft and the Packers agreed to a four-year contract extension .

With that, quarterback Jordan Love, receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden and Kraft are under contract together through the 2029 season. Whether they’ll all be with the team in a few seasons remains to be seen, but Kraft is the final domino in the Packers’ enormous commitment to keeping this passing game together for the long haul.

“It means everything to this offense,” Reed said of the return of Kraft. “The grit he plays with, the leadership he brings, that’s just something we need in our offense.”

Because of injuries to Watson (the ACL in 2024), Reed (the broken collarbone early in 2025) and Kraft (the torn ACL at midseason in 2025), the core of Green Bay’s passing game didn’t play a single snap together last season.

“It’s on the film. I think you guys see what we can do all together,” Reed said. “That’s huge, to have all of us together, plus M.G. plus all the other playmakers we have. I think we can be the best in the league, me personally. We’ve just got to put that all on display on Sunday.”

Tucker Kraft’s Dominance

Highlighted by his wrecking-ball performance at Pittsburgh in front of a primetime audience, Kraft through seven games ranked ninth among tight ends with 30 catches but first with 469 yards, first with 15.6 yards per catch and tied for first with six touchdowns.

His signature is yards after catch, where he is one of the most dominant players in the NFL. He had 336 YAC after the Pittsburgh game. That was 81 more than any other tight end. In fact, only two other tight ends had 200-plus YAC.

It was complete and utter dominance. The Packers are betting on Kraft being that type of player – more than that type of player – through the duration of his new contract.

“You know, I’m not like a pregame like bullsh***er,” Kraft said last week. “I’m out there playing it one play at a time. My number gets called, that’s great. I’m going to take the most of my opportunity and capitalize. That’s always been my mindset, is to just go 1-and-0 on every play.

“So that’s going to start for sure in the U.S. Bank. [I] love that stadium. It’s kind of like a home game for me, being from South Dakota. So, I’ll have a lot of loved ones there, a lot of people from my hometown, community, just from the state of South Dakota in general. But I’m looking forward to those first plays and just kind of get loose, get back in the game, get back in the system, and just continue to play ball.”

Tucker Kraft wanted the contract extension done before Week 1. So did Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.



With the team lifting off for Minnesota today, the deal is done. ⬇️https://t.co/BmxSQ3gbQS — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 12, 2026

As noted by the team in the press release, Kraft joined Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski as the only tight ends since 2000 with at least 100 catches, 1,500 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and a 13.5-yard average in his first three seasons.

Among 118 players (regardless of position) with at least 100 catches the past three seasons, Kraft is No. 1 with a passer rating when targeted of 135.0. The Packers are 7-1 in his career when he has at least 60 receiving yards and 10-3 when he scores a touchdown. He’s not just an overgrown receiver; he’s a big-time blocker, too.

Maybe the addition of veteran Jonnu Smith will provide more opportunities for Kraft to impact the game down the field rather than running over defensive backs.

“I feel like the way that we call our offense, I feel like it can be anybody on any given game. I mean, honestly, Tucker Kraft could be our wide receiver [No.] 1 for a game,” Love said.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) hypes up the crowd during practice on Friday, July 31. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft’s Leadership

In a team vote, Tucker Kraft and quarterback Jordan Love were voted team captains. The selection of Kraft was an obvious one.

Kraft was ahead of schedule throughout his comeback. Even with contract uncertainty, Kraft was on the field for training camp. He was on the field for the first full-contact practices. He was on the field for the joint practice against Arizona.

Kraft didn’t have to do any of those things, not with (at least) $75 million at stake. He did, though, because that’s who he is as a player and teammate.

So, of course, he planned on being on the field for Week 1, with or without a new contract.

“I will be on the field to play for the Green Bay Packers, regardless of any contract situation, because I love this team, and you can’t replicate this locker room anywhere else in the NFL,” Kraft said last week.

Kraft could have bet on himself, put up prodigious numbers this season and see what it would mean for him in free agency next offseason. That wasn’t part of his plan, though, because of what the franchise means to him.

“The plan for me is to stay in this organization, and I would love for everyone to be on the same page when it comes to that and to my negotiations,” he said. “I say it over and over again. Everyone knows my stance, but I also only get one crack at an extension like this. I want the best for what I can get.”

Grading Tucker Kraft’s Contract Extension

After a tough stretch for the organization with what coach Matt LaFleur on Friday called the “unfortunate situation” revolving around Josh Jacobs, the Packers got done what absolutely, positively needed to be done.

Kraft would have played without the extension, though doing so would have been organizational malpractice. Kraft got his big contract, which did/did not reset the tight end market, depending on the contractual measuring stick. The Packers learned last year that Kraft is irreplaceable. Now, they’ve locked up one of the most important players on the team and one of the best players at his position through the 2030 season.

Kraft received a $26.5 million signing bonus. He has minimal base salaries in 2026, 2027 and 2028 (with roster bonuses in 2027 and 2028) before the rubber hits the road with base salaries of $14.525 million in 2029 and 2030.

Here’s what the breakdown of Tucker Kraft’s contract extension looks like.



Numbers are not official until it’s filed with the NFLPA. pic.twitter.com/75lDdWTY0R — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 12, 2026

Organizationally, all you can ask for from a player is he gives it all at practice, plays to his potential between the lines, leads in the locker room and represents the organization professionally on and off the field.

Kraft is that player.

Grade: A-plus.

NFL games aren't played on paper. They're not played on silicon, either.



For what it's worth, the @OptaSTATS loves the Packers ... and not one of their rivals. ⬇️https://t.co/Zon81u89XH — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 12, 2026

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